WATCH: Lee-on-the-Solent helicopter helps winch 13 people stuck on tower to safety

THE Coastguard helicopter from Lee-on-the-Solent helped rescue 13 people stuck on top of a tower in Weymouth.

The group were trapped in the gondola of the Jurassic Skyline tower earlier tonight.

Video footage captured 11 members of the public and two staff members being winched to safety from the Festival Pier attraction which is 53m high.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the scene just after 4.10pm this afternoon after engineers' efforts to free the stuck gondola failed.

They were later joined by the Coastguard rescue helicopter from Lee-on-the-Solent.

A spokesman from the fire and rescue service said: 'At approximately 7.30pm, the Coastguard helicopter started to winch those trapped to safety.'

After all passengers were safely returned to the ground, Jurassic Skyline's operator apologised on Twitter to all those involved.

The Jurassic Skyline account tweeted: 'A full investigation into the cause of the stoppage is under way. Jurassic Skyline will be closed tomorrow.'