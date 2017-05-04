WATCH: RNLI rescues occupants of sinking yacht

The RNLI has released dramatic video of a rescue in Langstone Harbour.

The Portsmouth lifeboat answered a mayday call, reporting a yacht fast taking on water at the harbour entrance. The Atlantic Lifeboat arrived on-scene with only moments to spare, with seawater inches from the gunwales.

RNLI volunteers on the yacht

An RNLI spokesman said: 'Arriving quickly the volunteer crew was able to evacuate the two casualties and start the salvage pump to battle the ingress of water in an attempt to save the sinking yacht.

'Slowly bringing the yacht under control, an alongside tow was established to stabilise the swapped vessel and to try and manoeuvre it to a safe location to ground it and inspect for damage and the source of the water leak.

'However, unable to safely tow the 16ft yacht against the tide and still battling a fast ingress of water, the decision was made to immediately beach the boat on Hayling Gunner point, therefore preventing any further damage or an entire loss.

'As the tide was going out the yacht became firmly beached on the shore so units from both Hayling Coastguard assisted with securing the yacht while the casualties were taken to Portsmouth boathouse and the waiting Coastguard unit.'

The yacht is secured

The incident happened on Monday afternoon