What’s on from Friday, August 25 to Thursday, August 31

FRIDAY

COMEDY

SOUTHSEA: Wedgewood Rooms, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. Sean Percival. Enjoy an evening of stand-up at Wedge Comedy Club. £8. (023) 9286 3911 / wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.

DANCING

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 1.30-4pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £3, refreshment bar available. Lunches from 12pm. (023) 9242 5331.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty. Creative dance for people aged 50 and above. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Creating items for patients from baby hats and jackets to fiddle mitts for dementia patients. 07846 472 423.

PORTCHESTER: Royal Armouries, Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Rd. 10am. Artillery in Action. Plenty of activities to keep the family entertained. 01329 233 734 / royalarmouries.org.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. John Minton: A Centenary. A major exhibition celebrating 100 years since the birth of the iconic neo-Romantic British artist. 01243 774 557 / pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Collyer and Irene Usher. Free, volunteers wanted. (023) 9238 7284.

EMSWORTH: Museum, North St. 2.30-4.30pm. The Warblington Roman Villa Estate: An Update. View the latest results and finds, following the excavation of this site over the last nine years. 01243 378 091 / emsworthmuseum.org.uk.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. The Navy at the Time of Jane Austen: Fighting, Flirting and Fortune. look at the danger and the drama as well as the entertaining and social life aboard ship, through Austen’s novels, letters and contemporary accounts. janeausten200.co.uk/events.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Treasure Chest. An exhibition by the children of Art Bugs. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

GIGS

NORTH END: Thatchers Bar, London Rd. 8.30pm. Just Jenn. (023) 9266 2146.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Seafront. 4-11pm. Victorious Festival. Live music from Madness, Craig Charles’ Funk & Soul Show, The Charlatans, and more, plus plenty of entertainment for the family. £35, children (five to 15 years) £8, infants (five years and below) £1. victoriousfestival.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Beaten Tracks. Rock covers band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

MARKETS

STUBBINGTON: Library, Stubbington Ln. 9am-12pm. Country Market. Home-made cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten-free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

WALKS & TALKS

FARLINGTON: Meet in 3rd car park at Farlington Marshes. 10.30am. Group walk. Across farmland and exposed footpaths, sturdy shoes recommended. (023) 9268 8390.

SATURDAY

DANCING

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance. £6.50, RBL members £5. Bar and raffle. Every Sunday evening. All welcome. 01329 519 765.

WATERLOOVILLE: Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 7.30-10.30pm. Ballroom Dancing. 50/50 social ballroom, latin and sequence dancing. Bar and raffle. £4.50. 07980 058 319 / ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

EVENTS

GOSPORT: Diving Museum, Stokes Bay Rd. 11.30am-1pm. Pirates and Sunken Treasure Weekend. Piratical fun and games across the bank holiday weekend, including walking the plank and speaking like a pirate workshops. £3, children/concessions £2. (023) 9260 2260.

PORTCHESTER: Royal Armouries, Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Rd. 10am. Artillery in Action. Plenty of activities to keep the family entertained. 01329 233 734 / royalarmouries.org.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. John Minton: A Centenary. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Paintings by Sue Collyer and Irene Usher. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

EMSWORTH: Museum, North St. 10.30am-4.30pm. The Warblington Roman Villa Estate: An Update. See today.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 9am-5pm. The Navy at the Time of Jane Austen: Fighting, Flirting and Fortune. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-4pm. Treasure Chest. See today.

WICKHAM: Rookesbury Manor, Southwick Rd. 10am-4pm. Southern Nature Art Exhibition. Paintings, sculptures, ceramics and much more. Free. southernnatureart.com.

FILMS

denmead: Community Centre, School Ln. 7pm. Viceroy’s House (12A). Starring Hugh Bonneville and Gillian Anderson. £5. (023) 9225 6132.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Seafront. 10am-11pm. Victorious Festival. Live music from Stereophonics, Jake Bugg, Rita Ora, Jerry Williams and more, plus plenty of entertainment for the family. £35, children (five to 15 years) £8, infants (five years and below) £1. victoriousfestival.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. The Blue Road. Blues/rock covers band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

STAGE

NEW FOREST: Bucklers Hard. 6pm. The Handlebards present As You Like It. See Shakespeare on two wheels as the all-female cycline troupe perform in support of Naomi House and Jacksplace hospices. £15. 01425 619 441 / handlebards.com.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Group walk. Flat, paved route along foreshore to Mountbatten Centre and back. (023) 9284 1762.

SUNDAY

CONCERTS

GOSPORT: Holy Trinity Church, Trinity Green. 3.30-4.30pm. Richard Stacey and the Band of the Royal Fusiliers. Free with retiring collection. (023) 9258 017.

DANCING

EMSWORTH: Community Centre, North St. 2-4.30pm. Cream tea dance. Ballroom, Latin American and sequence dancing. Singles welcome. £6. 07887 744 419.

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance. £6.50, RBL members £5. Bar and raffle. Every Sunday evening. All welcome. 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

EASTNEY: Bransbury Park. 2-5pm. Bransbury Park Steam Railway. Ride on the 700ft-long track with miniature steam engines run by the Portsmouth Model Engineering Society. 50p. portsmouthmes.co.uk.

HAVANT: Calvary Chapel, Barncroft Primary School, Park Ln. 10.30am-12.30pm. Worship, The Word and Communion. A service of encouragement and worship. Sunday school and creche available. 07879 130 499 / calvaryportsmouth.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 4.30pm. Revolution Pro Wrestling. See world-famous wrestlers battle it out, including former WWE champion Jack Swagger. £23.20-£34.60. 0844 847 2362 / portsmouthguildhall.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 11am-5pm. John Minton: A Centenary. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Collyer and Irene Usher. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

EMSWORTH: Museum, North St. 2.30-4.30pm. The Warblington Roman Villa Estate: An Update. See today.

WICKHAM: Rookesbury Manor, Southwick Rd. 10am-5pm. Southern Nature Art Exhibition. See Saturday.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Seafront. 10am-11pm. Victorious Festival. Live music from Elbow, Olly Murs, Franz Ferdinand, Slaves and more, plus plenty of entertainment for the family. £35, children (five to 15 years) £8, infants (five years and below) £1. victoriousfestival.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Grapes, London Rd. 7.30pm.Terry Stevens. (023) 9360 0004.

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Alley Cats open mic night. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

WALKS & TALKS

MILTON: Meet at the Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. A brisk walk through uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY

COFFEE

NORTH END: Baptist Church, Powerscourt Rd. 10am-12pm. Copnor Coffee Club. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

EVENTS

EMSWORTH: Recreation Ground, Horndean Rd. 10.30am-5pm. Emsworth Show. £5, children free. Traditional village flower, vegetable and craft show. No parking available on site, free park and ride in operation. emsworthshow.org.uk.

CHALTON: Butser Ancient Farm, Chalton Ln. 10am-5pm. Glorious Games & Gladiators. Experience a real gladiator fight in the special arena, plus a Roman market stall to buy some intriguing items, and more. £8, concessions £7, children (five years and above £4, children five and below free. butserancientfarm.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Collyer and Irene Usher. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 9am-5pm. The Navy at the Time of Jane Austen: Fighting, Flirting and Fortune. See today.

EMSWORTH: Museum, North St. 2.30-4.30pm. The Warblington Roman Villa Estate: An Update. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Treasure Chest. See today.

WICKHAM: Rookesbury Manor, Southwick Rd. 10am-5pm. Southern Nature Art Exhibition. See Saturday.

WALKS & TALKS

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 12.15pm. Group walk. Moderate walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

LEE-ON-the-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Pl. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch. In aid of local charities.

SOUTHSEA: The White Horse, Southsea Terrace. 2-4pm. Southsea Seniors. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

CONCERTS

FAREHAM: Holy Trinity Church, West St. 12.30-1.15pm. Lunchtime Concert. Baroque Adhoc, Music for Harpsichord and Recorders. Free. office@htscf.org.uk / 01329 232 688.

DANCING

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, Commercial Rd. 6-7pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. High intensity training for all abilities and fitness levels. dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2, includes tea and biscuits.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club. Enjoy a freshly cooked two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234 409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent, 7.30-10pm. Havant Pitchpipers. Join this choir which performs at various events in the area. New members welcome of any age or singing ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsal. First four weeks free, £1 per week after. solentsoundschorus.org.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre. 10am-12pm. Make a Silhouette. Visit the Jane Austen 200 exhibition and create your very own silhouette similar to the famous one of Austen. £1 per child. No booking required.

HAVANT: St Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsal. Seeking new members. (023) 9245 3634 / solentmalevoicechoir.org.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2, includes refreshments.

PORTSMOUTH: Stamshaw & Tipner Community Centre, Wilson Rd. 7-9pm. Evening of mediumship with Tim Robbins. £14 in advance, £17 on the door. (023) 9269 3221.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. John Minton: A Centenary. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Collyer and Irene Usher. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 9am-5pm. The Navy at the Time of Jane Austen: Fighting, Flirting and Fortune. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Treasure Chest. See today.

STAGE

TITCHFIELD: The Great Barn, Mill Ln. 7.30pm. Romeo and Juliet. See this modern take on the classic Shakespeare story, set during the troubles of Northern Ireland. From £8. titchfieldfestivaltheatre.com.

WALKS & TALKS

BUCKLAND: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk with views of Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet at Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 1pm. Short park-to-park walk. Take a slow stroll to the café at Milton Community Centre. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime group walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY

COFFEE

HILSEA: Howard Road Community Centre, off Northern Parade. 10.30am-12.30pm. Hilsea Social Group. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: The Church of the Holy Spirit, Fawcett Rd. 2-4pm. The Natterjacks. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing beginners class.01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. Singles welcome. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall. 8.30-10pm. Ballroom and latin social practice night. £6, includes tea/coffee. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting.Activities include guest speakers, competitions, and home evenings where members show their photography skills. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Museum, Museum Rd. 11am-3pm. Scalextric Display in the Activities Room. Free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. portsmouthmuseums.co.uk.

STAMSHAW: Community Centre, Wilson Rd. 10.15-11.45am. New Age Kurling with the Stamshaw Kurlers. £2. (023) 9268 8390 / iwt@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

WIDLEY: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for male members to join the friendly group. Please contact the chorus first in case the chorus are doing something away from the hall. 07796 136487 / singingportsmouth.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. John Minton: A Centenary. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Collyer and Irene Usher. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 9am-5pm. The Navy at the Time of Jane Austen: Fighting, Flirting and Fortune. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Treasure Chest. See today.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Acoustic singaround in turn format. Piano available.

STAGE

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, PO1 2DD. 7.30pm. The Hound of the Baskervilles. Torchlight Mysteries presents a spoof of this classic Conan Doyle novel. £16.50. (023) 9264 9000 / newtheatreroyal.com.

TITCHFIELD: The Great Barn, Mill Ln. 7.30pm. Romeo and Juliet. See Tuesday.

WALKS & TALKS

COPNOR: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 10.30am. Baffins Pond / Milton Foreshore group walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond, long walk to Milton foreshore. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk. Take in the views of the Emirates Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helen’s Parade. 10.30am.Canoe Lake / Southsea seafront group walk. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini Makers. A world of colour and creativity with stories and craft activities for children aged five and below with their parents or carers. £3. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

COFFEE

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon Club. Enjoy a light lunch and tea and cakes with entertainment and activities. £3. 01329 234 409.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Rd. 10am-12pm. Thursday Chat and Tea Club. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

ALVERSTOKE: Alverbank Hotel. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons with Salsa Synergy UK. £6. 07979 800 299.

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts. Street and commercial dance for children aged five to 11 years. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line Dancing combined class. 01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin beginners class. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. A fresh, homemade two-course lunch, tea and coffee, raffle ticket and a game of bingo or entertainment. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50 per family, includes refreshments.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 2.30-3.30pm. Messy Kitchen. A fun and interactive introduction to cookery for children aged two to five years. £1. (023) 9232 1787 / portchestercommunitycentre.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: St James’ Church Hall, Milton Rd. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-8pm. John Minton: A Centenary. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Collyer and Irene Usher. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 9am-5pm.The Navy at the Time of Jane Austen: Fighting, Flirting and Fortune. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Treasure Chest. See today.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. Bands need to book in advance. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10am-11.30am. Emsworth Country Market. With cakes, savouries, preserves, fresh local meat, eggs, plants and crafts. Refreshments available.

WATERLOOVILLE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market. With home-produced crafts, jewellery, cards, cakes, plants, preserves, honey and eggs.

STAGE

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, PO1 2DD. 7.30pm. The Hound of the Baskervilles. See Wednesday.

TITCHFIELD: The Great Barn, Mill Ln. 7.30pm. Romeo and Juliet. See Tuesday.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Rd. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths take you around Foxes Forest where there is an abundance of wildlife. (023) 9268 8390.

HILSEA: Meet at the Mountbatten Centre entrance of Alexandra Park. 6.30pm. Group walk. Flat, paved circular route follows the shore line up to Hilsea Lido and back. (023) 9284 1762.