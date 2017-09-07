WATCH: International Space Station captures dramatic footage of Hurricane Irma

Cameras on board the International Space Station captured dramatic footage of Hurricane Irma as it made landfall in the Caribbean.

At least 10 people have died as Irma continues to tear a deadly path through the Caribbean, with Florida on high alert.

A screenshot from the video

The storm destroyed nearly all buildings on the island of Barbuda on Wednesday, killing a two-year-old child as a family tried to escape, before wreaking havoc on the French territories of St Martin and St Barts.

At least eight people were killed and 23 injured in French Caribbean island territories, while one death was reported in the nearby island of Anguilla, a British overseas territory that was among the first islands to be hit.

Officials reported extensive damage to its airport, hospitals, shelters and school and said 90% of roads are impassible, according to the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency, which also reported "major damage" to houses and commercial buildings in the British Virgin Islands.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said the UK is "taking swift action to respond" to the disaster after speaking to the chief minister of Anguilla.

A meeting of the Government's emergency Cobra committee is being held to coordinate the response to Hurricane Irma after Prime Minister Theresa May discussed the situation with French president Emmanuel Macron by telephone.

Thomas Cook said they have sent 18 members of their special assistance team to Cuba and the Dominican Republic to help stranded holidaymakers.

They are evacuating customers in Cayo Coco, Cayo Guillermo and Cayo Santa Maria to Varadero in Cuba, part of which is still in the storm's projected path.

Thousands of British tourists are believed to be holidaying in the Caribbean, the travel association ABTA said.