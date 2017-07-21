WATCH: Weed-munching boat heads to Southsea’s Canoe Lake to clean up algae

A WEED-MUNCHING amphibious boat is tackling algae at one of the city’s popular spots.

The craft, a Dutch-made Mobitrac, was out on Southsea’s Canoe Lake yesterday attempting to make the water a bit clearer.

The Mobitrac device clears algae from Canoe Lake

Algae gathers on the lake during warm weather.

The Mobitrac was mounted on caterpillar tracks fitted with paddles and the vessel can drive straight into the water, where it floats around cutting and scooping up the green growth.

Councillor Linda Symes, cabinet member for culture at Portsmouth City Council said: ‘We thought we would try a new way of keeping the algae under control, and it seemed to work well.

‘We will keep an eye on the situation and see if we need to bring the Mobitrac back.’

The boat is operated by Hayling Island company Harbour Clean

After the vessel’s operations, the algae that was removed was left on the side of the like for a short while to dry out and to allow crabs to try to find their way back in.