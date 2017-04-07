What’s On from Friday, April 7 to Thursday, April 13

What’s on for the week ahead

FRIDAY

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall. 7.30pm. Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra: Rococo and Revolution. From £15.50. 0844 453 9028 / BSOlive.com.

DANCING

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins RD. 1.30-4pm. 50/50 Ballroom and Sequence Dancing. £3. (023) 9242 5331.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty Creative Dance. For people aged 50+. (023) 92468610.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, outside G4 Ward, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Creating items for patients including baby hats and jackets and fiddle mitts for dementia patients. 07846 472 423.

GOSPORT: Alberbank Hotel, Stokes Bay Rd. 7pm. Soul and Motown Music Night. £12.95. (023) 9251 0005.

PORTSMOUTH: Isambard Kingdom Brunel, Guildhall Sq. 12-2pm. 50+ Men’s Group. Come along to meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

PURBROOK: Deverell Hall, London Rd. 7.30pm. Horndean & District Amateur Radio Club natter night. hdarc.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm Transferences – Sidney Nolan in Britain. Focussing on the artist’s time in Britain, and works that reveal recurring themes such as Australian history and literature, mythology, and the tragic hero. pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by The Hilsea Art Group. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre. 10am-5pm. Drawn to Nature. The work of three talented local artists inspired by nature. 01962 678140 / hampshireculturaltrust.org.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Cicatrix – The Scar of a Healed Wound. A WW1 centenary project incorporating film, drawing and sound. Free. (023) 9247 2700.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Countless by Maya Ramsey. This includes 29 rubbings from the graves of migrants who died at sea whilst trying to reach Europe. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall. 9am-5pm. The Isle of Wight Festival – 1968, 1969, 1970. Images of some of the greatest music gatherings of all time. £3. (023) 9387 0200.

PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 11am-5pm. Assimilations by Agata Wojcieszkiewicz. Refers to the many processes that the artist and others like her, have to undergo in life as immigrants. (023) 9229 7053.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. The Love Witch (15). 07435 029 408 / no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Trevor John. Pop/rock. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

SOUTHSEA: Rosie’s Vineyard, Elm Grove. 8.30-11pm. Milton James Hot 4. Traditional jazz band. Free. (023) 9275 5944 / rosies-vineyard.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 8pm. Non-stop hits of the ‘70s/’80s. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uK.

MARKETS

stubbington: Library, Stubbington Ln. 9am-12pm. Country Market. Home-made cakes, savouries, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. South Downe Musical Society presents Calamity Jane. See the Wild West’s most famous heroine in a rip-roaring musical. From £12. 01329 231942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

HORNDEAN: Merchistoun Hall, Portsmouth Rd. 7.30pm. Horndean Amateur Theatrical Society presents And Then There were None. Murder mystery play by Agatha Christie. £7. horndeanamdram.com.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Square Tower, High St. 7.30pm. Southsea Shakespeare Actors present Pericles. Play by William Shakespeare. £10. 07581 577 651 / ticketsource.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esp. 10.30am. Seafront group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

SATURDAY

CONCERTS

PETERSFIELD: St Peter’s Church. 7.30pm. The Renaissance Choir Concert. Movements from Mozart’s Requiem and Bach’s B Minor Mass. £12, concessions £10. (023) 9247 5259.

PORTSMOUTH: St Cuthbert’s Church, Lichfield Rd. 7.30pm. Songs of Inspiration with the Fine Voice Academy. £7, includes wine or juice. (023) 9216 0300 / finevoice.co.uk.

DANCING

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 7.30-11pm. 78 Club 50-50 Dance. £7, members £6.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: BRWCA Community Hall, Wych Ln. 12-4pm. Marvels and Meltdowns Easter Fun Day. Easter egg hunt, bonnet parade, hook-a-duck, face painting, cake sale, and more. £1.50. 07817 795 250.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church Hall, Hawthorn Crescent. 11am-2pm. Table Top Sale. Table hire £5, admission 50p. (023) 9238 9278.

DRAYTON: United Church, Havant Rd. 12pm-3pm. Easter Fair. Karaoke, balloon modelling, tombola, raffle and refreshments. Free.

DRAYTON: Church of the Resurrection. 2-4pm. Build @Church. A space for families to respond to stories from the Bible using Lego and Duplo bricks. farlingtonparish.co.uk/buildatchurch.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 10am-1pm.Open Day. Bootcamp-style workout, Abstract Dance & Performing Arts and BMX flatland display. (023) 9286 4306 / eastneycommunitycentre.com.

HAVANT: Empower Centre, Botley Dr. 11.30am-2.30pm. Family Church Open Day. Activities include bouncy castle and children’s crafts. Free.

HAVANT: Calvary Chapel,Barncroft Primary School. 10.30am-12.30pm. Worship and The Word and Communion. A Service of Encouragement and Worship. Sunday school and creche available. 07879 130 499 / calvaryportsmouth.co.uk/sunday-mornings.

PORTSMOUTH: Stamshaw and Tipner Community Centre, Wilson Rd. 11am-2pm. Easter Fayre.

EXHIBITIONS

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Fences (12A). 07435 029 408 / no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: Golden Eagle, Delamere RD. 9pm. Matron. Mod-rock. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 8pm. Non-stop hits of the ‘90s. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

STAGE

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. Macca: The Concert. Celebrating the music of Paul McCartney with Emanuele Angeletti. kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Royal Naval Club & Royal Albert Yacht Club, Pembroke Rd. 2pm. The Society for Nautical Research presents Forgotten South Coast Wrecks of World War 1 – A talk by Stephen Fisher. (023) 9283 1461.

HILSEA: Blue Lagoon, Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Flat, paved route along foreshore to Mountbatten Centre and back. (023) 9284 1762.

SUNDAY

CONCERTS

DRAYTON: Church of the Resurrection. 6pm. MGC Choir Concert. Music by Faure, Vivaldi, Elgar and Lloyd-Webber. Free.

EVENTS

EASTNEY: Bransbury Park. 2pm-5pm. Steam Railway. 700ft-long track with miniature steam engines run by the Portsmouth Model Engineering Society. 50p. portsmouthmes.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk

MARKETS

EASTOKE: Community Hall, Wheatlands Ave. 10am-3pm. Market and car boot. Table hire £8, bring your own £6. Entry free. (023) 9246 5263.

STAGE

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 3.30pm. The Vera Lynn Story. Samantha shares the stories and performs the songs of the Forces Sweetheart. £17, concessions £15. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

MILTON: Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY

COFFEE

NORTH END: Baptist Church, Powerscourt Rd. 10am-12pm. Copnor Coffee Club. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. For children aged 18 months to four years. 07767 702 444 / diddidance.com.

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Baptist Church Hall, Devonshire Ave. 7.30-9.30pm. Ballroom and latin dance classes with Instep Dance Club. £5 per session, £6 for two sessions per person/evening. 07722 040 483.

EVENTS

cosham: Library, Spur Rd. 10am-12pm / 2-4pm. Cosham Craft Group. Get creative and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

cowplain: Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Relax with art, colouring, knitting, embroidery and more. £2.50. (023) 9261 5916.

PORTCHESTER: Royal Armouries, Portsdown Hill Rd. 11am, 12pm, 2pm and 3.30pm. Roman Swords and Celtic Hordes. Activity sessions for children aged three to 12 until April 21. £3.50. 01329 233 734 / royalarmouries.org/events.

SOUTHSEA: Library, Palmerston Road. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. Beat stress and aid relaxation. Drop-in, all materials are provided.

EXHIBITIONS

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair friendly. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Learning Place, Derby Rd. 12.15pm. Moderate walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

PETERSFIELD: Community Centre, Love Ln. 2.30pm. The Workings of the United Nations. Presentation by the Petersfield University of the Third Age. Free. petersfieldu3a.org.

SOUTHSEA: South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake memorial. 1pm. Slow, 30-minute group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

HILSEA: Howard Road Community Centre. 10.30am-12.30pm. Hilsea Social Group. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

LEE-ON-theSOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Pl. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch Tuesdays. In aid of local charities.

SOUTHSEA: The White Horse, Southsea Terrace. 2-4pm. Southsea Seniors. Come along to meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

CONCERTS

COSHAM: Baptist Church, Havant Rd. 7.15pm. Cosham Keyboard & Music Club. An evening of easy music, followed by a music quiz. Non-members £5. (023) 9237 6313.

DANCING

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, Commercial Rd. 6.30-7.30pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. High intensity training for all abilities and fitness levels.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2, includes tea and biscuits.

EVENTS

ALVERTSTOKE: Brodrick Hall, Clayhall Rd. 7.30-9.30pm. Scrap Happy Quilters. Dr Martin presents Superceeding the Seamstress: the History of the Sewing Machine. Non-members £3.50. 01329 231 790.

HAVANT: St Francis’ Church, Riders Ln. 7.30-9.30pm. Staunton Park Genealogy Group meeting. thestauntoninfo.org.

HAVANT: Avenue Lawn Tennis and Squash Club. 7pm. Bridge club. Beginners welcome but some experience necessary. No need to bring a partner. 01243 372 718.

HAVANT: St Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsal. (023) 9245 3634 / solentmalevoicechoir.org.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 9.30am. Titchfield Abbey W.I. meeting. Find out about activities including book clubs, gardening clubs and crafts.

EXHIBITIONS

STAGE

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre Studio, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. Death in Character and Black Comedy. Kings Youth Theatre presents comedies by Stuart Arden and Peter Schaffer. £9, concessions £7. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

FARLINGTON: St Andrews Church Hall, Havant Rd. The Friends of Langstone Harbour presents Secrets of the Solent: a talk by Owain Masters, community engagement officer for the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust. £2. (023) 9232 5570.

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk with views of Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Civic Offices, Guildhall Sq. 12.15pm. Lunchtime group walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: St Swithun’s Church Hall, Waverley Rd. 2.30-4.30pm. Dickens Fellowship Meeting. Talk by Dr Tony Williams on the Fellowship’s book of the year, Pickwick Papers. Non-members £1. (023) 9266 4205.

WEDNESDAY

COFFEE

SOUTHSEA: Church of the Holy Spirit, Fawcett Rd. 2-4pm. The Natterjacks. Come along for a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £2.50. 01489 573 114.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting.Speakers, competitions, and home evenings where members show their photography skills. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

COSHAM: Conservative Social Club, Spur Rd. 7.30pm. 55 Social Club Easter Floral Decorations. Open to people aged 55+. £2.

PORTSMOUTH: Church of the Resurrection Hall, Brecon Ave. 2-4pm. Care and Fellowship Group. Guest speaker author, Peter Youngs. £1, includes refreshments.

EXHIBITIONS

GIGS

HAMBLEDON: Youth Hut, West St. 8.30pm. Hambledon Folk Club presents Mairearad Green and Anna Massie. £10. (023) 9263 2719.

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Acoustic singaround, piano available.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.15pm. Gosport Gang Show. A cast of more than 100 young people, in a fast-moving show of great variety. From £9.50. 01329 231942 / gosportgangshow.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 7pm. Wind in the Willows. Interactive musical version of a classic story. £14, concessions £12. (023) 9273 7370 / groundlings.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

BAFFINS: Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 10.30am. Baffins Pond / Milton Foreshore walk. (023) 9268 8390.

GOSPORT: Scout Hut, Clayhall Rd. 7.30-9.30pm. Hampshire Genealogical Society, Gosport Group meeting. Free for first three visits. (023) 9258 5194.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk with views of the Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake Cafe. 10.30am. Southsea seafront group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Hall. 7.30pm. Tax, Care and Inheritance Robbers. Crofton WI presents a talk byTony Wright. 01329 845 619.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini makers. A world of colour and creativity for children aged five and below. £3. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

COFFEE

NORTH END: Learning Place, Derby Road. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Come along to meet new people. 023 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Rd. 10am-12pm. Thursday Chat and Tea Club. Come along to meet new people. 023 9268 8390.

COMEDY

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall. 7pm. Chris Ramsey: Is That Chris Ramsey? New show for 2017. £22.50. 0844 847 2362 / portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

ALVERSTOKE: Alverbank Hotel. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons with Salsa Synergy UK. £6. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts. Street and commercial dance for children aged five to 11 years. 07708 720711 / AbstractDPA.com.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm / 8-9pm. Ballroom and latin beginners class. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

COPNOR: Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. Fresh, two-course lunch and entertainment. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play. £2.50, includes refreshments.

milton: Milton Locks Nature Reserve, Locksway Rd. 10am-1pm. Go Wild. Variety of family activities organised by the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust. Free. hiwwt.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: St. James’ Church Hall, Milton Rd. 11am. Singercise. A fun fitness session for older and disabled people. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

EXHIBITIONS

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 4.15pm. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A). no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896.

STAGE

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Road, PO5 2QJ. 4.30 pm. Guess How Much I Love You. Best-selling book comes to the stage. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

BEDHAMPTON: St Nicholas’ Church Centre. Virginia Woolf on Life and Art. Lecture by Karin Fernald. Non-members £5. portsdowndfas.org.uk.

FAREHAM: Holy Trinity Church, West Street, PO16 0EL. 7.30pm-9.30pm. Providing Stepping Stones for Local Nature. Presentation by Tracy Viney £3. hiwwt.org.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.45pm. A Gun at my Head. Talk Tony Gledhill GM gives a talk on the events leading up to him receiving the George Cross. £6. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

