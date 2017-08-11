We must give God a chance to speak to us

WE all live busy lives.

We rush around, going from one task to another, seeing people, doing things.

Sometimes my day is full of meetings with people, either in groups, or one-to- one.

Sometimes I live out the cliché, ‘I’m chasing my own tail.’

We can decide what we do in our lives to a certain extent, although sometimes we are simply responding to outside influences that affect us – events and crises.

Our priorities are very important and will take into account such things as our times of work, our family commitments and our homemaking duties.

I know that I have to set aside enough time in the day to deal with parish affairs, family matters, friends and then a bit of leisure time.

Because I know how busy I can become, I have to really discipline myself in order to spend time focusing upon God.

I know that if I did not discipline myself, I could quite easily forget to do what I am called by God to do: which is, to pray and to help others.

Fortunately, I do not live far from my place of work, the church.

In fact, it is only across a car park and I am there.

St Mary the Virgin Church, where I am based, is often described as an ‘oasis’ of peace and calm.

It is old, so one can feel the power of the prayer in it down the centuries that is has stood in Rowner.

Whether it is the church, or in my home, I am confident that I am surrounded by the angels and saints who support my life of prayer.

I am conscious of the ever-increasing need to set aside time to be with God; not just to speak to God, but to listen as well – what is God saying to me?

I know that if I neglect God for one moment, God is always watching over, waiting for the next communication from me.

It is so important that we stop what we are doing from time to time and give God a chance to speak to us.

It will help us to think about what we do and say, and how we act.

Why not try it for yourself?