WATCH: Meet Portsmouth’s newest music sensation

HE IS the artist who found himself sitting above Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande in the UK charts – but for him, this is just the beginning.

Tom Bertram is a 26-year-old unsigned singer songwriter from Portsmouth who started his musical career by posting videos on YouTube.

Unsigned artist Tom Bertram found himself alongside Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato in the charts Picture: Habibur Rahman

For the past few years, he has been on a journey familiar to many local artists, playing gigs and trying to expand his brand.

But now Tom is setting his sights even higher after his latest single, Mr Lucky, reached number 49 in the UK charts, putting him above some of the most popular artists in the world.

Tom said: ‘As far as I’m aware, I am the first person since Ed Sheeran to get into the official charts without a record label, so I am a little bit excited.’

Tom recalls when he first saw his track jump into the top 50.

He said: ‘I woke everyone up at 6am to let them know that I was in the charts.

‘I made sure that everyone knew about it very quickly.

‘This is something that I have been waiting on for years now – I have spent eight years just playing shows, releasing music and interacting with people, trying to grow.

‘Once something like that actually pays off – to see it take off that much and that well – you can’t quite explain what it means.’

In Tom’s eyes, this is his opportunity to make his dream a reality – though he is currently just savouring the moment.

He said: ‘At the moment I am just enjoying the journey, but I’m happy with where I’m at.

‘I really would like to go on tour with someone as an opening support act, but if a record label wants to come along then we can have a chat!’