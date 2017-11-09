WATCH: Passengers evacuated as double-decker bus catches fire

Have your say

Passengers had to be evacuated from a double-decker bus this morning after it caught on fire.

The bus, run by First Group, was forced to pull over near The George Inn on Portsdown Hill Road after smoke was spotted coming from the bacxk of the vehicle.

Three crews from Cosham Fire Station were called just after 9.20am and used hose reels to stop the flames.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics assessed a 17-year-old girl at the scene to check if the smoke had ‘possibly exacerbated her pre-existing medical condition.’

Police closed the road around the pub, which was not open for business, while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Staff from roads contractor Colas helped sweep away debris from behind the bus.

A Hampshire and Fire Rescue spokesman said the fire had started in the engine department.

Pictures from the scene showed the back compartment of the bus had been blackened and severely damaged by the fire.

First Bus has been approached for comment.