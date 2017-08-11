What’s on from Friday, August 11 to Thursday, August 17

Have your say

What’s on for the week ahead

FRIDAY

COMEDY

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 8pm. Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club with Ben Norris, Dave Fulton, Francis Foster and MC Tom Glover. £18. 0844 847 2362 / portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

DANCING

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 1.30-4pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £3, refreshment bar available. Lunches from 12pm. (023) 9242 5331.

EVENTS

chichester: West Dean Gardens. 10am-9pm. Chilli Festival. Dance to live latin music, watch cookery and gardening demonstrations and taste delicious chilli-basedfoods. £18. westdean.org.uk/gardens/events/chilli-fiesta.

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Creating items for patients from baby hats and jackets to fiddle mitts for dementia patients. 07846 472 423.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. John Minton: A Centenary. A major exhibition celebrating 100 years since the birth of the iconic neo-Romantic British artist. 01243 774 557 / pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Collyer and Irene Usher. Free, volunteers wanted. (023) 9238 7284.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 11am-5pm. SUB. The I Heart Art Collective presents an exhibition of painting and drawing, installation, film and performance. (023) 9229 7053 / jackhousegallery.co.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 8pm. Non-stop ’70s/’80’s. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

gosport: Carisbrooke Arms, Carisbrooke Rd. 9pm. Cari Winter. Taylor Swift tribute performing her biggest hits. 01329 281 893.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Finn. Australian blues-rock band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

MARKETS

STUBBINGTON: Library, Stubbington Ln. 9am-12pm. Country Market. Home-made cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten-free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Meet at Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esp. 10.30am. Seafront group walk. Suitable for all. (023) 9268 8390.

SATURDAY

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 2pm. Royal Marines School of Music Summer Concert. Followed by Ceremony of Beating the Retreat. £16.95. 0844 847 2362 / portsmouthguildhall.org.uk/events.

EVENTS

CHICHESTER: West Dean Gardens. 10am-10pm. Chilli Festival. See today.

COSHAM: Fort Widley, Portsdown Hill Rd. 8.30pm-1am. Take the ultimate challenge and spend a night in one of Portsmouths most terrifying venues. Over 18s only, must be booked in advance. £31.85. 07516 103 947.

FRATTON: Progressive Spiritualist Church, 2 Vivash Rd. 10.30am-5pm. Church Open Day. Demonstrations of mediumship, private readings (£12.50, £10 for church members), and giant raffle. Free. (023) 9229 6927.

FRATTON: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Road. 5pm-10pm. Summer Party at St Mary’s. Family disco and BBQ. Bring your own drinks. £3, under-16s £1.50. (023) 9281 4444.

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 11am-5pm. Umbrella Festival. Live music, performances and art and craft stalls celebrating the diverse culture of Portsmouth. Free. (023) 9273 7370 / groundlings.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: St Nicholas Church, Battenburg Ave. 2-4pm. Family Fun Day. BBQ, face painting, bouncy castle, entertainment and more. Free.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Common. 10am-5pm. Portsmouth International Kite Festival. See more than 100 kite fliers from across four continents in action. portsmouthkitefestival.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Pyramids, Clarence Esplanade. 12.30-3pm. Pyramids Pirate Adventure. Fun-packed afternoon with pirate entertainers, arts and crafts, disco and lunch. Fancy dress optional. Suitable for children aged three to eight. £12, adults free. pyramids-live.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. John Minton: A Centenary. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Paintings by Sue Collyer and Irene Usher. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GIGS

GOSPORT: Carisbrooke Arms, Carisbrooke Rd. 9pm. Sorted. Playing classic hits across all genres and decades. 01329 281 893.

PAULSGROVE: Cross Keys Pub, Birdlip Road. 9pm. Cher: The Tribute, performed by Portia. (023) 9237 7587.

SOUTHSEA: The Bandstand, West Battery Gardens. 1pm-4pm. Live at the Bandstand with Mr Clean and UK Ramones. Free. facebook.com/LiveAtTheBandstand.

southsea: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 8pm. Jam Night. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Last Echo. Rock covers band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

SOUTHSEA: Eldon Arms, Eldon St. 8pm. Dean Sumner. 1950s/’60s rock and roll and more. (023) 9229 7963.

SOUTHSEA: Wedgewood Rooms, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. Capital Fuzz. Four-piece alternative rock band. £5. (023) 9286 3911 / wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.

STAGE

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 2pm / 7pm. Fame: the Musical Junior Performance. Summer Stage Experience production for 2017. £7. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Group walk. Flat, paved route along foreshore to Mountbatten Centre and back. (023) 9284 1762.

SUNDAY

DANCING

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance. £6.50, RBL members £5. Bar and raffle. Every Sunday evening. All welcome. 01329 519 765.

WICKHAM: Wickham Centre, Mill Ln. 1.30-4pm. Sunday Tea Dance. 50/50 Ballroom, Latin American and Sequence dancing. £3, includes tea, coffee and biscuits. 07980 058 310 / ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

EVENTS

chichester: West Dean Gardens. 10am-7pm. Chilli Festival. See today.

EASTNEY: Bransbury Park. 2-5pm. Bransbury Park Steam Railway. Ride on the 700ft-long track with miniature steam engines run by the Portsmouth Model Engineering Society. 50p. portsmouthmes.co.uk.

FRATTON: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Rd. 12-2pm. Picnic in the Churchyard. Bring your own picnic and enjoy the music of Pompey Pluckers. (023) 9281 4444.

GOSPORT: Stokes Bay. 10am-4.30pm. Provincial Society Bus Rally. Children’s amusements and large display of static buses and coaches. Free vintage bus rides around the area. Free. provincialsociety.org.

HAVANT: Calvary Chapel, Barncroft Primary School, Park Ln. 10.30am-12.30pm. Worship, The Word and Communion. A service of encouragement and worship. Sunday school and creche available. 07879 130 499 / calvaryportsmouth.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Spinnaker Tower, Gunwharf Quays. 3.30pm. Abseil down Spinnaker Tower in aid of Asthma UK. In memory of Frazer Roe who died suddenly in 2016 from a severe asthma attack. justgiving.com/fundraising/anne-poore

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Common. 10am-5pm. Portsmouth International Kite Festival. See Saturday.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. John Minton: A Centenary. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Paintings by Sue Collyer and Irene Usher. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 11am-5pm. SUB. See today.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Bandstand, West Battery Gardens. 1pm-4pm. Live at the Bandstand with Funk You and The Main Street Band. Free. facebook.com/LiveAtTheBandstand.

SOUTHSEA: The Grapes, London Rd. Lauren and the Heatwaves. 1960s Motown and northern soul. (023) 9360 0004.

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Auckland Arms, Netley Rd. 8-10.30pm. Milton James Hot Four. Traditional jazz band. Free.

MARKETS

EASTOKE: Community Hall, Wheatlands Ave. 10am-3pm. Market and car boot. Hot drinks and food available. Free entry, table hire £8 / £6 if you bring your own. (023) 9246 5263.

WALKS & TALKS

MILTON: Meet at the Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. A brisk walk through uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY

COFFEE

NORTH END: Baptist Church, Powerscourt Rd. 10am-12pm. Copnor Coffee Club. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. Pre-school programme for children aged 18 months to four years exploring 16 different dance styles from hip-hop to salsa and Bollywood. 07767 702 444 / diddidance.com.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Intermediate line dancing class. £5. 01329 315641 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall. Ballroom and latin dance classes with Instep Dance Club. Beginners 7.30-8.30pm; free practice session 8.30-8.45pm, improvers 8.45-9.30pm. £5 per session / £6 for two sessions per person/evening. 07722 040 483.

EVENTS

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am-12.45pm / 4-7pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. Free, donations welcome. 07756 852 918 / popinclinic@jcpf.co.uk.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 10am-12pm / 2-4pm. Cosham Craft Group. Get creative and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Some ability to follow music is helpful. Annual subcription £80 with three concerts per year. portsmouthchorus.org.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Crafty Needles. Bring your own knitting or embroidery projects and have some tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

HILSEA: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. Fun games, not league standard. £5. (023) 9320 0401.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1-3pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. No appointment necessary. Free, donations welcome. popinclinic@jcpf.co.uk / 07586 887 181.

SOUTHSEA: Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Collyer and Irene Usher. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Treasure Chest. An exhibition by the children of Art Bugs. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair-friendly. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 12.15pm. Group walk. Moderate walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier group walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate their journeys. 1pm. Canoe Lake group walk. Slow short 30 minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

HILSEA: Howard Road Community Centre, off Northern Parade. 10.30am-12.30pm. Hilsea Social Group. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

LEE-ON-the-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Pl. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch. In aid of local charities.

SOUTHSEA: The White Horse, Southsea Terrace. 2-4pm. Southsea Seniors. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, Commercial Rd. 6-7pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. High intensity training for all abilities and fitness levels. dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2, includes tea and biscuits.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club. Enjoy a freshly cooked two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234 409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent, 7.30-10pm. Havant Pitchpipers. Join this choir which performs at various events in the area. New members welcome of any age or singing ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 10am-12pm. Stay and Play Activities. Crafts, colouring, biscuit decorating, refreshments. Free, all children must be accompanied by an adult. (023) 9286 4306 / eastneycommunitycentre.com.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsal. First four weeks free, £1 per week after. solentsoundschorus.org.

HAVANT: St Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsal. Seeking new members. (023) 9245 3634 / solentmalevoicechoir.org.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2, includes refreshments.

HORNDEAN: Merchistoun Hall, Portsmouth Rd. 10am-3pm. Fun in the Park. The Rural Area Play Project presents a fun family day packed with arts, crafts, games, refreshments, ice creams and a BBQ. (023) 9259 7114 / merchistounhall.btck.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. John Minton: A Centenary. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Collyer and Irene Usher. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 9am-7pm.The Navy at the Time of Jane Austen: Fighting, Flirting and Fortune. A look at the danger and the drama as well as the entertaining and social life aboard ship, through Austen’s novels, letters and contemporary accounts. janeausten200.co.uk/events.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Treasure Chest. See Monday.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 11am-5pm. SUB. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

BUCKLAND: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk with views of Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet at Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 1pm. Short park-to-park walk. Take a slow stroll to the café at Milton Community Centre. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime group walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY

COFFEE

SOUTHSEA: The Church of the Holy Spirit, Fawcett Rd. 2-4pm. The Natterjacks. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing beginners class.01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. Singles welcome. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and Latin beginners’ class. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting.Activities include guest speakers, competitions, and home evenings where members show their photography skills. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

FAREHAM: Shopping Centre, Thackeray Mall. 11am-3pm. Summer fun event. Cupcake decorating, face painting and colouring. Free.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Methodist Church, High St. 9.30am-12.30pm. Lee Residents community table top and craft fayre.

PORTSMOUTH: Museum, Museum Rd. 11am-4pm. Victory Model Railways Club’s model railway show. Featuring an historic vehicle from the City of Portsmouth Preserved Transport Depot. portsmouthmuseums.co.uk.

STAMSHAW: Community Centre, Wilson Rd. 10.15-11.45am. New Age Kurling with the Stamshaw Kurlers. £2. (023) 9268 8390 / iwt@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

WIDLEY: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for male members to join the friendly group. Please contact the chorus first in case the chorus are doing something away from the hall. 07796 136487 / singingportsmouth.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. John Minton: A Centenary. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Collyer and Irene Usher. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 9am-7pm.The Navy at the Time of Jane Austen: Fighting, Flirting and Fortune. See Tuesday.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Treasure Chest. See Monday.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 11am-5pm. SUB. See today.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Acoustic singaround in turn format. Piano available.

WALKS & TALKS

COPNOR: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 10.30am. Baffins Pond / Milton Foreshore group walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond, long walk to Milton foreshore. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk. Take in the views of the Emirates Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helen’s Parade. 10.30am.Canoe Lake / Southsea seafront group walk. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini Makers. A world of colour and creativity with stories and craft activities for children aged five and below with their parents or carers. £3. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

COFFEE

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon Club. Enjoy a light lunch and tea and cakes with entertainment and activities. £3. 01329 234 409.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Rd. 10am-12pm. Thursday Chat and Tea Club. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

ALVERSTOKE: Alverbank Hotel. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons with Salsa Synergy UK. £6. 07979 800 299.

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts. Street and commercial dance for children aged five to 11 years. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line Dancing combined class. 01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin beginners class. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. A fresh, homemade two-course lunch, tea and coffee, raffle ticket and a game of bingo or entertainment. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50 per family, includes refreshments.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 2.30-3.30pm. Messy Kitchen. A fun and interactive introduction to cookery for children aged two to five years. £1. (023) 9232 1787 / portchestercommunitycentre.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: St James’ Church Hall, Milton Rd. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-8pm. John Minton: A Centenary. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Collyer and Irene Usher. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 9am-7pm.The Navy at the Time of Jane Austen: Fighting, Flirting and Fortune. See Tuesday.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Treasure Chest. See Monday.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 11am-5pm. SUB. See Saturday.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10am-11.30am. Emsworth Country Market. With cakes, savouries, preserves, fresh local meat, eggs, plants and crafts. Refreshments available.

WATERLOOVILLE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market. With home-produced crafts, jewellery, cards, cakes, plants, preserves, honey and eggs.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Rd. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths take you around Foxes Forest where there is an abundance of wildlife. (023) 9268 8390.

HILSEA: Meet at the Mountbatten Centre entrance of Alexandra Park. 6.30pm. Group walk. Flat, paved circular route follows the shore line up to Hilsea Lido and back. (023) 9284 1762.