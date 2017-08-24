WATCH: Video shows moment motorcyclist pulls a wheelie - but crashes and is killed

The family of a motorcyclist who was killed while trying to do a wheelie have released a video of the accident to try to deter others from pulling stunts.

The video shows the moment an experienced motorcyclist crashed near Goodwood, outside Chichester.

The footage, taken from the rider’s camera fitted to his Suzuki, has been released with the support of his family to highlight the risks and the impact of antisocial riding.

It has been issued ahead of the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s National Motorcycle Week of Action, which runs from Monday to Sunday, September 3.

The campaign, which is being supported by Surrey and Sussex Police, aims to reduce the number of collisions involving motorcyclists through education and enforcement.

Sergeant Phil Badman, of the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: ‘This was a tragic incident and some viewers may find this footage distressing, however it has been released with the full support of the victim’s family. It is intended to show what can happen when you are not fully in control of your bike. Motorbikes are powerful machines and they should be treated as such; failing to do so can lead to devastating consequences.’

The victim, a 50-year-old man from Surrey, had been riding for a number of years prior to the fatal collision in Claypit Lane, Chichester, at about 11.55am on August 7, 2016.

He had been out on his bike with friends when he pulled a wheelie, causing him to lose control and fall into the path of an oncoming van. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgt Badman added: ‘The victim was an experienced rider who had enjoyed numerous outings with fellow bikers prior to this incident. He and his friends were all wearing the appropriate clothing and safety equipment, and no-one anticipated that this ride would be his last.

‘It was undoubtedly a hugely traumatic experience for all parties involved, and our thoughts remain with them.’

Motorcyclists account for about 20 per cent of all road deaths despite making up just one per cent of total road traffic.

As part of the National Motorcycle Week of Action, officers will carry out dedicated patrols and respond to incidents of antisocial riding, and any motorists caught committing offences will be dealt with.

Dangerous or antisocial driving or riding can be reported online via Operation Crackdown.