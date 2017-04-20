WATCH: Police praise drivers after Hindhead Tunnel fire

POLICE today tweeted a video as thanks to drivers caught up in traffic jams after a van fire in the Hindhead Tunnel.

The incident just before 7am led to the temporary closure of the A3 in both directions between the A333 and the A283

Surrey Police announced at 8.45am that the southbound tunnel was now open with 40mph limits and traffic was again able to move on one lane of the northbound tunnel, also with 40mph limits.

Police said they were awaiting recovery of the burnt-out vehicle.

They tweeted a timelapse dashboard cam video of a police vehicle travelling between two lines of stationary traffic, saying: ’A round of applause to the drivers stuck in the Hindhead traffic this morning. Great positioning leaving space for emergency vehicles.’