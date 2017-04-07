Search

What’s On from Friday, April 7 to Thursday, April 13

Countless, the latest exhibition by artist Maya Ramsay, is now on display at Aspex, Gunwharf Quays

Countless, the latest exhibition by artist Maya Ramsay, is now on display at Aspex, Gunwharf Quays

What’s on for the week ahead

FRIDAY

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall. 7.30pm. Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra: Rococo and Revolution. From £15.50. 0844 453 9028 / BSOlive.com.

DANCING

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins RD. 1.30-4pm. 50/50 Ballroom and Sequence Dancing. £3. (023) 9242 5331.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty Creative Dance. For people aged 50+. (023) 92468610.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, outside G4 Ward, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Creating items for patients including baby hats and jackets and fiddle mitts for dementia patients. 07846 472 423.

GOSPORT: Alberbank Hotel, Stokes Bay Rd. 7pm. Soul and Motown Music Night. £12.95. (023) 9251 0005.

PORTSMOUTH: Isambard Kingdom Brunel, Guildhall Sq. 12-2pm. 50+ Men’s Group. Come along to meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

PURBROOK: Deverell Hall, London Rd. 7.30pm. Horndean & District Amateur Radio Club natter night. hdarc.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm Transferences – Sidney Nolan in Britain. Focussing on the artist’s time in Britain, and works that reveal recurring themes such as Australian history and literature, mythology, and the tragic hero. pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by The Hilsea Art Group. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre. 10am-5pm. Drawn to Nature. The work of three talented local artists inspired by nature. 01962 678140 / hampshireculturaltrust.org.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Cicatrix – The Scar of a Healed Wound. A WW1 centenary project incorporating film, drawing and sound. Free. (023) 9247 2700.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Countless by Maya Ramsey. This includes 29 rubbings from the graves of migrants who died at sea whilst trying to reach Europe. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall. 9am-5pm. The Isle of Wight Festival – 1968, 1969, 1970. Images of some of the greatest music gatherings of all time. £3. (023) 9387 0200.

PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 11am-5pm. Assimilations by Agata Wojcieszkiewicz. Refers to the many processes that the artist and others like her, have to undergo in life as immigrants. (023) 9229 7053.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. The Love Witch (15). 07435 029 408 / no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Trevor John. Pop/rock. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

SOUTHSEA: Rosie’s Vineyard, Elm Grove. 8.30-11pm. Milton James Hot 4. Traditional jazz band. Free. (023) 9275 5944 / rosies-vineyard.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 8pm. Non-stop hits of the ‘70s/’80s. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uK.

MARKETS

stubbington: Library, Stubbington Ln. 9am-12pm. Country Market. Home-made cakes, savouries, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. South Downe Musical Society presents Calamity Jane. See the Wild West’s most famous heroine in a rip-roaring musical. From £12. 01329 231942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

HORNDEAN: Merchistoun Hall, Portsmouth Rd. 7.30pm. Horndean Amateur Theatrical Society presents And Then There were None. Murder mystery play by Agatha Christie. £7. horndeanamdram.com.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Square Tower, High St. 7.30pm. Southsea Shakespeare Actors present Pericles. Play by William Shakespeare. £10. 07581 577 651 / ticketsource.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esp. 10.30am. Seafront group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

SATURDAY

CONCERTS

PETERSFIELD: St Peter’s Church. 7.30pm. The Renaissance Choir Concert. Movements from Mozart’s Requiem and Bach’s B Minor Mass. £12, concessions £10. (023) 9247 5259.

PORTSMOUTH: St Cuthbert’s Church, Lichfield Rd. 7.30pm. Songs of Inspiration with the Fine Voice Academy. £7, includes wine or juice. (023) 9216 0300 / finevoice.co.uk.

DANCING

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 7.30-11pm. 78 Club 50-50 Dance. £7, members £6.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: BRWCA Community Hall, Wych Ln. 12-4pm. Marvels and Meltdowns Easter Fun Day. Easter egg hunt, bonnet parade, hook-a-duck, face painting, cake sale, and more. £1.50. 07817 795 250.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church Hall, Hawthorn Crescent. 11am-2pm. Table Top Sale. Table hire £5, admission 50p. (023) 9238 9278.

DRAYTON: United Church, Havant Rd. 12pm-3pm. Easter Fair. Karaoke, balloon modelling, tombola, raffle and refreshments. Free.

DRAYTON: Church of the Resurrection. 2-4pm. Build @Church. A space for families to respond to stories from the Bible using Lego and Duplo bricks. farlingtonparish.co.uk/buildatchurch.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 10am-1pm.Open Day. Bootcamp-style workout, Abstract Dance & Performing Arts and BMX flatland display. (023) 9286 4306 / eastneycommunitycentre.com.

HAVANT: Empower Centre, Botley Dr. 11.30am-2.30pm. Family Church Open Day. Activities include bouncy castle and children’s crafts. Free.

HAVANT: Calvary Chapel,Barncroft Primary School. 10.30am-12.30pm. Worship and The Word and Communion. A Service of Encouragement and Worship. Sunday school and creche available. 07879 130 499 / calvaryportsmouth.co.uk/sunday-mornings.

PORTSMOUTH: Stamshaw and Tipner Community Centre, Wilson Rd. 11am-2pm. Easter Fayre.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery. 10am-5pm. Transferences – Sidney Nolan in Britain. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12pm-3.30pm. Paintings by The Hilsea Art Group. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre. 10am-5pm. Drawn to Nature. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Countless by Maya Ramsey. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall. 10am-2pm. The Isle of Wight Festival – 1968, 1969, 1970. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery. 11am-5pm. Assimilations by Agata Wojcieszkiewicz. See today.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Fences (12A). 07435 029 408 / no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: Golden Eagle, Delamere RD. 9pm. Matron. Mod-rock. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 8pm. Non-stop hits of the ‘90s. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall. 2.30 / 7.30pm. Calamity Jane. See today.

HORNDEAN: Merchistoun Hall. 7.30pm. And Then There were None. See today.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Square Tower. 7.30pm. Pericles. See today.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. Macca: The Concert. Celebrating the music of Paul McCartney with Emanuele Angeletti. kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Royal Naval Club & Royal Albert Yacht Club, Pembroke Rd. 2pm. The Society for Nautical Research presents Forgotten South Coast Wrecks of World War 1 – A talk by Stephen Fisher. (023) 9283 1461.

HILSEA: Blue Lagoon, Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Flat, paved route along foreshore to Mountbatten Centre and back. (023) 9284 1762.

SUNDAY

CONCERTS

DRAYTON: Church of the Resurrection. 6pm. MGC Choir Concert. Music by Faure, Vivaldi, Elgar and Lloyd-Webber. Free.

EVENTS

EASTNEY: Bransbury Park. 2pm-5pm. Steam Railway. 700ft-long track with miniature steam engines run by the Portsmouth Model Engineering Society. 50p. portsmouthmes.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery. 11am-5pm Transferences – Sidney Nolan in Britain. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12pm-3.30pm. Paintings by The Hilsea Art Group. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Countless by Maya Ramsey. See today.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk

MARKETS

EASTOKE: Community Hall, Wheatlands Ave. 10am-3pm. Market and car boot. Table hire £8, bring your own £6. Entry free. (023) 9246 5263.

STAGE

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 3.30pm. The Vera Lynn Story. Samantha shares the stories and performs the songs of the Forces Sweetheart. £17, concessions £15. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

MILTON: Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY

COFFEE

NORTH END: Baptist Church, Powerscourt Rd. 10am-12pm. Copnor Coffee Club. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. For children aged 18 months to four years. 07767 702 444 / diddidance.com.

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Baptist Church Hall, Devonshire Ave. 7.30-9.30pm. Ballroom and latin dance classes with Instep Dance Club. £5 per session, £6 for two sessions per person/evening. 07722 040 483.

EVENTS

cosham: Library, Spur Rd. 10am-12pm / 2-4pm. Cosham Craft Group. Get creative and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

cowplain: Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Relax with art, colouring, knitting, embroidery and more. £2.50. (023) 9261 5916.

PORTCHESTER: Royal Armouries, Portsdown Hill Rd. 11am, 12pm, 2pm and 3.30pm. Roman Swords and Celtic Hordes. Activity sessions for children aged three to 12 until April 21. £3.50. 01329 233 734 / royalarmouries.org/events.

SOUTHSEA: Library, Palmerston Road. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. Beat stress and aid relaxation. Drop-in, all materials are provided.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by The Hilsea Art Group. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre. 10am-5pm. Drawn to Nature. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall. 9am-5pm. The Isle of Wight Festival – 1968, 1969, 1970. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair friendly. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Learning Place, Derby Rd. 12.15pm. Moderate walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

PETERSFIELD: Community Centre, Love Ln. 2.30pm. The Workings of the United Nations. Presentation by the Petersfield University of the Third Age. Free. petersfieldu3a.org.

SOUTHSEA: South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake memorial. 1pm. Slow, 30-minute group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

HILSEA: Howard Road Community Centre. 10.30am-12.30pm. Hilsea Social Group. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

LEE-ON-theSOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Pl. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch Tuesdays. In aid of local charities.

SOUTHSEA: The White Horse, Southsea Terrace. 2-4pm. Southsea Seniors. Come along to meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

CONCERTS

COSHAM: Baptist Church, Havant Rd. 7.15pm. Cosham Keyboard & Music Club. An evening of easy music, followed by a music quiz. Non-members £5. (023) 9237 6313.

DANCING

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, Commercial Rd. 6.30-7.30pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. High intensity training for all abilities and fitness levels.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2, includes tea and biscuits.

EVENTS

ALVERTSTOKE: Brodrick Hall, Clayhall Rd. 7.30-9.30pm. Scrap Happy Quilters. Dr Martin presents Superceeding the Seamstress: the History of the Sewing Machine. Non-members £3.50. 01329 231 790.

HAVANT: St Francis’ Church, Riders Ln. 7.30-9.30pm. Staunton Park Genealogy Group meeting. thestauntoninfo.org.

HAVANT: Avenue Lawn Tennis and Squash Club. 7pm. Bridge club. Beginners welcome but some experience necessary. No need to bring a partner. 01243 372 718.

HAVANT: St Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsal. (023) 9245 3634 / solentmalevoicechoir.org.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 9.30am. Titchfield Abbey W.I. meeting. Find out about activities including book clubs, gardening clubs and crafts.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm Transferences – Sidney Nolan in Britain. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by The Hilsea Art Group. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre. 10am-5pm. Drawn to Nature. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Countless by Maya Ramsey. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall. 9am-5pm. The Isle of Wight Festival – 1968, 1969, 1970. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 11am-5pm. Assimilations by Agata Wojcieszkiewicz. See today.

STAGE

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre Studio, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. Death in Character and Black Comedy. Kings Youth Theatre presents comedies by Stuart Arden and Peter Schaffer. £9, concessions £7. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

FARLINGTON: St Andrews Church Hall, Havant Rd. The Friends of Langstone Harbour presents Secrets of the Solent: a talk by Owain Masters, community engagement officer for the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust. £2. (023) 9232 5570.

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk with views of Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Civic Offices, Guildhall Sq. 12.15pm. Lunchtime group walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: St Swithun’s Church Hall, Waverley Rd. 2.30-4.30pm. Dickens Fellowship Meeting. Talk by Dr Tony Williams on the Fellowship’s book of the year, Pickwick Papers. Non-members £1. (023) 9266 4205.

WEDNESDAY

COFFEE

SOUTHSEA: Church of the Holy Spirit, Fawcett Rd. 2-4pm. The Natterjacks. Come along for a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £2.50. 01489 573 114.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting.Speakers, competitions, and home evenings where members show their photography skills. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

COSHAM: Conservative Social Club, Spur Rd. 7.30pm. 55 Social Club Easter Floral Decorations. Open to people aged 55+. £2.

PORTSMOUTH: Church of the Resurrection Hall, Brecon Ave. 2-4pm. Care and Fellowship Group. Guest speaker author, Peter Youngs. £1, includes refreshments.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery. 10am-5pm Transferences – Sidney Nolan in Britain. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by The Hilsea Art Group. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre. 10am-5pm. Drawn to Nature. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Countless by Maya Ramsey. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall. 9am-5pm. The Isle of Wight Festival – 1968, 1969, 1970. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery. 11am-5pm. Assimilations by Agata Wojcieszkiewicz. See today.

GIGS

HAMBLEDON: Youth Hut, West St. 8.30pm. Hambledon Folk Club presents Mairearad Green and Anna Massie. £10. (023) 9263 2719.

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Acoustic singaround, piano available.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.15pm. Gosport Gang Show. A cast of more than 100 young people, in a fast-moving show of great variety. From £9.50. 01329 231942 / gosportgangshow.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 7pm. Wind in the Willows. Interactive musical version of a classic story. £14, concessions £12. (023) 9273 7370 / groundlings.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

BAFFINS: Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 10.30am. Baffins Pond / Milton Foreshore walk. (023) 9268 8390.

GOSPORT: Scout Hut, Clayhall Rd. 7.30-9.30pm. Hampshire Genealogical Society, Gosport Group meeting. Free for first three visits. (023) 9258 5194.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk with views of the Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake Cafe. 10.30am. Southsea seafront group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Hall. 7.30pm. Tax, Care and Inheritance Robbers. Crofton WI presents a talk byTony Wright. 01329 845 619.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini makers. A world of colour and creativity for children aged five and below. £3. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

COFFEE

NORTH END: Learning Place, Derby Road. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Come along to meet new people. 023 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Rd. 10am-12pm. Thursday Chat and Tea Club. Come along to meet new people. 023 9268 8390.

COMEDY

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall. 7pm. Chris Ramsey: Is That Chris Ramsey? New show for 2017. £22.50. 0844 847 2362 / portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

ALVERSTOKE: Alverbank Hotel. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons with Salsa Synergy UK. £6. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts. Street and commercial dance for children aged five to 11 years. 07708 720711 / AbstractDPA.com.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm / 8-9pm. Ballroom and latin beginners class. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

COPNOR: Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. Fresh, two-course lunch and entertainment. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play. £2.50, includes refreshments.

milton: Milton Locks Nature Reserve, Locksway Rd. 10am-1pm. Go Wild. Variety of family activities organised by the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust. Free. hiwwt.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: St. James’ Church Hall, Milton Rd. 11am. Singercise. A fun fitness session for older and disabled people. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery. 10am-9pm Transferences – Sidney Nolan in Britain. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by The Hilsea Art Group. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre. 10am-5pm. Drawn to Nature. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Countless by Maya Ramsey. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall. 9am-5pm. The Isle of Wight Festival – 1968, 1969, 1970. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery. 11am-5pm. Assimilations by Agata Wojcieszkiewicz. See today.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 4.15pm. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (12A). no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall. 7.15pm. Gosport Gang Show. See Thursday.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre. 7pm. Wind in the Willows. See Thursday.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Road, PO5 2QJ. 4.30 pm. Guess How Much I Love You. Best-selling book comes to the stage. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

BEDHAMPTON: St Nicholas’ Church Centre. Virginia Woolf on Life and Art. Lecture by Karin Fernald. Non-members £5. portsdowndfas.org.uk.

FAREHAM: Holy Trinity Church, West Street, PO16 0EL. 7.30pm-9.30pm. Providing Stepping Stones for Local Nature. Presentation by Tracy Viney £3. hiwwt.org.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.45pm. A Gun at my Head. Talk Tony Gledhill GM gives a talk on the events leading up to him receiving the George Cross. £6. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

