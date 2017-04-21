What’s On from Friday, April 21 to Thursday, April 27

What’s on for the week ahead

FRIDAY

DANCING

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 1.30-4pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £3. (023) 9242 5331.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty. Creative dance for people aged 50 and above. (023) 9246 8610.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Outside G4 Ward, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Knit everything from baby hats and jackets to fiddle mitts for dementia patients. 07846 472 423.

HILSEA: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park. 10am-4pm.Easter Bouncing Inflatable Fun. For children aged 18 months to 12 years. Tickets only. familiesonline.co.uk.

PURBROOK: Deverell Hall, London Rd. 7.30pm. Horndean & District Amateur Radio Club presents Small Antennas by Rob Brown. hdarc.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm Transferences – Sidney Nolan in Britain. Focussing on the artist’s time in Britain, and works that reveal recurring themes such as Australian history and literature, mythology, and the tragic hero. pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by The Hilsea Art Group. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre. 10am-5pm. Drawn to Nature. The work of three talented local artists inspired by nature. 01962 678140 / hampshireculturaltrust.org.uk.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre, High Street. 9am-7pm. Gosport Aviation Heritage 1909-2017. Presenting various aspects of the history of aviation in Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent. (023) 9252 3463.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Countless by Maya Ramsey. This includes 29 rubbings from the graves of migrants who died at sea whilst trying to reach Europe. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 11am-5pm. Family Tree. Sculpture and print by Rafael Klein, in collaboration with Portsmouth Cathedral. (023) 9229 7053 / jackhousegallery.co.uk.

GIGS

BOARHUNT: Blues Club, Trampers Ln. 9pm. Laura Holland Band. Award-nominated singer. 07445 861 519.

SOUTHSEA: Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. The Neaps. Pop/funk band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 8pm. Non-stop hits of the ‘70s/’80s. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

MARKETS

STUBBINGTON: Library, Stubbington Ln. 9am-12pm. Country Market. Home-made cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. The Bench Theatre Company presents Equus. Passionate and gripping psychological thriller. £9.50, concessions £7.50. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. CCADS Theatre presents The Last Five Years. Musical by Jason Robert Brown. £12. (023) 9246 6363 / stationtheatre.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 2pm / 7pm. Wind in the Willows. Interactive musical version of a classic story. £14, concessions £12. (023) 9273 7370 / groundlings.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

ELSON: Library, Chantry Rd. 10am-11am. Talk and coffee morning presented by Fareport Talking News, who provide news to visually impaired people. (023) 9252 4608.

SOUTHSEA: Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esp. 10.30am. Seafront group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

saturDAY

CONCERTS

DRAYTON: Church of the Resurrection. 7.15pm. Solent City Chorus & Lowry Girls. In aid Lepra, a UK-based charity working to beat leprosy. £5. jaxm1948@gmail.com.

DANCING

CHICHESTER: North Mundham Hall. 8-11.15pm. Country Music Club Freestyle Dance. Dance along to Nicky James from Liverpool. £5. 01243 527 439 / tonybleach@talktalk.net.

WATERLOOVILLE: Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 7.30-10.30pm. 50/50 social ballroom, latin and sequence dancing. £4.50. 07980 058 310 / ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

EVENTS

FAREHAM: Fareham College, Bishopsfield Rd. 10.30am-5pm. Rotarail Model Railway Exhibition 2017. Organised by the Rotary Club of Fareham. A must-see for all model railway enthusiasts. £6, concessions £2. rotarail.webs.com.

HORNDEAN: Archery field near Cadlington House. 2-5pm. Forest of Bere Bowmen’s Have a Go at Archery. Equipment provided. forestofberebowmen.co.uk.

milton: United Reformed Church. 10am-2pm. Spring Family Fun Day. Free activities, crafts and games. In aid of Save the Children.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Grammar School, High St. 10am-3pm. Solent Guild of Woodcarvers and Sculptors Carve-In. An opportunity for carvers to discuss the craft with others.

PORTSMOUTH: Pembroke Gardens Bowling Club. 10.30am. Come and Try Session. Please wear flat shoes. Free. pgbc.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery. 10am-5pm. Transferences – Sidney Nolan in Britain. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12pm-3.30pm. Paintings by The Hilsea Art Group. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

EMSWORTH: Museum, North St. 10.30am-4.30pm. Emsworth Arts Trail. Fused glass artist Chris Abel will be showing gifts, panels based on coastal scenes, jewellery and paintings. 01243 378 091 / emsworthmuseum.org.uk.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre. 10am-5pm. Drawn to Nature. See today.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre, High St. 9am-4.30pm. Gosport Aviation Heritage 1909-2017. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Countless by Maya Ramsey. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 11am-5pm. Family Tree. See today.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Last Echo. Rock covers band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

SOUTHSEA: Jags@119, Elm Grove. 9pm-2am. Trance Evo with Ed Lynam, Nycon, Impatience, Tom Perry and Khalid Al-Sharif. £5. fatso.ma/boOu.

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Road. 8pm. Burnt Ice. Legendary local blues Band. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, East St. 2.30 / 7.30pm. The Bench Theatre Company presents Equus. See today.

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. CCADS Theatre presents Farm Boy. Sequel to War Horse by Michael Morpurgo. £12. (023) 9246 6363 / stationtheatre.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 11am / 3pm. Wind in the Willows. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 2pm. Rosa Newmarch. Elgar Society presents talk by Peter Avis on the writer’s life. Free. 01590 626 51. elgar.org.

HILSEA: Blue Lagoon, Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Flat, paved route along foreshore to Mountbatten Centre and back. (023) 9284 1762.

SUNDAY

CONCERTS

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 2pm. Theatre Pipe Organ Concert. Paul Francis plays a selection of light music played on a 1934 Compton Pipe Organ. 01329 310 592.

DANCING

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion Club, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance. £6.50, members £5. Bar and raffle. 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

BURSLEDON: Brickworks Industrial Museum, Coal Park Ln. 11am–4pm. Big Steam Up. All the resident traction engines and road rollers out in force. Activities for children, craft stalls, and live music . £6, children £4. bursledonbrickwords.org.uk.

EASTNEY: Bransbury Park. 2-5pm. Bransbury Park Steam Railway. Ride on a 700ft-long track with miniature steam engines run by the Portsmouth Model Engineering Society. 50p. portsmouthmes.co.uk.

HAVANT: Calvary Chapel, Barncroft Primary School, Park Ln. 10.30am-12.30pm. Worship, The Word and Communion. A service of encouragement and worship. Sunday school and creche available. 07879 130 499 / calvaryportsmouth.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery. 10am-5pm. Transferences – Sidney Nolan in Britain. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12pm-3.30pm. Paintings by The Hilsea Art Group. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

EMSWORTH: Museum, North St. 10.30am-4.30pm. Emsworth Arts Trail. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Countless by Maya Ramsey. See today.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

STAGE

PORTSMOUTH: Square Tower, High St. 3pm / 6pm. CCADS Theatre presents Farm Boy. See Saturday.

WALKS & TALKS

MILTON: Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. (023) 9284 1762.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-3pm. An Introduction to Drawing with Tanya Wood. Mark-making session for those with little or no experience. From £26. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.co.uk.

MONDAY

COFFEE

North End: Baptist Church, Powerscourt Rd. 10am-12pm. Copnor Coffee Club. 023 9268 8390.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 10am-12pm / 2-4pm. Cosham Craft Group. 023 9268 8390.

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall. 7.30pm. Trio Apaches. Matthew Trusler, Thomas Carroll and Ashley Wass play music by Beethoven, Mendelssohn and Ravel. £17, concessions £15. 0844 453 9028 / music@port.ac.uk.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. Programme for aged 18 months to four years, exploring 16 different dance styles. 07767 702 444 / diddidance.com.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Baptist Church Hall, Devonshire Ave. 7.30-9.30pm. Ballroom and latin classes with Instep Dance Club. From £5. 07722 040 483.

EVENTS

COWPLAIN: Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have some tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

SOUTHSEA: Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Materials provided.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by The Hilsea Art Group. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre. 10am-5pm. Drawn to Nature. See today.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre, High Street. 9am-7pm. Gosport Aviation Heritage 1909-2017. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Open Exhibition 2017 – Inspired by our Heritage. View how The Spring has used the arts to bring our heritage stories to life and see how our local heritage can inspire artists. Free.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. May Days Arts Trail: Creativity Continues. Works by talented art students. Free.

WALKS & TALKS

FARLINGTON: Marshes 3rd car park. 10.30am. Group walk across farmland and footpaths. Sturdy shoes required. (023) 9268 8390.

FRATTON: Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair friendly. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Learning Place, Derby Rd. 12.15pm. Moderate walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake memorial. 1pm. Slow, 30-minute group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

HILSEA: Howard Road Community Centre. 10.30am-12.30pm. Hilsea Social Group. (023) 9268 8390.

LEE-ON-the-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Pl. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch. In aid of local charities.

SOUTHSEA: The White Horse, Southsea Terrace. 2-4pm. Southsea Seniors. (023) 9268 8390.

CONCERTS

FAREHAM: Holy Trinity Church, West St. 1.15pm. Andrew McVittie. Solo pianist. Free. 01329 232 688 / office@htscf.org.uk.

DANCING

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, Commercial Rd. 6.30-7.30pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. High intensity training for all abilities and fitness levels. dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2, includes tea and biscuits.

EVENTS

HAVANT: St Francis Church, Riders Ln. 7.30-9.30pm. Staunton Park Genealogy Group meeting. thestauntoninfo.org.

HAVANT: Avenue Lawn Tennis and Squash Club. 7pm. Bridge club. Beginners welcome but some experience necessary. No need to bring a partner. 01243 372 718.

HAVANT: St Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsal. Seeking new members. (023) 9245 3634 / solentmalevoicechoir.org.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm Transferences – Sidney Nolan in Britain. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by The Hilsea Art Group. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre. 10am-5pm. Drawn to Nature. See today.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre, High Street. 9am-7pm. Gosport Aviation Heritage 1909-2017. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Open Exhibition 2017 – Inspired by our Heritage. See Monday.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. May Days Arts Trail: Creativity Continues. See Monday.

PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 11am-5pm. Family Tree. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk with views of Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime group walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: St John’s College, Grove Rd South. 7pm. St John’s College Politics Society presents Will Brett, Head of Media and Campaigns at the Electoral Reform Society.

WEDNESDAY

COFFEE

SOUTHSEA: Church of the Holy Spirit, Fawcett Rd. 2-4pm. The Natterjacks. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £2.50. 01489 573 114.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting.Speakers, competitions, and home evenings where members show their photography skills. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

COSHAM: Conservative Social Club, Spur Rd. 7.30pm. 55 Social Club. Open to anyone aged 55 and above. £2.

WIDLEY: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for male members. 07796 136 487 / singingportsmouth.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery. 10am-5pm. Transferences – Sidney Nolan in Britain. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by The Hilsea Art Group. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre. 10am-5pm. Drawn to Nature. See today.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre, High Street. 9am-7pm. Gosport Aviation Heritage 1909-2017. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Open Exhibition 2017 – Inspired by our Heritage. See Monday.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. May Days Arts Trail: Creativity Continues. See Monday.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Countless by Maya Ramsey. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 11am-5pm. Family Tree. See today.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Acoustic singaround, piano available.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. The Bench Theatre Company presents Equus. See today.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 1pm / 4pm. Mr Bloom’s Nursery Live. Bring your tiddlers to join Mr Bloom and the Veggies on their debut live tour. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

CHICHESTER: County Hall, West St. 7.30pm. Railway Correspondence and Travel Society presents The Hayling Billy: A Never Ending Love Story. Presentation /film by former train driver Alan Wallbank. Donation entry. 01243 372 234 / rcts.org.uk.

HAVANT: United Reformed Church Hall, North St. 7.30pm. Havant & District Horticultural Society presents Hardy Geraniums. Presentation by Thomas Stone. havanthorticulturalsociety.org.uk.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk with views of the Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PETERSFIELD: Community Centre, Love Ln. 2pm. Petersfield U3A presents The Science of Movement in the Human Body. Talk by professor and author Mike Whittle. £2.50. petersfieldu3a.org.

PORT SOLENT: Meet outside Odeon. 2pm. Group walk. Sturdy shoes recommended. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: University of Portsmouth, Portland Building. 6-7pm. Making the World a Safer Place One Byte at a Time. Professor Jim Briggs talks about his career as a computer scientist. Free. alexford15mar2017.eventbrite.co.uk.

BAFFINS: Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 10.30am. Baffins Pond / Milton Foreshore walk. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake Cafe. 10.30am. Southsea seafront group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini makers. A world of colour and creativity for children aged five and below. £3. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

COFFEE

NORTH END: Learning Place, Derby Road. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. 023 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Rd. 10am-12pm. Thursday Chat and Tea Club. 023 9268 8390.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts. Street and commercial dance for children aged five to 11 years. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

ALVERSTOKE: Alverbank Hotel. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons with Salsa Synergy UK. £6. 07979 800 299.

EVENTS

COPNOR: Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. Fresh, two-course lunch and entertainment. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50.

SOUTHSEA: St. James’ Church Hall, Milton Rd. 11am. Singercise. A fun fitness session for older and disabled people. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery. 10am-8pm. Transferences – Sidney Nolan in Britain. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by The Hilsea Art Group. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre. 10am-5pm. Drawn to Nature. See today.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre, High Street. 9am-7pm. Gosport Aviation Heritage 1909-2017. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Open Exhibition 2017 – Inspired by our Heritage. See Monday.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. May Days Arts Trail: Creativity Continues. See Monday.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Countless by Maya Ramsey. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 11am-5pm. Family Tree. See today.

FILMS

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Road, PO5 2QJ. 7.30pm. Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour. Annual competition and presentation of short films about mountain culture, sports, and environment. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

GIGS

southsea: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10am-12pm. Country Market. Cakes, savouries, preserves, local meat, eggs, plants and crafts.

WATERLOOVILE: St George’s Church Hall. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market. Crafts, jewellery, cards, cakes, plants, preserves, honey and eggs.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. The Bench Theatre Company presents Equus. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 7.30pm. Much Ado About Nothing. £14, concessions £12. (023) 9273 7370 / groundlings.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Scott Road car park. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths around Foxes Forest. (023) 9268 8390.

HILSEA: Mountbatten Centre entrance of Alexandra Park. 6.30pm. Group walk. Flat, circular route up to Hilsea Lido and back. (023) 9284 1762.

SOUTHSEA: St John’s College, Grove Rd South. 7.30pm. St John’s College politics society presents Baroness Morgan, former senior advisor to Tony Blair.