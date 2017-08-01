Welcome to Havant At Home

A TOWN came together to celebrate its diversity and uniqueness at a family community event last Saturday. Scores of families weren’t put off by the rain as they headed to Havant Park for a mini-festival centered around celebrating the town.

The event called – Havant At Home – was put on by The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre following a £10,000 grant from the Big Lottery Fund.

Rebecca Kelly, six, in a bubble

A stirring aerial circus show from Hikapee Theatre was the centrepiece of the day’s action with the performers exploring the concept of ‘home’ through rousing performances.

There was also a range of stalls from Havant organisations and businesses present and a community stage for performers to entertain the crowds in between the circus displays.

Organiser Jemma Corbin added: ‘When we got the funding, we thought it would be great to celebrate Havant.

‘One of the big things that I see in the town is how diverse it is and we wanted to celebrate that. There’s so much going on here and today is about giving people the chance to explore their town more.’

Dillwyn the Twirly Juggler

Ward councillor Jackie Branson donated £200 for the event from her councillor allowance.

She said: ‘I just wanted to help get the community involved in an event. It is a great idea.’

Councillor Elaine Shimbart, the mayor of Havant said: ‘I’m a big fan of this event as it brings people together and provides entertainment for families.’

Family fun. Photography by Habibur Rahman PPP-170108-143705001

Band, Wood, Wire and Words.

Chaos Support team dancing

Rachel Murfin, and her children, Natasha 11, Anita 14 and Maria, seven. Photography by Habibur Rahman PPP-170108-143627001

Two-year-old Tilly Betteridge Photography by Habibur Rahman PPP-170108-143615001

Leah, seven, and her four-year-old sister Sophie Whitlock Photography by Habibur Rahman PPP-170108-143603001