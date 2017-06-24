What’s being planned in your area

PORTSMOUTH

Hilsea: Construction of a single-storey rear extension at 12 Firgrove Crescent; Mr S Roberson.

Central Southsea: Installation of electrical substation at 235-249 Goldsmith Avenue; PMC Construction & Development Services Ltd.

Cosham: Retrospective application for construction of single-storey outbuilding to rear garden at 32 Sudbury Road; Mr John Docherty.

Eastney & Craneswater: Retrospective application for construction of wall at Southsea Leisure Park; P J Estates Ltd.

FAREHAM

Fareham North-West: Construction of single-storey side extension at 67 Beaumont Rise; Mrs Sharon Simpson.

Fareham West: Raising the ridge level with a loft conversion, front and rear

velux, single-storey rear extension, single-storey front extension with pitched roof over to form porch at 1 Silver Birch Avenue; Mr R Crampton.

Hill Head: Two-storey rear extension (following demolition of existing conservatory and single-storey structure) and alterations to the existing fenestration at 14 Pilgrims Way; Mr & Mrs Hodges.

Sarisbury: Construction of single-storey side/rear extension at 14 Quay Haven; Mr & Mrs Evans-Gay.

GOSPORT

Lee West: Single-storey side and rear extension following partial demolition of existing garage at 15 Russell Road; Mr Tapping.

Anglesey: Construction of one three-bedroomed bungalow with associated cycle and refuse storage and hard and soft landscaping; at 2 Emerald Close; Mr C Flint.

HAVANT

Hayling East: Single-storey front extension at 1-3 Beech Grove; Mr A McGregor.

Waterloo: Prior notification for single-storey development extending 4.3m beyond rear wall of the original dwelling, incorporating an eaves height of 2.6m and a maximum height of 3m at 30 Inhurst Avenue; Mr K Bulstrode.

Cowplain: Removal of hedge and construction of 1.973m high fence at 3 Winscombe Avenue; Mr K Hunt.

Emsworth: Two-storey rear extension and decking at 25 New Brighton Road; Mrs J Critchell.