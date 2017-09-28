WATCH: Students get chance to explore their futures

ASPIRATIONAL youngsters have been spending the afternoon looking at potential career paths.

Students gathered at St Vincent College in Mill Lane, Gosport, for the annual Universities, Careers and Gap Years Fair.

More than 300 students turned up to the University, Careers and Gap Years Fair at St Vincent College. Picture: David George

The fair gives students from Year 11 upwards the opportunity to reflect on what they would like to do in the near future, showing them the ideal pathways to success.

While many of the students were from St Vincent College, some Year 11 students from secondary schools in the town were granted time off-timetable to attend the event.

Some students, like 17-year-old Enzo Bagmanian, already have a clear career goal in mind.

He said: ‘I’ve been looking at my options, but I really want to become a fighter pilot.

‘I have been flying with Air Training Corps once every two months, so that is my ideal career.

‘If that doesn’t work out then I would like to go to university to study aerospace engineering, so I have my dreams but also a back-up plan if that doesn’t work out.’

Daisy Byng, 17, is looking for a career in the music industry.

She said: ‘I’ve picked up pretty much every prospectus that was lying around this afternoon.

‘I’ve literally been in college for three weeks and they’re already giving us the chance to think about our future – it is great but a little bit overwhelming.

‘I’ve picked up a lot from today which is really good.’

Sam Harr, also 17, said: ‘I’m looking to go into something geography-related, but I have been keeping my options open.

‘There are some good universities here like Plymouth and Southampton – I just need to find the place that’s right for me.

‘It’s great that the college has opened this up to us because it means we have the chance to think about our futures way ahead of time.’

Careers manager Alistair Lambon said: ‘We have had around 300 students come through this afternoon, which is really encouraging.

‘The reception from students has been absolutely fantastic. Some of the exhibitors have come a really long way for this so it is really pleasing to see everyone engaging with the fair and getting a lot out of it.’