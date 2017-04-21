Search

What's On from Friday, April 21 to Thursday, April 27

Emsworth Arts Trail starts again this weekend

Emsworth Arts Trail starts again this weekend

Portsmouth MP looks forward to General Election but says it wasn’t what she wanted

What’s on for the week ahead

FRIDAY

DANCING

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 1.30-4pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £3. (023) 9242 5331.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty. Creative dance for people aged 50 and above. (023) 9246 8610.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Outside G4 Ward, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Knit everything from baby hats and jackets to fiddle mitts for dementia patients. 07846 472 423.

HILSEA: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park. 10am-4pm.Easter Bouncing Inflatable Fun. For children aged 18 months to 12 years. Tickets only. familiesonline.co.uk.

PURBROOK: Deverell Hall, London Rd. 7.30pm. Horndean & District Amateur Radio Club presents Small Antennas by Rob Brown. hdarc.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm Transferences – Sidney Nolan in Britain. Focussing on the artist’s time in Britain, and works that reveal recurring themes such as Australian history and literature, mythology, and the tragic hero. pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by The Hilsea Art Group. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre. 10am-5pm. Drawn to Nature. The work of three talented local artists inspired by nature. 01962 678140 / hampshireculturaltrust.org.uk.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre, High Street. 9am-7pm. Gosport Aviation Heritage 1909-2017. Presenting various aspects of the history of aviation in Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent. (023) 9252 3463.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Countless by Maya Ramsey. This includes 29 rubbings from the graves of migrants who died at sea whilst trying to reach Europe. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 11am-5pm. Family Tree. Sculpture and print by Rafael Klein, in collaboration with Portsmouth Cathedral. (023) 9229 7053 / jackhousegallery.co.uk.

GIGS

BOARHUNT: Blues Club, Trampers Ln. 9pm. Laura Holland Band. Award-nominated singer. 07445 861 519.

SOUTHSEA: Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. The Neaps. Pop/funk band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 8pm. Non-stop hits of the ‘70s/’80s. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

MARKETS

STUBBINGTON: Library, Stubbington Ln. 9am-12pm. Country Market. Home-made cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. The Bench Theatre Company presents Equus. Passionate and gripping psychological thriller. £9.50, concessions £7.50. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. CCADS Theatre presents The Last Five Years. Musical by Jason Robert Brown. £12. (023) 9246 6363 / stationtheatre.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 2pm / 7pm. Wind in the Willows. Interactive musical version of a classic story. £14, concessions £12. (023) 9273 7370 / groundlings.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

ELSON: Library, Chantry Rd. 10am-11am. Talk and coffee morning presented by Fareport Talking News, who provide news to visually impaired people. (023) 9252 4608.

SOUTHSEA: Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esp. 10.30am. Seafront group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

saturDAY

CONCERTS

DRAYTON: Church of the Resurrection. 7.15pm. Solent City Chorus & Lowry Girls. In aid Lepra, a UK-based charity working to beat leprosy. £5. jaxm1948@gmail.com.

DANCING

CHICHESTER: North Mundham Hall. 8-11.15pm. Country Music Club Freestyle Dance. Dance along to Nicky James from Liverpool. £5. 01243 527 439 / tonybleach@talktalk.net.

WATERLOOVILLE: Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 7.30-10.30pm. 50/50 social ballroom, latin and sequence dancing. £4.50. 07980 058 310 / ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

EVENTS

FAREHAM: Fareham College, Bishopsfield Rd. 10.30am-5pm. Rotarail Model Railway Exhibition 2017. Organised by the Rotary Club of Fareham. A must-see for all model railway enthusiasts. £6, concessions £2. rotarail.webs.com.

HORNDEAN: Archery field near Cadlington House. 2-5pm. Forest of Bere Bowmen’s Have a Go at Archery. Equipment provided. forestofberebowmen.co.uk.

milton: United Reformed Church. 10am-2pm. Spring Family Fun Day. Free activities, crafts and games. In aid of Save the Children.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Grammar School, High St. 10am-3pm. Solent Guild of Woodcarvers and Sculptors Carve-In. An opportunity for carvers to discuss the craft with others.

PORTSMOUTH: Pembroke Gardens Bowling Club. 10.30am. Come and Try Session. Please wear flat shoes. Free. pgbc.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery. 10am-5pm. Transferences – Sidney Nolan in Britain. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12pm-3.30pm. Paintings by The Hilsea Art Group. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

EMSWORTH: Museum, North St. 10.30am-4.30pm. Emsworth Arts Trail. Fused glass artist Chris Abel will be showing gifts, panels based on coastal scenes, jewellery and paintings. 01243 378 091 / emsworthmuseum.org.uk.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre. 10am-5pm. Drawn to Nature. See today.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre, High St. 9am-4.30pm. Gosport Aviation Heritage 1909-2017. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Countless by Maya Ramsey. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 11am-5pm. Family Tree. See today.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Last Echo. Rock covers band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

SOUTHSEA: Jags@119, Elm Grove. 9pm-2am. Trance Evo with Ed Lynam, Nycon, Impatience, Tom Perry and Khalid Al-Sharif. £5. fatso.ma/boOu.

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Road. 8pm. Burnt Ice. Legendary local blues Band. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, East St. 2.30 / 7.30pm. The Bench Theatre Company presents Equus. See today.

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. CCADS Theatre presents Farm Boy. Sequel to War Horse by Michael Morpurgo. £12. (023) 9246 6363 / stationtheatre.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 11am / 3pm. Wind in the Willows. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 2pm. Rosa Newmarch. Elgar Society presents talk by Peter Avis on the writer’s life. Free. 01590 626 51. elgar.org.

HILSEA: Blue Lagoon, Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Flat, paved route along foreshore to Mountbatten Centre and back. (023) 9284 1762.

SUNDAY

CONCERTS

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 2pm. Theatre Pipe Organ Concert. Paul Francis plays a selection of light music played on a 1934 Compton Pipe Organ. 01329 310 592.

DANCING

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion Club, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance. £6.50, members £5. Bar and raffle. 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

BURSLEDON: Brickworks Industrial Museum, Coal Park Ln. 11am–4pm. Big Steam Up. All the resident traction engines and road rollers out in force. Activities for children, craft stalls, and live music . £6, children £4. bursledonbrickwords.org.uk.

EASTNEY: Bransbury Park. 2-5pm. Bransbury Park Steam Railway. Ride on a 700ft-long track with miniature steam engines run by the Portsmouth Model Engineering Society. 50p. portsmouthmes.co.uk.

HAVANT: Calvary Chapel, Barncroft Primary School, Park Ln. 10.30am-12.30pm. Worship, The Word and Communion. A service of encouragement and worship. Sunday school and creche available. 07879 130 499 / calvaryportsmouth.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery. 10am-5pm. Transferences – Sidney Nolan in Britain. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12pm-3.30pm. Paintings by The Hilsea Art Group. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

EMSWORTH: Museum, North St. 10.30am-4.30pm. Emsworth Arts Trail. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Countless by Maya Ramsey. See today.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

STAGE

PORTSMOUTH: Square Tower, High St. 3pm / 6pm. CCADS Theatre presents Farm Boy. See Saturday.

WALKS & TALKS

MILTON: Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. (023) 9284 1762.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-3pm. An Introduction to Drawing with Tanya Wood. Mark-making session for those with little or no experience. From £26. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.co.uk.

MONDAY

COFFEE

North End: Baptist Church, Powerscourt Rd. 10am-12pm. Copnor Coffee Club. 023 9268 8390.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 10am-12pm / 2-4pm. Cosham Craft Group. 023 9268 8390.

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall. 7.30pm. Trio Apaches. Matthew Trusler, Thomas Carroll and Ashley Wass play music by Beethoven, Mendelssohn and Ravel. £17, concessions £15. 0844 453 9028 / music@port.ac.uk.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. Programme for aged 18 months to four years, exploring 16 different dance styles. 07767 702 444 / diddidance.com.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Baptist Church Hall, Devonshire Ave. 7.30-9.30pm. Ballroom and latin classes with Instep Dance Club. From £5. 07722 040 483.

EVENTS

COWPLAIN: Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have some tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

SOUTHSEA: Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Materials provided.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by The Hilsea Art Group. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre. 10am-5pm. Drawn to Nature. See today.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre, High Street. 9am-7pm. Gosport Aviation Heritage 1909-2017. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Open Exhibition 2017 – Inspired by our Heritage. View how The Spring has used the arts to bring our heritage stories to life and see how our local heritage can inspire artists. Free.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. May Days Arts Trail: Creativity Continues. Works by talented art students. Free.

WALKS & TALKS

FARLINGTON: Marshes 3rd car park. 10.30am. Group walk across farmland and footpaths. Sturdy shoes required. (023) 9268 8390.

FRATTON: Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair friendly. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Learning Place, Derby Rd. 12.15pm. Moderate walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake memorial. 1pm. Slow, 30-minute group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

HILSEA: Howard Road Community Centre. 10.30am-12.30pm. Hilsea Social Group. (023) 9268 8390.

LEE-ON-the-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Pl. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch. In aid of local charities.

SOUTHSEA: The White Horse, Southsea Terrace. 2-4pm. Southsea Seniors. (023) 9268 8390.

CONCERTS

FAREHAM: Holy Trinity Church, West St. 1.15pm. Andrew McVittie. Solo pianist. Free. 01329 232 688 / office@htscf.org.uk.

DANCING

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, Commercial Rd. 6.30-7.30pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. High intensity training for all abilities and fitness levels. dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2, includes tea and biscuits.

EVENTS

HAVANT: St Francis Church, Riders Ln. 7.30-9.30pm. Staunton Park Genealogy Group meeting. thestauntoninfo.org.

HAVANT: Avenue Lawn Tennis and Squash Club. 7pm. Bridge club. Beginners welcome but some experience necessary. No need to bring a partner. 01243 372 718.

HAVANT: St Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsal. Seeking new members. (023) 9245 3634 / solentmalevoicechoir.org.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm Transferences – Sidney Nolan in Britain. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by The Hilsea Art Group. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre. 10am-5pm. Drawn to Nature. See today.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre, High Street. 9am-7pm. Gosport Aviation Heritage 1909-2017. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Open Exhibition 2017 – Inspired by our Heritage. See Monday.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. May Days Arts Trail: Creativity Continues. See Monday.

PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 11am-5pm. Family Tree. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk with views of Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime group walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: St John’s College, Grove Rd South. 7pm. St John’s College Politics Society presents Will Brett, Head of Media and Campaigns at the Electoral Reform Society.

WEDNESDAY

COFFEE

SOUTHSEA: Church of the Holy Spirit, Fawcett Rd. 2-4pm. The Natterjacks. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £2.50. 01489 573 114.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting.Speakers, competitions, and home evenings where members show their photography skills. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

COSHAM: Conservative Social Club, Spur Rd. 7.30pm. 55 Social Club. Open to anyone aged 55 and above. £2.

WIDLEY: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for male members. 07796 136 487 / singingportsmouth.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery. 10am-5pm. Transferences – Sidney Nolan in Britain. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by The Hilsea Art Group. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre. 10am-5pm. Drawn to Nature. See today.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre, High Street. 9am-7pm. Gosport Aviation Heritage 1909-2017. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Open Exhibition 2017 – Inspired by our Heritage. See Monday.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. May Days Arts Trail: Creativity Continues. See Monday.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Countless by Maya Ramsey. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 11am-5pm. Family Tree. See today.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Acoustic singaround, piano available.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. The Bench Theatre Company presents Equus. See today.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 1pm / 4pm. Mr Bloom’s Nursery Live. Bring your tiddlers to join Mr Bloom and the Veggies on their debut live tour. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

CHICHESTER: County Hall, West St. 7.30pm. Railway Correspondence and Travel Society presents The Hayling Billy: A Never Ending Love Story. Presentation /film by former train driver Alan Wallbank. Donation entry. 01243 372 234 / rcts.org.uk.

HAVANT: United Reformed Church Hall, North St. 7.30pm. Havant & District Horticultural Society presents Hardy Geraniums. Presentation by Thomas Stone. havanthorticulturalsociety.org.uk.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk with views of the Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PETERSFIELD: Community Centre, Love Ln. 2pm. Petersfield U3A presents The Science of Movement in the Human Body. Talk by professor and author Mike Whittle. £2.50. petersfieldu3a.org.

PORT SOLENT: Meet outside Odeon. 2pm. Group walk. Sturdy shoes recommended. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: University of Portsmouth, Portland Building. 6-7pm. Making the World a Safer Place One Byte at a Time. Professor Jim Briggs talks about his career as a computer scientist. Free. alexford15mar2017.eventbrite.co.uk.

BAFFINS: Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 10.30am. Baffins Pond / Milton Foreshore walk. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake Cafe. 10.30am. Southsea seafront group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini makers. A world of colour and creativity for children aged five and below. £3. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

COFFEE

NORTH END: Learning Place, Derby Road. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. 023 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Rd. 10am-12pm. Thursday Chat and Tea Club. 023 9268 8390.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts. Street and commercial dance for children aged five to 11 years. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

ALVERSTOKE: Alverbank Hotel. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons with Salsa Synergy UK. £6. 07979 800 299.

EVENTS

COPNOR: Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. Fresh, two-course lunch and entertainment. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50.

SOUTHSEA: St. James’ Church Hall, Milton Rd. 11am. Singercise. A fun fitness session for older and disabled people. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery. 10am-8pm. Transferences – Sidney Nolan in Britain. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by The Hilsea Art Group. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre. 10am-5pm. Drawn to Nature. See today.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre, High Street. 9am-7pm. Gosport Aviation Heritage 1909-2017. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Open Exhibition 2017 – Inspired by our Heritage. See Monday.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. May Days Arts Trail: Creativity Continues. See Monday.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Countless by Maya Ramsey. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 11am-5pm. Family Tree. See today.

FILMS

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Road, PO5 2QJ. 7.30pm. Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour. Annual competition and presentation of short films about mountain culture, sports, and environment. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

GIGS

southsea: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10am-12pm. Country Market. Cakes, savouries, preserves, local meat, eggs, plants and crafts.

WATERLOOVILE: St George’s Church Hall. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market. Crafts, jewellery, cards, cakes, plants, preserves, honey and eggs.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. The Bench Theatre Company presents Equus. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 7.30pm. Much Ado About Nothing. £14, concessions £12. (023) 9273 7370 / groundlings.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Scott Road car park. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths around Foxes Forest. (023) 9268 8390.

HILSEA: Mountbatten Centre entrance of Alexandra Park. 6.30pm. Group walk. Flat, circular route up to Hilsea Lido and back. (023) 9284 1762.

SOUTHSEA: St John’s College, Grove Rd South. 7.30pm. St John’s College politics society presents Baroness Morgan, former senior advisor to Tony Blair.

