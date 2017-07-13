What’s on from Friday, July 14 to Thursday, July 20

What’s on for the week ahead

toDAY

COMEDY

FAREHAM: Henry Cort Community College, Hillson Dr. 7-10pm. Comedy Night. Compered by Danny Ward. £11.25. henry-cort.hants.sch.uk/community/events.

CONCERTS

CHICHESTER: Boxgrove Priory, Church Ln. 7.30pm. Friday Night Is Music Night. Presented by Southdowns Concert Band. £10, under-16s free. 01243 816 525 / boxoffice@chichester.gov.uk.

DANCING

eastney: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty. Creative dance for people aged 50 and above. (023) 9246 8610.

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 1.30-4pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £3. Refreshment bar available, lunches from 12pm. (023) 9242 5331.

FRATTON: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Rd. 8-11pm. Dance Night. Music by Limited S. Bring your own wine, beer and food. £5, tickets must be purchased in advance. (023) 9273 5838 / vicar@portseaparish.co.uk.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Creating items for patients from baby hats and jackets to fiddle mitts for dementia patients. 07846 472 423.

PORTSMOUTH: Big Screen, Guildhall Square. 7.30pm. Turandot. Bring along a picnic, wrap up warm and enjoy this famous opera broadcast live from the Royal Opera House. bigscreenportsmouth.co.uk/events.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Deirdre Coker and Barry Robertson. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: City Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5.30pm. The Future of the Past. See the largest single private collection of TV games, home computers and consoles on display in the UK, spanning over 40 years of video gaming. portsmouthcitymuseums.co.uk.

GIGS

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Road. 7.30pm. The Johnny Cash Roadshow. The UK’s number one Johnny Cash tribute act, fronted by Clive John. £26. 01329 231 942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm. Spike’s Leg-endary Classic Vinyl Rock Roadshow. Exactly what it says on the tin: it’s all vinyl and all rock. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. This Way Up. Blues/rock trio. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

MARKETS

STUBBINGTON: Library, Stubbington Ln. 9am-12pm. Country Market. Home-made cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten-free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre , East St. 2.30 / 7.30pm. Twelfth Night (Or, What You Will). Bench Theatre presents Shakespeare’s comic tale of disguise, love lost and won, and mistaken identities happily resolved. £9.50, concessions £7.50. (023) 9247 2700 / the spring.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Meet at Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esp. 10.30am. Seafront group walk. Seafront group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

SATURDAY

BOOKS

ELSON: Library, Chantry Rd. 10am-12pm. Chapter One. Do you enjoy talking about the books you have read? Read, share, discuss and discover new authors at this reading group.

COMEDY

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 8pm. Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club. Damion Larkin presents Keith Farnan, Matthew Osborn and Jay Handley. £15 advance, £18 on the door. 0844 847 2362 / portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

CONCERTS

EMSWORTH: Community Centre, North St. 7.30pm. Emsworth Meridian Singers Summer Showcase. A compilation of songs from the shows, in aid of the Joe Glover Trust. £5. 01243 373805 / 07985 606670.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9am -2.30pm. The Theatre School. Classes in ballet, tap, modern and jazz dancing for children aged two and above. (023) 9287 4777.

FRATTON: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Rd. 7.30pm. Dance Night. Music by Limited S. Bring your own wine, beer and food. £5. (023) 9282 1444.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 7.30-11pm. 78 Club 50-50 dance. £7, members £6. All welcome.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Starting from Bridgemary School, Wych Ln. 11.30am. Bridgemary Carnival. Live music and parade with hundreds of free whistles and paper horns, followed by an afternoon of fun and entertainment on the school field. bridgemarycarnival.co.uk.

COPNOR: St Cuthbert’s Church, Lichfield Rd. 12-4pm. Sunshine Fayre. Musical entertainment, variety of stalls, sideshows and activities suitable for children, with barbecue and other refreshments. 50p. (023) 9282 7071.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church Hall, Hawthorn Crescent. 11am-2pm. Table Top Sale. Table hire £5, book in advance). Entry 50p, refreshments available. (023) 9238 9278.

DRAYTON: Church of the Resurrection, 2 Brecon Ave. 2-4pm. Messy Church. Craft activities for families with young children linked to the theme of the day determined by the chosen Bible story. (023) 9242 1849 / communications@farllingtonparish.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Diving Museum, Stokes Bay Rd. 11.30am-1pm. Red Hat Knitters. Family-friendly event to knit a traditional diver’s red hat. Free materials and refreshments. (023) 9260 2260 / familiesonline.co.uk.

HAVANT: Havant Park, Park Rd North / Elm Ln. 11am-4pm. Havant Family Fun Day. Bouncy castles, food stalls, face-painting and music. Free. visithavant.co.uk.

HAVANT: St Michael and All Angels Church, Dunsbury Way. 11am-2pm. Leigh Park Summer Fair. Various stalls, raffle and refreshments. (023) 9247 5140.

PORTSMOUTH: Cathedral, St Thomas’ Street. 10am-2pm. Portsmouth Cathedral Grassroots Festival. A one-day event to celebrate and promote local organisations involved in environmental initiatives. Featuring guest speakers from the University of Portsmouth and a family-friendly cafe offering craft activities. portsmouthcathedral.org.uk.

PORT SOLENT: Bow Wows at No7, Port Solent Boardwalk. 11am. Doggie Funday. In aid of Hounds for Heroes. Fun dog classes, raffle, treasure hunt, dog agility games hosted by Doggie Centre, mini photo sessions and more. 07956 101 521.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Paintings by Deirdre Coker and Barry Robertson. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

EMSWORTH: Museum, 10b North St. 10.30am-4.30pm. Emsworth Historic Properties: Highlights from an Archive. Using examples from a recently acquired archive, this display will highlight some of the lesser-known resources that have particular relevance to property research. 01243 378091 / emsworthmuseum.org.uk.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm.Jane Austin 200. An exhibition focusing on Jane’s family, her brothers and the family’s connection to South Hampshire. janeausten200.co.uk/gallery-gosport-discovery-centre.

HILSEA: Bastion 6, Airport Service Road. WW1 Remembrance Centre. Free, families and dogs welcome. Opening times vary. (023) 9279 8751.

PORTSMOUTH: City Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5.30pm. The Future of the Past. See today.

FILMS

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, Clarence Esplanade. 9.30pm. Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (U). Portsmouth Film Society presents an open-air screening of this classic family film. portsmouthfilmsociety.org.uk/sunset-2017-open-air-screenings.

GARDENS

SWANMORE: Hill Farm House, Droxford Rd. 7.30pm. All’s Well That Ends Well. Jenny and Mike Maunder open up their garden for this Shakespeare event to support the Ickle Pickles Children’s Charity. £12, children £6. Bring your own refreshments including alcohol and picnics. 07803 299 973.

GIGS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.45pm. Sean Taylor: Up Close and Personal. See this rising star perform in the intimate settings of the mezzanine gallery. £12.50. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Monster. Rock/pop/mod covers band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

WATERLOOVILLE: Bandstand. 1-3pm. Wall of Floyd. Pink Floyd tribute band. twitter.com/waterlooforum / waterlooville.events@gmail.com.

MARKETS

SOUTHSEA: Palmerston Rd. 10am-6pm. Southsea Food Festival. Browse 50 stalls selling a variety of different foods, drinks and utensils.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Gala variety night with Bodyrox. Cabaret night for all the family. £14, under-16s and over-60s £10. 01329 231 942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre , East St. 2.30 / 7.30pm. Twelfth Night (Or, What You Will). Bench Theatre presents Shakespeare’s comic tale of disguise, love lost and won, and mistaken identities happily resolved. £9.50, concessions £7.50. (023) 9247 2700 / the spring.co.uk.

PORTSea: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 8pm. The Money Note Club. The Actual Size Musical Theatre Company presents a celebration of iconic numbers which define the genre of musical theatre. £14, concessions £11, family ticket £40. (023) 9273 7370 / groundlings.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 2 / 6pm. Cats. Presented by The Academy of Musical Theatre. £14, concessions £12. (023) 9264 9000 / newtheatreroyal.com.

WALKS & TALKS

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church Hall, St Colman’s Ave. 7-10pm. British Cactus and Succulent Society Portsmouth Branch presents Kathy & Keith Flanagan – The Elton Roberts Collection. Free. portsmouth.bcss.org.uk.

HILSEA: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Group walk. Flat, paved route along foreshore to Mountbatten Centre and back. (023) 9284 1762.

SUNDAY

CONCERTS

FRATTON: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Rd. 1.30-4pm / 7.30 pm. Music in the Churchyard. The Music Foundation presents a selection of musicians performing brass music, choral, and jazz. Free. (023) 9282 1444.

DANCING

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance. £6.50, RBL members £5. Bar and raffle. Every Sunday evening. All welcome. 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

EASTNEY: Bransbury Park. 2-5pm. Bransbury Park Steam Railway. Ride on the 700ft-long track with miniature steam engines run by the Portsmouth Model Engineering Society. 50p. portsmouthmes.co.uk.

HAVANT: Calvary Chapel, Barncroft Primary School, Park Ln. 10.30am-12.30pm. Worship, The Word and Communion. A service of encouragement and worship. Sunday school and creche available. 07879 130 499. calvaryportsmouth.co.uk/sunday-mornings.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: The Square Tower, Broad St. 11am-4pm. Crafts in the Tower. A monthly display of original art work by selected local artists, designers and makers. Free. facebook.com/craftsinthetower.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Paintings by Deirdre Coker and Barry Robertson. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

EMSWORTH: Museum, 10b North St. 10.30am-4.30pm. Emsworth Historic Properties: Highlights from an Archive. See Saturday.

HILSEA: Bastion 6, Airport Service Road. WW1 Remembrance Centre. Free, families and dogs welcome. Opening times vary. (023) 9279 8751.

PORTSMOUTH: City Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5.30pm. The Future of the Past. See today.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: Rosie’s Vineyard, Elm Grove. 1.30-4pm. Milton James Hot Four. Traditional jazz band. Entry free, pre-booking for eating essential. (023) 9275 5944 / rosies-vineyard.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

MARKETS

SOUTHSEA: Palmerston Rd. 10am-5pm. Southsea Food Festival. Browse 50 stalls selling a variety of different foods, drinks and utensils.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 6.30pm. Being Alive 4: Animation Through The Ages. An evening of song and dance to celebrate your favourite animated movies. In aid of Cystic Fibrosis and Simon Says. £15, under-11s £10. 07714 463 223 / beingalive3@hotmail.com.

WALKS & TALKS

MILTON: Meet at the Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. A brisk walk through uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY

COFFEE

NORTH END: Baptist Church, Powerscourt Rd. 10am-12pm. Copnor Coffee Club. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. Pre-school programme for children aged 18 months to four years exploring 16 different dance styles from hip-hop to salsa and Bollywood. 07767 702 444 / diddidance.com.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.30 -6.30pm. Classes in ballet, tap, modern and jazz dancing for children aged two and above. (023) 9287 4777.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Intermediate line dancing class. £5. 01329 315641 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Road. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall. Ballroom and latin dance classes with Instep Dance Club. Beginners 7.30-8.30pm; free practice session 8.30-8.45pm, improvers 8.45-9.30pm. £5 per session / £6 for two sessions per person/evening. 07722 040 483.

EVENTS

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am-12.45pm / 4-7pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. Free, donations welcome. 07756 852 918 / popinclinic@jcpf.co.uk.

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Some ability to follow music is helpful. Annual subcription £80 with three concerts per year. portsmouthchorus.org.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 10am-12pm / 2-4pm. Cosham Craft Group. Get creative and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Crafty Needles. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have some tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

FRATTON: Community Centre, Trafalgar Place. 10.30am-12pm. New Age Kurling. A fun way to enjoy gentle exercise whilst meeting new friends. £3. (023) 9289 0500.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1-3pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. No appointment necessary. Free, donations welcome. popinclinic@jcpf.co.uk / 07586 887 181.

SOUTHSEA: Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Deirdre Coker and Barry Robertson. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm.Jane Austin 200. See Saturday.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair friendly. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 12.15pm. Group walk. Moderate walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier group walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate their journeys. 1pm. Canoe Lake group walk. Slow short 30 minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

HILSEA: Howard Road Community Centre, Howard Rd. 10.30am-12.30pm. Hilsea Social Group. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

LEE-ON-the-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Pl. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch. In aid of local charities.

SOUTHSEA: The White Horse Pub, Southsea Terrace. 2-4pm. Southsea Seniors. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, Commercial Rd. 6-7pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. High intensity training for all abilities and fitness levels. dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2, includes tea and biscuits.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club. Enjoy a freshly cooked two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234 409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent, 7.30-10pm. Havant Pitchpipers. Join this choir which performs at various events in the area. New members welcome of any age or singing ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsal. First four weeks free, £1 per week after. solentsoundschorus.org.

HAVANT: The Avenue Lawn Tennis and Squash Club. 7pm. Bridge club. Beginners welcome but some experience necessary. No need to bring a partner. 01243 372 718 / angela.nigel.peake@gmail.com.

HAVANT: St Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsal. Seeking new members. (023) 9245 3634 / solentmalevoicechoir.org.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2, includes refreshments.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Deirdre Coker and Barry Robertson. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: City Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5.30pm. The Future of the Past. See today.

GIGS

SOUTHWICK: The Golden Lion, High St. 8.15-11pm. The Delta Syncopators. Traditional jazz band. Free. (023) 9221 0437.

WALKS & TALKS

BUCKLAND: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk with views of Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet at Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 1pm. Short park-to-park walk. Take a slow stroll to the café at Milton Community Centre. (023) 9268 8390.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre, High St. 7.30pm. Jane Austen and the Military. Author and historian Rupert Matthewes talks about how accurate Jane Austen’s accounts of the military were. £5. (023) 9252 3463.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime group walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY

COFFEE

SOUTHSEA: The Church of the Holy Spirit, Fawcett Rd. 2-4pm. The Natterjacks. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing beginners class.01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. Singles welcome. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

PORTSMOUTH: Royal Maritime Club, Queen St. 1pm-3pm. Tea Dance. An afternoon of all types of dancing with music provided by Andrew Varley. £4.50.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and Latin beginners’ dance class. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting.Activities include guest speakers, competitions, and home evenings where members show their photography skills. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

STAMSHAW: Community Centre, Wilson Rd. 10.15-11.45am. New Age Kurling with the Stamshaw Kurlers. £2. (023) 9268 8390 / iwt@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

WIDLEY: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for male members to join the group. Please contact them first in case the chorus are doing something away from the hall. 07796 136487 / singingportsmouth.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Deirdre Coker and Barry Robertson. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm.Jane Austin 200. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: City Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5.30pm. The Future of the Past. See today.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Acoustic singaround in turn format. Piano available.

MARKETS

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Methodist Church Hall, High St. Community table top and craft sale. Meet local groups and community organisations and support home-based businesses. Free entry, table hire from £5. (023) 9255 1706 / leeresidents.org.uk.

STAGE

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 7pm. Drama School July Showcase. £7.50, concessions £5. (023) 9273 7370 / groundlings.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.45pm. Passchendaele. Chris Pennycook gives a fascinating talk about the eye-opening stories of local men involved in this battle. £6. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

PETERSFIELD: Community Centre, Love Ln. 2.30pm. Art of the Anglo Saxons. U3A Petersfield presents a talk by Kay Ainsworth, former curator of archaeology for Hampshire Museum Services. £2.50. All welcome. u3asites.org.uk/petersfield.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini Makers. A world of colour and creativity with stories and craft activities for children aged five and below with their parents or carers. £3. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

COFFEE

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Rd. 10am-12pm. Thursday Chat and Tea Club. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

ALVERSTOKE: Alverbank Hotel. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons with Salsa Synergy UK. £6. 07979 800 299.

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts. Street and commercial dance for children aged five to 11 years. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Lane. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line Dancing combined class. 01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin beginners class. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon Club. Enjoy a light lunch and tea and cakes with entertainment and activities. £3. 01329 234 409.

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. A fresh, homemade two-course lunch, tea and coffee, raffle ticket and a game of bingo or entertainment. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50 per family, includes refreshments.

PORTSMOUTH: St Wilfrid’s Church, George St. 12pm. Charity Lunch. Enjoy a light lunch in aid of a charity. £2.50. (023) 9282 2687.

SOUTHSEA: St James’ Church Hall, Milton Rd. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Deirdre Coker and Barry Robertson. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm.Jane Austin 200. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: City Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5.30pm. The Future of the Past. See today.

GIGS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Wall of Floyd. An evening of live music capturing the essence of Pink Floyd’s iconic sound. £18, concessions £16. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. Bands need to book in advance. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

MARKETS

WATERLOOVILE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market. With home-produced crafts, jewellery, cards, cakes, plants, preserves, honey and eggs.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Rd. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths take you around Foxes Forest where there is an abundance of wildlife. (023) 9268 8390.

HILSEA: Meet at the Mountbatten Centre entrance of Alexandra Park. 6.30pm. Group walk. Flat, paved circular route follows the shore line up to Hilsea Lido and back. (023) 9284 1762.

