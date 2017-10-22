WEATHER: Improved conditions for great south runners

Have your say

STORM Brian appears to have lost his strength.

That’s the good news the city wakes up to today, as thousands of runners prepare to take to the streets for the Great South Run.

It comes after yesterday’s events were cancelled, after high tides, flood warnings and gales of up to 70mph battered the Portsmouth coastline.

Today though, Met Office forecasts say runners will face winds of 32mph at their worst, with temperatures peaking at 13C at about 1pm.

There is also a 30 per cent chance of rain at 3pm.

