WATCH: Planes fly through eye of Hurricane Irma

Have your say

Dramatic footage captures planes flying through the eye of Hurricane Irma

The footage was shot as the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever recorded bore down on the Caribbean.

A screenshot from the video

Islanders are riding out the storm as Category 5 Hurricane Irma rakes the region with heavy rain and howling 185mph wind.

The eye of Irma passed over Barbuda in the early hours, and residents said over local radio that phone lines had gone down.

The storm ripped the roof off the island's police station, forcing officers to seek refuge in the nearby fire station and at the community centre that served as an official shelter.

Irma also knocked out communication between islands.