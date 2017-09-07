WATCH: Prince George arrives for his first day at school

Prince George started school today.

He looked smart in his uniform as he walked nervously into school on his first day - without his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, by his side.

Prince George arrives at school

Kate had hoped to join the Duke of Cambridge on the school run but is suffering from severe morning sickness and was too ill to attend, Kensington Palace said.

The four-year-old was helped out of the car by William after being driven through the gates of Thomas's Battersea, a fee-paying independent school in south London.

The prince, who is thought to be one of the youngest pupils in the year, will be known as George Cambridge to his classmates.