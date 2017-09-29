WATCH: Southsea model village owners overwhelmed by support after vandalism

The owners of Southsea's model village threw open their doors to thank people for their support after a vandalism attack.

Brothers Mark and Dean Wilson were overwhelmed by the level of help when they released CCTV images after four youths broke into the attraction near Canoe Lake.

Mark Wilson

Faced with the pictures being published on portsmouth.co.uk and shared thousands of times on social media, the culprits handed themselves in to police.

Mark said that he and Dean had agreed to community resolution orders rather than press charges, with the four have to pay £50 to cover the cost of damage and give a personal apology during a day's work at the attraction.

'One wants to go to university and another join the military and we didn't want to ruin their lives for something that was largely stupidity - they could have caused a lot more damage if they had wanted to' he said.

The brothers decided to have a free open day at the model village to thank everyone who supported them after the vandalism attack. 'We were overwhelmed by it' said Mark, who took over the village with Dean 18 months ago.

Repairs have now been made to the model castle damaged in the incident, and in another show of community support, children from Mayville High School in Southsea will lend a hand by repainting it.

Now the brothers and their partners are busy preparing for Halloween and Christmas events at the village.