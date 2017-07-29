WHAT’S BEING PLANNED IN YOUR AREA

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH

St Thomas: Display of internally illuminated signage panel and high level digital advertising screen; North Building at Gunwharf Quays; Gunwharf Quays shopping centre.

Fratton: Change of use from residential dwelling to house in multiple occupation or dwelling house at 26 Jersey Road; Mr Mark Wright.

St Jude: External alterations to include replacement of rear ground window with French doors, replacement of door with window to front elevation, replacement of door with window to east elevation at 32 Lennox Road South; Mr Gregory Davison.

FAREHAM

Fareham East: Two single-storey extensions to side and rear at 32 Laburnum Road; Mr Richard Murrell

Portchester West: Carleen Nursing and Residential Care Home at 38 Portchester Road; Serincourt Ltd

Hill Head: Removal of existing attached garage and construction of a single-storey extension with the same footprint at 37 Stubbington Lane; Mr Basil Mashkour

Park Gate: Detached single-storey self-contained annexe at 19 Woodthorpe Gardens; Mr Patrick Tudgey

GOSPORT

Brockhurst: Demolition of two-storey building comprising of two one-bedroom flats at 11 Station Road; Thorngate Churcher Trust.

Christchurch: Construction of single-storey rear extension at 14 St Andrew’s Road; Mr Stephen Chappenden.

Brockhurst: Change of use of outbuildings to form two-bedroom dwellings together with associated alterations and provision of cycle and bin storage facilities at 351 Forton Road; Mr Brace

HAVANT

Bedhampton: Construction of a single-storey rear and a two-storey side extension at 74 Newbarn Road; Mr Aidan Curry.

Stakes: Single-storey rear extension and loft conversion incorporating a rear dormer window at 66 Stakes Hill Road; Mr Charles Pearce.

Cowplain: Prior notification for a single-storey development extending four metres beyond the rear wall of an original dwelling, incorporating an eaves height of 2.5m and a maximum height of 2.7m at 45 Portsmouth Road; Mr G Plum.

Hart Plain: Construction of a single-storey rear home extension at 58 Hart Plain Avenue; Mr and Mrs Dineage.