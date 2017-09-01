WATCH: The joyous moment two sisters met for the first time

Video captures the emotional moment two sisters met for the first time.

The heartwarming meeting was made possible thanks to The News and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, which teamed up to ask readers why they should win a free flight.

The sisters meet

We reported last month that it was then that Mary Bearpark, from Waterlooville, felt compelled to share the fact she’d been in touch for seven years with a sister whom she’d never met – and who she had no idea about until 2009.

The 57-year-old made the bid hoping she’d win, and to see her far-flung loved one travel to the UK from Australia to meet her.

The competition was launched to mark the start of KLM’s service from Southampton Airport last year, and of all the stories readers sent in, it was Mary’s that touched the hearts of the judges.

And that’s how 50-year-old Diane Whitcombe came to be at the airport, after completing the last leg of her journey from Amsterdam to Southampton.