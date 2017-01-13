What’s On from Friday, January 13 to Thursday, January 19

What’s on for the week ahead

TODAY (FRIDAY, JANUARY 13)

DANCING

PORTSMOUTH: Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road, PO2 7BL. 1.30-4pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £3. Refreshments and bar available. Lunch served from from 12pm. Call (023) 9242 5331.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 10am-5pm. The Mythic Method – Classicism in British Art 1920 – 1950. Exploring how British artists drew on classical myth and ideals in a ‘return to order’ following the First World War. Call 01243 774 557 or visit pallant.org.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, 56 East St, PO9 1BS. 10am-5.30pm. Cicatrix: The Scar of a Healed Wound. A WW1 centenary project incorporating film, drawing and sound. Free. Call (023) 9247 2700.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Road, PO4 0JA. 9pm. The Business. Rock covers band. Call (023) 9282 1658.

MARKETS

FAREHAM: Stubbington Library, Stubbington Lane, PO14 2PP. 9am-12pm. Stubbington Country Market. Cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

STAGE

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, 42 Kent Road, PO1 3BS. 8pm-10.30pm. Aladdin, Adult Pantomime. £15.50. Over 18s only. Call (023) 9273 7370.

WALKS & TALKS

CLANFIELD: Clanfield Memorial Hall, South Lane, PO8 0RB. 7.30pm. Protecting Space for Future Generations. A talk by Professor Richard Crowther examining issues including competition for orbital slots/spectrum and the possibility of an arms race in outer space. Non-members £3. Visit hantsastro.org.uk/publictalks.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at The Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esplanade. 10.30am. Seafront group walk. Suitable for all. Call (023) 9268 8390.

TOMORROW (SATURDAY, JANUARY 14)

COFFEE

PORTSMOUTH: St Faith’s Church, Craswell Street, PO1 1HT. 10am. Coffee morning. Coffee, chat, cakes and a chance to raise funds for charity. Call (023) 9281 4444.

EVENTS

GOSPORT: Abbeyfield, 138 Privett Road. 2-4pm. Bargain sale. Quality second-hand clothes, ornaments and more. Call 07968 899 805.

DRAYTON: Church of the Resurrection, Drayton, PO6 2AP. 2-4pm. Build @ Church. A space for families to hear stories from the Bible and respond to them creatively using Lego and Duplo bricks. Visit farlingtonparish.co.uk/buildatchurch.

GOSPORT: Gosport Discovery Centre, High Street, PO12 1BT. 11am-12pm. I Saw an Anaconda storytime special. Join us for a story, and make your own silly snake. For children aged 3-10. Free. Call (023) 9252 3463.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 10am-5pm. The Mythic Method – Classicism in British Art 1920 – 1950. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, 56 East St, PO9 1BS. 10am-5.30pm. Cicatrix: The Scar of a Healed Wound. See today.

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: The Station Theatre, Station Road, PO11 0EH. 2.30 and 7.30pm. HIADS presents Red Riding Hood. A traditional pantomime by Sue Finn. Adults £10, Children £6. Call (023) 9246 6363.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, 42 Kent Road, PO1 3BS. 8pm-10.30pm. Aladdin, Adult Pantomime. £15.50. Over 18s only. Call (023) 9273 7370.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Road, PO5 2QJ. 10.30am-4pm. Open Day 2017. An action-packed day for all the family. Includes ghost tours, heritage tours, art, drama, dance, singing and stage combat performances throughout the day. Adults £6, children £4, family of four £18. Call (023) 9282 8282.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Group walk. Along the foreshore footpath to the Mountbatten Centre and back. Flat, paved route. Call (023) 9284 1762.

PORTSMOUTH: Royal Naval Club & Royal Albert Yacht Club, 17 Pembroke Road, PO1 2NT. 2pm. The Society for Nautical Research presents Life in a Blue Suit: The Falklands Campaign, a Personal Experience with Mike Hill. Call (023) 9283 1461.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 15

DANCING

PARK GATE: The Royal British Legion Club, 366 Brook Lane, Park Gate, SO31 7DP. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance. RBL members £5, non-members £6.50. Bar and raffle. Call 01329 519 765.

WICKHAM: Wickham Centre, Mill Lane, PO17 5AL. 1.30-4.00pm. Tea dance. 50/50 social, ballroom, Latin American and sequence dancing. £3.00, includes tea, coffee and biscuits. Call 07980 058 310.

EVENTS

CHICHESTER: Westgate Centre, Via Ravenna PO19 1RJ. 10.30am-4pm. Antique and collectors’ fair. Variety of antiques and collectables to buy and sell. £1.50. Call 07747 604 541.

HAVANT: Calvary Chapel,Barncroft Primary School, Park Lane, PO9 3HN. 10.30am-12.30pm. Worship And The Word. A service of encouragement and worship, and the start of a 50-part Bible in a Year Series. Sunday school for children aged three to 11. Creche for children aged three and under. Call 07879 130 499.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 11am-5pm. The Mythic Method – Classicism in British Art 1920 – 1950. See today.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: RMA Tavern, 58 Cromwell Road, PO4 9PN. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night. Hosted by Jay Groovara. Call (023) 9282 0896.

SOUTHSEA: Rosie’s Vineyard, 87 Elm Grove, PO5 1JF. 1.30-4pm. Milton James Hot 4. Traditional jazz band. Free. Call (023) 9275 5944.

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: The Station Theatre, Station Road, PO11 0EH. 7.30pm. HIADS presents Red Riding Hood. A traditional pantomime written by Sue Finn. Adults £10, Children £6. Call (023) 9246 6363.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, 42 Kent Road, PO1 3BS. 8-10.30pm. Aladdin, Adult Pantomime. £15.50. Over 18s only. Call Box Office on (023) 9273 7370.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Road, PO5 2QJ. 7.30pm. One Night of Elvis. Featuring Lee Memphis King, Europe’s most successful Elvis Presley tribute. Call Box Office on (023) 9282 8282.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. A brisk walk through uneven footpaths to the shore. Call (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY, JANUARY 16

DANCING

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Road. PO12 3QX. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Hayling Island Community Centre, Station Road, PO11 0HB. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. Call 07505 191 596.

SOUTHSEA: Baptist Church Hall, Devonshire Ave, Portsmouth, PO4 9ED. 7.30-9.30pm. Ballroom and latin dance classes with Instep Dance Club. £5 per session, £6 for two sessions per person/evening. Call 07722 040 483.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Lane, PO14 2PP. 6.30pm-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. Call 07979 800 299.

EVENTS

COPNOR: North End Baptist Church, Powerscourt Road, PO2 7JH. 10am-12pm. Copnor Coffee Club. Want to meet new people? Just pop along for a warm welcome and a chat.

COSHAM: Cosham Library, Spur Road, PO6 3EB. 10am-12pm and 2-4pm. Cosham Craft Club. Want to meet new people? Just pop along for a warm welcome and a chat.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Road, PO8 8DB. 1.30-3.30pm. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have some tea, cake and a chat. Call (023) 9261 5916.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Library, 19-21 Palmerston Road. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. Drop-in, all materials are provided.

EXHIBITIONS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, 56 East St, PO9 1BS. 10am-5.30pm. Cicatrix: The Scar of a Healed Wound. See today.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: RMA Tavern, 58 Cromwell Road, PO4 9PN. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night. Hosted by Jay Groovara. Call (023) 9282 0896.

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: The Station Theatre, Station Road, PO11 0EH. 7.30pm. HIADS presents Red Riding Hood. A traditional pantomime written by Sue Finn. Adults £10, Children £6. Call (023) 9246 6363.

WALKS & TALKS

EMSWORTH: Mountford Rooms, Emsworth Community Centre, North Street, PO10 7DD. 7.30pm. Murders & Misdemeanours. An illustrated talk by Philip MacDougall. Members of Emsworth Maritime & Historical Trust £2.00, non-members £3.00. Tickets available on the door from 7.00 pm. Call 01243 378 091.

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair friendly. Call (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Road. 12.15pm. Learning Place group walk. A moderate walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. Call (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier group walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. Call (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate. 1pm. Canoe Lake group walk. Slow 30-minute walk. Call (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 17

COFFEE

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church hall, South Place. 10am-1pm. Coffee, cake and lunch Tuesdays. In aid of Lee-on-the-Solent charities.

DANCING

HAYLING ISLAND: Hayling Island Community Centre, Station Road, PO11 0HB. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. Call 07505 191 596.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Lee Community Centre, 51 Twyford Drive, PO13 8JU. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. Call 07979 800299.

TITCHFIELD: Titchfield Community Centre, Mill Street. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2, includes tea and biscuits.

EVENTS

FAREHAM: Portchester Community Centre, Westlands Grove, PO16 9AD. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2, includes refreshments.

GOSPORT: The White Hart, 195 Stoke Road, PO12 2JE. 10am-12pm. Coffee morning. Enjoy quality time with friends whilst raising funds for The Rowans Hospice. £2.50. Call (023) 9258 9410.

HAVANT: Avenue Lawn Tennis and Squash Club, PO9 2RS. 7pm. Bridge club. Needs new members. Beginners welcome but some knowledge of bridge is necessary. No need to bring a partner. Call 01243 372 718.

HAVANT: Havant Methodist Church, PO9 2HU. 7.30-10pm. Spirit of the South Acappella Chorus Choir. Rehearsals every Tuesday. Call (023) 9264 1997.

HAVANT: Saint Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant, PO9 1PP. 7.30pm-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir meeting. Seeking new members. Call (023) 9245 3634.

HILSEA: Howard Road Community Centre, PO2 9PR. 10.30am-12.30pm. Copnor Coffee Club. Want to meet new people? Just pop along for a warm welcome and a chat.

PETERSFIELD: Townhouse Pub & Bistro, 28 High Street, GU32 3JL. 7.15pm. Write Angle Poetry & Music Open Mic. With Justin Coe. £6.

SOUTHSEA: The White Horse Pub, Southsea Terrace, PO5 3AU. 2-4pm.Southsea Seniors. Want to meet new people? Just pop along for a warm welcome.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, 1 Delamere Road, PO4 0JA. 7.30pm,. Drink and Draw Night.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 10am-5pm. The Mythic Method – Classicism in British Art 1920 – 1950. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, 56 East St, PO9 1BS. 10am-5.30pm. Cicatrix: The Scar of a Healed Wound. See today.

GIGS

SOUTHWICK: The Golden Lion, High Street, PO17 6EB. 8.15-11pm. The Delta Syncopators. Free. Traditional jazz band. Call (023) 9221 0437.

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: The Station Theatre, Station Road, PO11 0EH. 7.30pm. HIADS presents Red Riding Hood. A traditional pantomime by Sue Finn. Adults £10, Children £6. Call (023) 9246 6363.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk. A walk with views of Portchester Castle. Call (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime group walk. A brisk walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. Call (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18

CLASSES

PORTSMOUTH: The Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Road, PO1 5PF. 6.30-8.00pm. Basic dressmaking. Starts today for 5 weeks. £37.50. Call (023) 9281 2822.

DANCING

FAREHAM: Sarisbury Green Community Centre, The Green, SO31 7AA. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. Singles welcome. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. Call 01489 573 114.

HAYLING ISLAND: Hayling Island Community Centre, Station Road, PO11 0HB. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. Call 07505 191 596.

SOUTHSEA: The Royal Beach Hotel. 1-4pm. Social dancing. Chance to win Sunday lunch for two at the hotel. £4.50. Call (023) 9273 1281.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Lane, PO14 2PP. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. Call 07979 800 299.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Catherington Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting. Speakers, internal and external club competitions, and home evenings where members show their photographic expertise. Visit horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

LEE ON SOLENT: Lee Methodist Church Hall, High Street, PO13 9BZ. 9am-12.30pm. Community table top and craft sale. Admission free. £6 to book a 6ft table, £5 for a 4ft table.

PURBROOK: Christchurch Hall, London Road, Widley, PO7 5AX. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for new male members. Contact them first in case they’re doing something away from the hall. Call 07796 136 487.

SOUTHSEA: The Church of the Holy Spirit, Fawcett Road, PO4 0DY. 2-4pm.The Natterjacks. Want to meet new people? Just pop along for a warm welcome.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 10am-5pm. The Mythic Method – Classicism in British Art 1920 – 1950. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, 56 East St, PO9 1BS. 10am-5.30pm. Cicatrix: The Scar of a Healed Wound. See today.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Road, PO4 8JR. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Acoustic singaround in turn format. Piano available. All welcome.

SOUTHWICK: The Golden Lion, High Street, PO17 6EB. 8.15pm-11pm. The Delta Syncopators. Traditional jazz band. Call (023) 9221 0437. Admission is free

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: The Station Theatre, Station Road, PO11 0EH. 7.30pm. HIADS presents Red Riding Hood. A traditional pantomime by Sue Finn. Adults £10, Children £6. Call (023) 9246 6363.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Road, PO5 2QJ. 2.00pm. The Tempest live from the RSC Stratford-Upon-Avon. Call (023) 9282 8282.

WALKS & TALKS

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk. Take in views of the Spinnaker Tower. New walkers need to arrive early to register. Call (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 10.30am. Baffins Pond/Milton Foreshore group walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond, long walk to Milton Foreshore. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. Call (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helens Parade. 10.30am.Canoe Lake/Southsea seafront group walk. Through the rose and rock garden. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. Call (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, The Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays, PO1 3BF. 11am-12pm. Mini Makers. A world of creativity for those aged five and under. £3. Call (023) 9277 8080.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 19

DANCING

GOSPORT: Alverbank Hotel, Alverstoke. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons. group dances and more. £6. Call 07979 800 299.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Lane, PO14 2PP. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. Call 07979 800299.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Road, PO8 8DZ. 7-9pm. Ballroom and Latin beginners’ dance class. Call 07505 191596.

EVENTS

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. Homemade lunch, dessert, and entertainment. £3.95. Call (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Cosham Library, Spur Road, PO6 3EB. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. All materials provided. Call (023) 9268 8259.

FAREHAM: Portchester Community Centre. 9.30am-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50 per family, includes refreshments

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Road, PO2 8HH. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Want to meet new people? Just pop along for a warm welcome and a chat.

PORTSMOUTH: St Wilfrid’s Church, George Street, PO1 5RT. 12pm. Charity Lunch. Call (023) 9281 4444.

SOUTHSEA: St James’s Church Hall, Milton Road. 11am. Singercise. A fun fitness session for older and disabled people. £2.50. Call 07754 528814.

SOUTHSEA: St John’s College, Grove Road South, PO5 3QW. 7.30pm. St John’s College Politics Society with guest speaker Michael Lane, Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner. Free.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Road, PO4 0LX. 10am-12pm. Chat and Tea Club. Want to meet new people? Just pop along for a warm welcome and a chat.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, 1 Delamere Road, PO4 0JA. 8.30pm. Quiz Night.

EXHIBITIONS CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, 9 North Pallant, PO19 1TJ. 10am-8pm. The Mythic Method – Classicism in British Art 1920 – 1950. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, 56 East St, PO9 1BS. 10am-5.30pm. Cicatrix: The Scar of a Healed Wound. See today.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: RMA Tavern, 58 Cromwell Road, PO4 9PN. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night. Hosted by Jay Groovara. Call (023) 9282 0896.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Emsworth Baptist Church Hall, North Street, PO10 7BY. 10am-12pm. Country Market. Cakes, savouries, preserves, fresh local meat, eggs, plants and crafts.

FAREHAM: Stubbington Library, Stubbington Lane, PO14 2PP. 9am-12pm. Country Market. Cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

WATERLOOVILLE: St George’s Church Hall. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market. Eggs, crafts, cards, jewellery, plants, cakes, preserves, and books.

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: The Station Theatre, Station Road, PO11 0EH. 7.30pm. HIADS presents Red Riding Hood. A traditional pantomime by Sue Finn. Adults £10, Children £6. Call (023) 9246 6363.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, 42 Kent Road, PO1 3BS. 8-10.30pm. Aladdin, Adult Pantomime. £15.50. Over 18s only. Call (023) 9273 7370.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Road, PO5 2QJ. 7.00pm. Screening of The Australian Ballet: Sleeping Beauty. Call (023) 9282 8282.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Road. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths take you around ‘Foxes Forest’ where there is an abundance of wildlife. Call (023) 9268 8390.

HILSEA: Meet at the Mountbatten Centre entrance of Alexandra Park. 6.30pm. Group walk. The flat, paved route follows the shore line along the pedestrian footpath up to Hilsea Lido and back. Call (023) 9284 1762.

