Wet wipe bin advice issued

FAMILIES in Hampshire are being urged to reconsider how they dispose of wet wipes.

The Keep Britain Tidy campaign, which has joined forces with the Marine Conservation Society (MCS), aims to get people to correctly dispose of the wipes.

According to statistics from the MCS, the number of wet wipes found on UK beaches has increased by 700 per cent over the past decade.

The #binit4beaches scheme is asking members of the public to put all used wet wipes into rubbish bins.

Keep Britain Tidy chief executive Allison Ogden-Newton said: ‘We all love a day at the beach, but no-one wants to find dirty wet wipes there.

‘Keep Britain Tidy’s #binit4beaches campaign is a simple but effective campaign; put it in the bin, not the loo.’