WEATHER: City set to enjoy day of perfect sunshine

Picture: Pixabay, labelled for reuse
GET ready for a day of sparkling sunshine.

Weather forecasts for the area have projected a day of unrelenting sun – with temperatures set to reach highs of 24C at about 1pm.

Humidity will settle at about 55 per cent throughout the day, with winds peaking at 10mph at about 4pm.

This spell of good weather comes as good news to music fans, as the sixth Victorious Festival in Southsea rocks into its final day.

Headliners this evening include Elbow, Franz Ferdinand, Olly Murs, KT Tunstall and Sikth.