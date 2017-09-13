Weather alert: Drivers urged to take it slow on M27 due to Storm Aileen

DRIVERS using the M27 this morning are urged to take it slow to deal with speeds of up to 39mph buffeting the area.

Highways England previously issued a 'be aware' alert across the country for up until 9am and while the storm has battered other parts of the UK, the south Hampshire region is seemingly unscathed.

High-sided lorry drivers, caravan owners and motorcyclists have been urged to avoid sections between Junction 8 for Hedge End and Junction 9 for Whiteley this morning.

Speed restrictions have also been put in place on the A3 heading southbound towards Portsmouth from Petersfield.

Weather temperatures today are expected to hit highs of 17C and lows of 10C.