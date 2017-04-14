What’s on from Friday, April 14 to Thursday, April 20

What’s on for the week ahead

TODAY

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm Transferences – Sidney Nolan in Britain. Focussing on the artist’s time in Britain, and works that reveal recurring themes such as Australian history and literature, mythology, and the tragic hero. pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by The Hilsea Art Group. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre. 10am-5pm. Drawn to Nature. The work of three talented local artists inspired by nature. 01962 678140 / hampshireculturaltrust.org.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Cicatrix – The Scar of a Healed Wound. A WW1 centenary project incorporating film, drawing and sound. Free. (023) 9247 2700.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Countless by Maya Ramsey. This includes 29 rubbings from the graves of migrants who died at sea whilst trying to reach Europe. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 11am-5pm. Assimilations by Agata Wojcieszkiewicz. Refers to the many processes that the artist and others like her, have to undergo in life as immigrants. (023) 9229 7053.

GIGS

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre. 7.30pm. Jazz on the Green. An evening of live trad jazz including Amy Roberts & Richard Exall Quintet. £13. jazzonthegreen.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Skunk Funk. An evening of live funk/rock. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

PORTSMOUTH: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm. Spike’s Leg-Endary Classic Vinyl Rock Roadshow. Exactly what it says on the tin: all vinyl and all rock. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

STAGE

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 2pm / 7pm. Wind in the Willows. Interactive musical version of a classic story. £14, concessions £12. (023) 9273 7370 / groundlings.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 2pm / 7pm. Wind in the Willows. Best-selling book comes to the stage. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esp. 10.30am. Seafront group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

SATURDAY

BOOKS

ELSON: Library, Chantry Rd. 10am-12pm. Chapter One. Reading group where you can read, share, discuss and discover new authors. Meets on the third Saturday of every month.

COMEDY

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall. 8pm. Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club. An evening of entertainment with special guests James Dowdeswell, Alistair Williams and Rob Thomas. £18. 0844 8472362 / portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

DANCING

WICKHAM: Wickham Centre, Mill Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. 50/50 social ballroom, Latin American and sequence dancing. £6. Music by Andrew Varley. Bring your own drinks, tea/coffee available. 07980 058 310 / ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

EVENTS

DRAYTON: Church of the Resurrection. 2-4pm. Messy Church. Various craft activities for familes with young children linked to the theme of the day. Short celebration follows with storytelling and prayers.

GOSPORT: Unit 7, Clarence Wharf Industrial Estate, Mumby Rd. 1-6pm. Charity Beer Festival. In aid of Naomi House and taste great local beer. fallenacornbrewing.co.

HAVANT: Calvary Chapel, Barncroft Primary School, Park Ln. 10.30am-12.30pm. Worship, The Word and Communion. A service of encouragement and worship. Sunday school and creche available. 07879 130 499 / calvaryportsmouth.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery. 10am-5pm. Transferences – Sidney Nolan in Britain. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12pm-3.30pm. Paintings by The Hilsea Art Group. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

EMSWORTH: Museum, North St. 10.30am-4.30pm. Emsworth Family Histories. Concentrating on the lives of Emsworth people throughout the generations. Free. 01243 378 091 / emsworthmuseum.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre. 10am-5pm. Drawn to Nature. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Countless by Maya Ramsey. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery. 11am-5pm. Assimilations by Agata Wojcieszkiewicz. See today.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Blackout. An evening of ‘80s rock covers. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

WATERLOOVILLE: Town Centre. 12.15-2pm. Saturday Bandstand. Featuring Marmalade Moonshine. mywaterlooville.co.uk.

MARKETS

HAYLING ISLAND: Hollow Ln. 10am-1pm. Crafty J Sisters Handmade & Vintage Spring Market. Free Spring Market with 30 stalls, tombola and refreshments in aid of local charities.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.15pm. Gosport Gang Show. A cast of more than 100 young people, in a fast-moving show of great variety. From £9.50. 01329 231942 / gosportgangshow.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. Monday’s Child. An imaginative and funny story exploring how we make and store memories as we grow up and discover the world. Suitable for children aged four and above. £8. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 11am / 3pm. Wind in the Willows. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 2pm / 6pm. Wind in the Willows. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Blue Lagoon, Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Flat, paved route along foreshore to Mountbatten Centre and back. (023) 9284 1762.

SUNDAY

DANCING

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion Club, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance. £6.50, members £5. Bar and raffle. 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

EASTNEY: Bransbury Park. 2-5pm. Bransbury Park Steam Railway. Ride on a 700ft-long track with miniature steam engines run by the Portsmouth Model Engineering Society. 50p. portsmouthmes.co.uk.

FRATTON: Tesco, Fratton Way. 7am-12pm. Charity Car Boot Sale. In aid of Diabetes UK and British Heart Foundation. All pitches to be booked in advance at the Tesco Service Desk. Cars £5, vans £7.

PORT SOLENT: Boardwalk 11am-2pm. Easter Egg Hunt. Join the Easter Bunny and follow the clues around the site to get your hands on some yummy chocolate treats. Open to children aged three to 12. Free.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery. 11am-5pm Transferences – Sidney Nolan in Britain. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12pm-3.30pm. Paintings by The Hilsea Art Group. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

EMSWORTH: Museum, North St. 2.30am-4.30pm. Emsworth Family Histories. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Countless by Maya Ramsey. See today.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: The Square Tower, Broad St. 11am-4pm. Crafts in the Tower. An exhibition of original art work by selected local artists, designers and makers. Free. facebook.com/craftsinthetower.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: Wedgewood Rooms, Albert Rd. 1pm. Trash Arts 10th Anniversary. Featuring The Gaa Gaas, Marmalade Moonshine, Kill The Witness and more. £5. (023) 9286 3911.

PORTSMOUTH: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Rosie’s Vineyard, Elm Grove. 1.30-4pm. Milton James Hot 4. Traditional jazz band. Free. (023) 9275 5944 / rosies-vineyard.co.uk.

MARKETS

SOUTHSEA: Palmerston Rd. 10am-2pm. Hampshire Farmers Market. Peruse delicious food and drink from producers from across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, including honey, meat, craft beer and artisanal spirits, chocolate and much, much more.

WALKS & TALKS

MILTON: Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. (023) 9284 1762.

SOUTHSEA: Highland Road Cemetery, Highland Rd. 2pm. Cemetery Tour and Information Day. More than 1000 stories of those interred. £3, chapel entrance free. In aid of Friends of Highland Road Cemetery. (023) 9266 8657.

SOUTHWICK: D Day Memorial Hall, Priory Rd. Meon Ramblers. 10-mile walk starting from via Boarhunt. Six-mile walk starting at 2pm from Lower Grenvile Copse via Soberton. ramblers.org.uk / (023) 9255 2644.

MONDAY

EVENTS

EASTNEY: Bransbury Park. 2-5pm. Bransbury Park Steam Railway. See Sunday.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by The Hilsea Art Group. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

EMSWORTH: Museum, North St. 10.30am-4.30pm. Emsworth Family Histories. See Saturday.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre. 10am-5pm. Drawn to Nature. See today.

GIGS

NORTH BOARHUNT: Village Hall & Social Club, Trampers Ln. 8pm. Forest Folk present Greg Russell and Ciaran. £12. 01329 833 625.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair friendly. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Learning Place, Derby Rd. 12.15pm. Moderate walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs.

SOUTHSEA: South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake memorial. 1pm. Slow, 30-minute group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

GOSPORT: White Hart, Stoke Rd. 10am-12pm. Coffee and Cake. Enjoy quality time with friends whilst raising funds for The Rowans Hospice. £2.50, includes tea/coffee and cake. Organised by the Gosport Support Group. (023) 9258 9410.

LEE-ON-the-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Pl. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch Tuesdays. In aid of local charities.

SOUTHSEA: The White Horse, Southsea Terrace. 2-4pm. Southsea Seniors. Come along to meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, Commercial Rd. 6.30-7.30pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. High intensity training for all abilities and fitness levels. dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2, includes tea and biscuits.

EVENTS

FAREHAM: Library, Osborn Rd. 10am-12pm. Story Time – Detective Dog Story and Crafts. Prize-winning bestseller. Story times followed by crafts. Free. 01329 284 902.

HAVANT: Avenue Lawn Tennis and Squash Club. 7pm. Bridge club. Beginners welcome but some experience necessary. No need to bring a partner. 01243 372 718.

HAVANT: St Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsal. Seeking new members (023) 9245 3634 / solentmalevoicechoir.org.

HILSEA: Howard Road Community Centre. 10.30am-12.30pm. Hilsea Social Group. Come along for a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2, includes refreshments.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm Transferences – Sidney Nolan in Britain. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by The Hilsea Art Group. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre. 10am-5pm. Drawn to Nature. See today.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre, High Street. 9am-7pm. Gosport Aviation Heritage 1909-2017. Presenting various aspects of the history of aviation in Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent. (023) 9252 3463.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Open Exhibition 2017 – Inspired by our Heritage. View how The Spring has used the arts to bring our heritage stories to life and see how our local heritage can inspire artists. Free.

GIGS

SOUTHWICK: Golden Lion, High St. 8.15-11pm. The Delta Syncopators. Traditional jazz band. (023) 9221 0437. Free.

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. CCADS Theatre presents The Last Five Years. Musical by Jason Robert Brown. £12. (023) 9246 6363 / stationtheatre.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 11am / 3pm. Wind in the Willows. See today.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 5.30pm. Beauty and The Beast. Easter Pantomime starring Keith Chegwin and Basil Brush. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

FAREHAM: Village Snooker Club, Stubbington Green. 7.30pm. Gosport Aviation Society presents The Nimrod MRA4 Project. Talk by Andrew Collins. Non-members £3. 01329 315 561.

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk with views of Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime group walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY

COFFEE

SOUTHSEA: Church of the Holy Spirit, Fawcett Rd. 2-4pm. The Natterjacks. Come along for a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

COWPLAIN: Social Club, London Rd. 7.30-10pm. Social dancing. 50/50 ballroom, Latin American and sequence dancing. £2. Bar available. 07980 058 310 / ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £2.50. 01489 573 114.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting.Speakers, competitions, and home evenings where members show their photography skills. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

COSHAM: Conservative Social Club, Spur Rd. 7.30pm. 55 Social Club. Guest speaker evening. Open to anyone aged 55 and above. £2.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Methodist Church Hall, High St. 9am-12.30pm. Community Table Top and Craft Sale. Meet local groups and community organisations. 6ft table hire £6, 4ft table hire £5. Free. (023) 9255 1706 / leeresidents.org.uk.

WIDLEY: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for male members. Contact first in case they are doing something away from the hall. 07796 136 487 / singingportsmouth.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery. 10am-5pm. Transferences – Sidney Nolan in Britain. See today.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre. 10am-5pm. Drawn to Nature. See today.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre, High Street. 9am-7pm. Gosport Aviation Heritage 1909-2017. See Tuesday.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Open Exhibition 2017 – Inspired by our Heritage. See Tuesday.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Countless by Maya Ramsey. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 11am-5pm. Family Tree. Exhibition of sculpture and print by Rafael Klein, in collaboration with Portsmouth Cathedral. (023) 9229 7053 jackhousegallery.co.uk.

GIGS

GOSPORT: Gosport & Fareham Rugby Club, Dolphin Crescent. 8-10.30pm Black Cat. £10, members £7. Booking essential. (023) 9269 3988 / gosportjazz.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Acoustic singaround, piano available.

PORTSMOUTH: Edge of the Wedge, Albert Road. 7.30pm. Genesis Elijah. Support from Andy Sargeant, Naan Breddaz. £8. (023) 9286 3911.

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. CCADS Theatre presents The Last Five Years. See Tuesday.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 11am / 3pm. Wind in the Willows. See today.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 2pm / 5.30pm. Beauty and The Beast. Easter Pantomime starring Keith Chegwin and Basil Brush. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

COSHAM: Baptist Church, Havant Rd. 2-4pm. U3A presents Hypnotherapy and Counselling. Talk by Kath Mason. £3.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk with views of the Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PETERSFIELD: Community Centre, Love Ln. 2.30pm. Petersfield U3A presnts Costume – A Personal Passion. Talk by Diana Wallsgrave. £2.50. petersfieldu3a.org.

BAFFINS: Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 10.30am. Baffins Pond / Milton Foreshore walk. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake Cafe. 10.30am. Southsea seafront group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini makers. A world of colour and creativity for children aged five and below. £3. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

COFFEE

NORTH END: Learning Place, Derby Road. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Come along to meet new people. 023 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Rd. 10am-12pm. Thursday Chat and Tea Club. Come along to meet new people. 023 9268 8390.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts. Street and commercial dance for children aged five to 11 years. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

ALVERSTOKE: Alverbank Hotel. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons with Salsa Synergy UK. £6. 07979 800 299.

EVENTS

COPNOR: Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. Fresh, two-course lunch and entertainment. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

ELSON: Library, Chantry Rd. 3.30-4.30pm. Krafty Kids. Come along and sew an animal glove puppet. Suitable for children aged five to 10, must be supervised. Free. (023) 9252 4608.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50, includes refreshments.

PORTSMOUTH: Museum, Museum Rd. 2-4.30pm. A Celebration of Milton Locks. Organised by the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, bring your photographs and share your stories to celebrate Milton’s Hidden Seashore. hiwwt.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: St. James’ Church Hall, Milton Rd. 11am. Singercise. A fun fitness session for older and disabled people. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

WYMERING: St Peter and St Paul Church, Medina Rd. 9am-9pm. Retro Games Day. Gaming sessions to help promote the drop-in centre and IT suite. £5m, in aid of the church’s youth provisions. saintgamesplay@gmail.com.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery. 10am-8pm Transferences – Sidney Nolan in Britain. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by The Hilsea Art Group. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre. 10am-5pm. Drawn to Nature. See today.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre, High Street. 9am-7pm. Gosport Aviation Heritage 1909-2017. See Tuesday.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Countless by Maya Ramsey. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 11am-5pm. Family Tree. See Wednesday.

FILMS

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7pm. Sceening of The Australian Ballet: Coppélia. A sparkling tale of magic and mischief. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

GIGS

southsea: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10am-12pm. Country Market. With cakes, savouries, preserves, local meat, eggs, plants and crafts.

WATERLOOVILE: St George’s Church Hall. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market. With home-produced crafts, jewellery, cards, cakes, plants, preserves, honey and eggs.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. The Bench Theatre Company presents Equus. A passionate and gripping psychological thriller. £9.50, concessions £7.50. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. CCADS Theatre presents The Last Five Years. See Tuesday.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 2pm / 7pm. Wind in the Willows. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Scott Road car park. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths around Foxes Forest. (023) 9268 8390.

HILSEA: Mountbatten Centre entrance of Alexandra Park. 6.30pm. Group walk. Flat, paved circular route up to Hilsea Lido and back. (023) 9284 1762.

PORTSMOUTH: Minis Bus Trip –Portsmouth Residents. Enjoy the Bluebell Woods followed by cream tea. 07453 534 430.