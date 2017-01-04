Waterlooville man named as victim of tragic machinery accident

The man who died after becoming trapped in machinery at a composting site has been named by police.

Toby Johns, 26, of Elmsewell Road, Waterlooville, died just six days before Christmas when he became trapped in a soil grading machine at a site managed by The Woodhorn Group at Chichester Food Park in Bognor Road, Chichester.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: ‘A postmortem established that his death resulted from asphyxiation.’

He added that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death.

Police are preparing a report for the coroner while the Health and Safety Executive investigate the incident.