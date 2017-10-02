Waterlooville college has bake-off to raise cash for Macmillan

Have your say

A COLLEGE hosted its very own bake-off to raise money for a cancer charity.

Havant and South Downs College invited staff to buy cakes and bake their own for the competition to raise money as part of the Macmillan Coffee Morning.

Last year’s event at the college raised £250.

One of their chefs, Gary Poole-Gleed, took part to help judge all the entries and presented the winner Laura Adshead with a small prize and the prestigious title of top baker.

Winner Laura wowed Gary with her unicorn-inspired three-tier cake, finished with green and pink icing.

She said: ‘Someone I went to university with got a cook book published – The Unicorn Cook Book.

‘I decided to cook something from the book and it turned out brilliantly first time.

‘Of course, the coffee morning is not just about cake; it is about raising awareness and money for Macmillan.’

Last Friday, hundreds of people across Portsmouth and the surrounding areas took part in the fundraising event.