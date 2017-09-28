ALTHOUGH not identified in the government’s air quality plan, Portsmouth is also facing bad air pollution problems.

Rachel Hudson from Portsmouth Friends of the Earth believes the solution for the city lies within better public transport, improved walkways and the offer of public bicycles.

She said: ‘The council really needs to improve things for walking and cycling and have a good transport system. We would back anything that would help the pollution and Boris Bikes would be great.

The News recently reported about Portsmouth North MP, Penny Mordaunt launching the campaign to drum up support for the cycle initiative.

Ms Mordaunt said that a cycle-hire scheme is necessary to elevate the regeneration of the city and offer alternatives to the car.

Rachel added: ‘We support the Boris Bike scheme but they will not be the whole solution.

‘We need proper public walkways around the city and in particular we would like to see a signposted path between Commercial Road and Gunwharf Quays.

‘It is not going to be one simple solution.’