WHAT’S BEING PLANNED IN YOUR AREA

PORTSMOUTH

Hilsea: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 55 Shadwell Road; Mr and Mrs T Snowdon.

Drayton and Farlington: Construction of three-storey rear extension to extend basement, ground and first floor at 3 Down End Road; Mr Ross Atwal.

Drayton and Farlington: Retrospective application for construction of pitched roof to existing garage at 87 Woodfield Avenue; Mr Darrell Shawyer.

Drayton and Farlington: Construction of single-storey side extension at 14 Penarth Avenue; Mr T Radwan.

St Thomas: Change of use from house in multiple occupation (class C4) to purposes falling within class C3 (dwelling house) or class C4 (house in multiple occupation) at 81 Margate Road; Miss Jodie Day.

HAVANT

Hayling East: Single-storey rear extension at 45 Sea Front Estate; Mrs Patricia Butler.

Hayling West: Change of use from a redundant farm building to B1 office use at Manor Farm, Manor Road.

Waterloo: Extensions and alterations to include first floor-front gable projections, a two-storey side and rear extension, and a new roof over an existing garage at 11 Billett Avenue; Mr & Mrs Templeton.

Purbrook: Demolition of an existing conservatory and erection of a single-storey rear extension at 30 Claremont Gardens; Mr D Crocker.

GOSPORT

Christchurch: Construction of single-storey side/rear extension and re-positioning of pedestrian access gate on northern boundary at 36 Elmhurst Road; Miss Sarah Parkin.

Bridgemary South: County consultation, regulation three, timber frame recladding, two small extensions and temporary siting of modular building at Rowner County Infant School; Mr Philip Millard.

Anglesey: Removal of garage, construction of single-storey side/rear extension, removal of front dormer and construction of rear dormer at 16 Bentham Road; Mr & Mrs Rob & Hayley Maclaren.

FAREHAM

Fareham East: Proposed single-storey extension at second floor level and change of use from residential dwelling to house in multiple occupation at 61a West Street, Fareham; Mr Simon Morley.

Fareham West: Single-storey rear extension following demolition of existing rear extension at 99 Abbeyfield Drive; Mr and Mrs A Knowles.

Hill Head: Two-storey two-bedroomed back land site development with private driveway at 29 Crofton Lane: Mr & Mrs Payne-Shelling.