WATCH: Seal makes a splash in Port Solent

Have your say

A SEAL has been playing up for the camera in Portsmouth’s waters this afternoon.

The animal was spotted frolicking in Paulsgrove Lake near Port Solent and was captured on camera by Tony Hewitt who was out on his canoe.

‘I was returning home for lunch when two girls pointed it out to me. I live in Port Solent so grabbed my canoe and went out for a closer look,’ he said.

‘I’ve never seen seals around Portsmouth or here at Port Solent.

‘It came right over to me.’