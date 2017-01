Here is the moment a fisherman unexpectedly came up close and personal with a family of dolphins.

Allen Longland, from West Sussex, spotted the pod off the east coast of the Isle of Wight on Tuesday, and quickly got out his camera to capture the exciting moment.

Credit: Allen Longland

He shot two small films as the animals swum near to his fishing boat.

Mr Longland, who said he spotted a ‘baby’ dolphin among the group, said it was ‘an amazing sight’.