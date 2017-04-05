WATCH: The moment Havant worker is told he has won a £38k supercar

A THRILLED groom-to-be was left speechless after he won a £38,000 sports car and £10,000 in cash.

Mitchell Cowan took delivery of the gleaming new Ford Mustang GT after entering the Best of the Best (BOTB) supercar competition.

The 30-year-old, who works as a contracts manager at Bluestone Design & Construction, in Havant, was surprised by the BOTB team while he was heading out to a job on the Isle of Wight.

He said: ‘It was just mind-blowing. I’m never speechless – I normally get told to be quiet – but this has just been incredible. It hasn’t really sunk in yet.’

Mitchell, who lives with his fiancé Gemma Lindsay in Cowplain, plays in the online competition every month.

He had no idea he had scooped the top prize and celebrated by cracking open a bottle of champagne – and taking the day off work.

Mitchell, who will be tying the knot with Gemma in September next year, said it was a dream come true.

Gemma was there to watch as Mitchell celebrated his win.

But the 26-year-old knew all about the windfall after organisers from BOTB tipped off Mitchell’s dad, Ali.

She added that keeping the secret from her partner was torture.

‘I couldn’t believe it when I heard –I thought it was some late April Fool’s joke,’ she said.

‘Trying to keep it secret was horrible – his whole family knew. We were watching Top Gear last night and it was so hard trying to keep quiet.’

The windfall comes just weeks after the couple bought new Volvo V40.

Gemma added: ‘My car is now going to get kicked off the drive.

‘It’s typical though. Mitch is just so jammy. I never win anything.’

Mitchell said the money would help to pay for parts of the couple’s wedding as well as some much-needed home improvements too.

‘This has just been amazing, I just can’t believe I have won,’ he said.

BOTB has given away cars worth over £20m since its launch in 1999.

The organisation does weekly prize draws on its website.

To enter or to find out more about the competition, see botb.com.