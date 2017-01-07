What’s being planned in your area

PORTSMOUTH

St Thomas: Display of various illuminated and non-illuminated signs at Still & West, 2 Bath Square; Fuller Smith and Turner.

FAREHAM

Portchester East: Proposed single -storey side extension and detached building for garage, carport and shed at 210 Castle Street; Mr M & Mrs D Thornley.

Portchester West: Proposed replacement and extension of existing brick retaining boundary wall and closed boarded timber fence at 218 Dore Avenue; Mr & G Hammett.

Stubbington: Single-storey rear extension and loft conversion to prove three bedrooms within the roof space at 88 Burnt House Lane; Mr Leslie Henderson.

Warsash: Demolition of existing dwelling and construction of replacement five-bedroom dwelling at Drift House, Brook Avenue: Mr & Mrs S. Heathorn.

Demolition of existing dwelling and construction of replacement dwelling at 66 Greenaway Lane; Mr M Walden & Ms V Ireland.

Fareham North West: Replacement double garage at 97 Hillson Drive; Mr Phil Parker.

Sarisbury: Change of use to B2 (general industrial) for vehicle repairs and MOT testing at Unit 4, 312 Botley Road, Burridge; Mr Wayne Bullimore.

Titchfield: Single-storey rear extension at Easter Cottage, 37 East Street; Mrs Josephine Bennett-Ward.

GOSPORT

Leesland: Detached dwelling house and bungalow at 87 Leesland Road; Miss Ilaria Fazzini-McAndrew Martin.

Hardway: Conversion of integral garage to form habitable room at 1 Admiralty Close; Ms Anita Jones

Privett: Change of use from car sales to commercial car washing at Finsbury Cars; Mr Hugo Adkins.

Hardway: Replacement of first floor side window at 18 Charlotte Drive; Ms Alison Treacher.

HAVANT

Emsworth: First-floor rear extension and revised fenestration at 21 Clovelly Road; Mr & Mrs Whittle.

Emsworth: Construction of a part single-storey/part two-storey extension to the side and rear elevations. Emsworth: Conversion of existing car port to provide additional habitable accommodation at 2 Wensley Gardens; Mr & Mrs Tim Cassford.

St Faiths: Replacement windows, installation of external staircase to north elevation, brick and render elevations to match existing at 72A West Street; Mr Wayne Harris.

Waterloo: Single-storey rear extension and two-storey side extension at 29 Meadway; Mr & Mrs D Simmons.

Stakes: Two-storey side extension at 78 Mill Road; Mr J Morgan.