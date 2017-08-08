WEDDING: Terri and Stu tie the knot

Terri and Stu Horn’s relationship is a beautiful example of love in the 21st century. After meeting on an internet dating site, it was the bride-to-be who proposed to her beau.

Terri, 32, explains: ‘When we first started going out, he assumed we were a couple because he bought me a card which read “happy birthday to my girlfriend”, so on his 30th birthday, I bought him a card which read “happy birthday to my fiancé”!’

Terri, who grew up in Emsworth, met Cosham-based Stuart via the dating service Plenty of Fish five-and-a-half years ago.

‘He saw my profile, gave me a five-star rating, and then didn’t talk to me!’ laughs hairdresser Terri, who eventually had to approach aircraft technician Stuart, also 32, to ask him out on a date.

Their first date was an evening of bowling in Gunwharf Quays, before having dinner at Frankie & Benny’s, and soon enough, Terri and Stu began regularly dating.

However, Terri admits that they couldn’t go on many dates, outside of spending time with her two children from a previous relationship - 13-year-old Jake, and 10-year-old Gracie - as well as her dog, Floyd.

Skip forward a couple of years to Stu’s 30th birthday, and Terri’s marriage proposal in the form of his birthday card, soon after the birth of their three-year-old daughter Edith.

‘I made him a ring out of tin foil, because I didn’t know his ring size,’ says Terri. Needless to say, the couple returned to Gunwharf Quays that day to buy the real thing.

Skip forward another couple of years to April 29, 2017, where Terri and Stu married at John Pounds Church, Old Portsmouth.

‘I was feeling absolutely fine,’ Terri says confidently. ‘My dad was a little bit concerned that I wasn’t showing any nerves.

‘It wasn’t until we were going around the roundout by HMS Temeraire that my tummy flipped and I started getting butterflies. Before then, I was cool as a cucumber!’

After tying the knot, Terri and Stu took the party to Broadoak Social Club for the reception. They haven’t honeymooned yet, but they’re saving hard for a family trip to Walt Disney World in Florida.

‘Stu always makes me laugh,’ says Terri. ‘Even when I’m in the worst of moods and I just want to be mad, he still makes me smile.’

All pictures by Mark Robbins Photography. For more information, visit Mark's website.

