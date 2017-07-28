What’s on from Friday, July 28 to Thursday, August 3

Have your say

What’s on for the week ahead

TODAY

COFFEE

ELSON: Library, Chantry Rd. 10-11am. Hot Topic! Poetry and English literature coffee morning. Featuring an illustrated talk by Eileen Stockwell on poetry and literature. Free. (023) 9252 4608.

CONCERTS

SOUTHGATE: Christ Church, Old Market Ave. 7pm. Gilbert & Sullivan Showcase. Emsworth Meridian Singers presents the best of Gilbert & Sullivan and other light opera in aid of the Joe Glover Trust. 01243 816525 / 01243 775888.

DANCING

eastney: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty. Creative dance for people aged 50 and above. (023) 9246 8610.

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 1.30-4pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £3, refreshment bar available. Lunches from 12pm. (023) 9242 5331.

EVENTS

CHALTON: Butser Ancient Farm, Chalton Ln. 10am-5pm. Festival of Archaeology. Experimental archaeology, hands-on activities and outdoor fun for all the family. £8, concessions £7, children £4. (023) 9259 8838 / butserancientfarm.co.uk.

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Creating items for patients from baby hats and jackets to fiddle mitts for dementia patients. 07846 472 423.

FAREHAM: Ashcroft Arts Centre, Osborn Rd. 9.30am-4pm. Drama day for children aged 5-13. Spend the day in the magical world of Neverland and create a mini performance for parents to see at the end of the day. £25 per child, must be pre-booked. 01329 223 100.

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre and Park, Station Rd. 12-3pm. Summer Party. Donkey rides, games, bouncy castles, tombola and more. (023) 9246 7545 / hicca.co.uk.

WHITELEY: Solent Hotel & Spa, Rookery Ave. 7.30pm-12.30am. Old Skool Disco. Enjoy a two-course dinner then dance the night away with the resident DJ. Prize for the best fancy dress (optional). £30. 01489 880 000.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Measuring Reality. Display of paintings and drawings by William Coldstream. 01243 774 557 / pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Deirdre Coker and Barry Robertson. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm.Jane Austen 200. An exhibition focusing on Jane’s family, her brothers and their connection to South Hampshire. janeausten200.co.uk/gallery-gosport-discovery-centre.

PORTSMOUTH: City Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5.30pm. The Future of the Past. Game Over presents the largest single private collection of TV games, home computers and consoles on display in the UK, spanning over 40 years of video gaming. portsmouthcitymuseums.co.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 8pm. Non-stop ’70s/’80’s. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Skunk Funk. Funk/rock band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

MARKETS

STUBBINGTON: Library, Stubbington Ln. 9am-12pm. Country Market. Home-made cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten-free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Let’s Hang On. A celebration of the music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. £23. 01329 231 942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. Arthur Smith sings Leonard Cohen: The Final Tribute. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

FARLINGTON: Meet in 3rd car park at Farlington Marshes. 10.30am. Group walk. Across farmland and exposed footpaths, sturdy shoes recommended. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esp. 10.30am. Seafront group walk. Seafront group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

SATURDAY

DANCING

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9am -2.30pm. The Theatre School. Classes in ballet, tap, modern and jazz dancing for children aged two and above. Adult tap classes also available. (023) 9287 4777.

WATERLOOVILLE: Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 7.30-10.30pm. Special ’60s Night. 50/50 social ballroom, latin and sequence dancing, fancy dress encouraged. Bar and raffle. £4.50. 07980 058 319 / ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

EVENTS

FAREHAM: Catisfield Memorial Hall, Catisfield Ln. 12-4pm. Solent Fuchsia Club Annual Show. £1. solentfuchsia.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Diving Museum, Stokes Bay Rd. 11.30am-1pm. Red Hat Knitters. Family-friendly event to knit a traditional diver’s red hat. Free materials and refreshments. (023) 9260 2260 / familiesonline.co.uk.

HAVANT: Havant Park. 12-5pm. Havant at Home. Family day filled with free performances, activities and fun-filled events, with community stands and food and drink. thespring.co.uk.

PORTCHESTER: Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Road. 11.30am / 2pm / 3pm. Special firing of 18-pounder First World War gun by uniformed detachments from Ubique Right of the Line. royalarmouries.org.

PORTSMOUTH: Stamshaw and Tipner Community Centre, Wilson Rd. 7-11pm. Family Disco Dome Night. £5, family ticket £10. stamshaw.tipner@gmail.com.

PORTSMOUTH: Progressive Spiritualist Church, Vivash Rd. 7.30pm. Evening of mediumship with Nichola Bond. £4, members £3.

singleton: Weald & Downland Living Museum. 10.30am - 5pm. Through The Door Family Festival. Imagine, play, create, and explore with woodland trails, funfair rides, climbing wall, circus skills and art workshops and more. Regular entry prices apply. wealddown.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Measuring Reality. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Paintings by Deirdre Coker and Barry Robertson. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

EMSWORTH: Museum, 10b North St. 10.30am-4.30pm. Emsworth Historic Properties: Highlights from an Archive. Using examples from a recently acquired archive, this display will highlight some of the lesser-known resources that have particular relevance to property research. 01243 378091 / emsworthmuseum.org.uk.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm.Jane Austen 200. See today.

HILSEA: Bastion 6, Airport Service Road. WW1 Remembrance Centre. Free, families and dogs welcome. Opening times vary. (023) 9279 8751.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 11am-5pm. SUB. The I Heart Art Collective presents an exhibition of painting and drawing, installation, film and performance. (023) 9229 7053 / jackhousegallery.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Anglican Cathedral, High St. 9am-5pm. Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Society Annual Summer Art Exhibition. More than 500 paintings by various local artists. Free. portshantsart.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: City Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5.30pm. The Future of the Past. See today.

GARDENS

FAREHAM: 22 Penine Walk, PO14 1QQ. 10am-5pm. Open Garden in aid of RSPCA. Three times winner of Fareham in Bloom. £1.50. 01329 286 875.

GIGS

southsea: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 8pm. Non-stop ’90’s. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Simple Men. Rock covers band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

SOUTHSEA: Nelson’s Bar, Southsea Leisure Park, Melville Rd. 9-11.30pm. Kenny Mayes sings ’50s and ’60s. Free.

MARKETS

ALVERSTOKE: St Mary’s Parish Centre, Green Rd. 10.30am-2.30pm. Handmaker’s craft market with From The Craftbox. Enjoy shopping with team of local handmakers and their talents. fromthecraftbox.co.uk.

STAGE

PORTSmOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 7pm. Dance Divas. An evening of dance and musical theatre with the students from Dance Divas. £13.50. (023) 9264 9000 / newtheatreroyal.com.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Group walk. Flat, paved route along foreshore to Mountbatten Centre and back. (023) 9284 1762.

SUNDAY

COMEDY

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. Bill Bailey: Larks in Transit. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

DANCING

EMSWORTH: Community Centre, North St. 2-4.30pm. Cream tea dance. Ballroom, Latin American and sequence dancing. Singles welcome. £6. 07887 744 419.

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance. £6.50, RBL members £5. Bar and raffle. Every Sunday evening. All welcome. 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

EASTNEY: Bransbury Park. 2-5pm. Bransbury Park Steam Railway. Ride on the 700ft-long track with miniature steam engines run by the Portsmouth Model Engineering Society. 50p. portsmouthmes.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Rd. 11.30am / 2pm / 3pm. 100th Anniversary Passchendaele Commemoration. Firings by uniformed detchments from Ubique Right of the Line. royalarmouries.org.

HAVANT: Calvary Chapel, Barncroft Primary School, Park Ln. 10.30am-12.30pm. Worship, The Word and Communion. A service of encouragement and worship. Sunday school and creche available. 07879 130 499 / calvaryportsmouth.co.uk.

SWANWICK: Brickworks Museum, Swanwick Ln. 11am-4pm. Family Fun Day. Craft activities for children, crazy golf, vintage buses, facepainting and more. £6, concession £4, family £15. bursledownbrickworks.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Measuring Reality. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Paintings by Deirdre Coker and Barry Robertson. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

EMSWORTH: Museum, 10b North St. 2.30-4.30pm. Emsworth Historic Properties: Highlights from an Archive. See Saturday.

HILSEA: Bastion 6, Airport Service Road. WW1 Remembrance Centre. Free, families and dogs welcome. Opening times vary. (023) 9279 8751.

PORTSMOUTH: Anglican Cathedral, High St. 9am-5pm. Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Society Annual Summer Art Exhibition. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: City Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5.30pm. The Future of the Past. See today.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: Vue, Gunwharf Quays. 4pm. The Graduate (15). See this golden oldie starring Dustin Hoffman in 4k definition. Visit myvue.com/cinema/portsmouth.

GARDENS

FAREHAM: 22 Penine Walk, PO14 1QQ. 10am-5pm. Open Garden in aid of RSPCA. Three times winner of Fareham in Bloom. £1.50. 01329 286 875.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm.Alley Cats open mic night.facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

MILTON: Meet at the Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. A brisk walk through uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. Pre-school programme for children aged 18 months to four years exploring 16 different dance styles from hip-hop to salsa and Bollywood. 07767 702 444 / diddidance.com.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Intermediate line dancing class. £5. 01329 315641 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Road. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall. Ballroom and latin dance classes with Instep Dance Club. Beginners 7.30-8.30pm; free practice session 8.30-8.45pm, improvers 8.45-9.30pm. £5 per session / £6 for two sessions per person/evening. 07722 040 483.

EVENTS

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Some ability to follow music is helpful. Annual subcription £80 with three concerts per year. portsmouthchorus.org.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Crafty Needles. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have some tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

FAREHAM: Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Rd. 11.30am / 2pm / 3pm. 100th Anniversary Passchendaele Commemoration. See Sunday.

FRATTON: Community Centre, Trafalgar Place. 10.30am-12pm. New Age Kurling. A fun way to enjoy gentle exercise whilst meeting new friends. £3. (023) 9289 0500.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1-3pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. No appointment necessary. Free, donations welcome. popinclinic@jcpf.co.uk / 07586 887 181.

SOUTHSEA: Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Deirdre Coker and Barry Robertson. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm.Jane Austen 200. See Saturday.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 11am-5pm. SUB. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: Anglican Cathedral, High St. 9am-5pm. Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Society Annual Summer Art Exhibition. See Saturday.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair friendly. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 12.15pm. Group walk. Moderate walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier group walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate their journeys. 1pm. Canoe Lake group walk. Slow short 30 minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

LEE-ON-the-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Pl. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch. In aid of local charities.

DANCING

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, Commercial Rd. 6-7pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. High intensity training for all abilities and fitness levels. dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2, includes tea and biscuits.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club. Enjoy a freshly cooked two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234 409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent, 7.30-10pm. Havant Pitchpipers. Join this choir which performs at various events in the area. New members welcome of any age or singing ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsal. First four weeks free, £1 per week after. solentsoundschorus.org.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre, High St. 12.30pm. Knock Knock Dinosaur Storytime Special. Storytime and free dinosaur craft activity. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

HAVANT: Methodist Church. 7.30-10pm. Spirit of the South Chorus drop-in evening. Experienced musical director required. (023) 9264 1997 / (023) 9245 1220.

HAVANT: St Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsal. Seeking new members. (023) 9245 3634 / solentmalevoicechoir.org.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2, includes refreshments.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Deirdre Coker and Barry Robertson. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 9am-7pm.Jane Austen 200. See Saturday.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 11am-5pm. SUB. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: Anglican Cathedral, High St. 9am-5pm. Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Society Annual Summer Art Exhibition. See Saturday.

WALKS & TALKS

BUCKLAND: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk with views of Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet at Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 1pm. Short park-to-park walk. Take a slow stroll to the café at Milton Community Centre. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime group walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY

COFFEE

BAFFINS: 54th Portsmouth Scout Group Headquarters, Paignton Ave. 10am. Coffee morning. Browse bric-a-brac, books, clothing and more.

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library, Guildhall Walk. 10am-12pm. Macmillan Coffee Morning. A coffee morning for anyone affected by cancer.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing beginners class.01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. Singles welcome. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and Latin beginners’ class. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting.Activities include guest speakers, competitions, and home evenings where members show their photography skills. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 10.30am-12.30pm. Mess at the Museum. A group for ex-service personnel and civilians to promote undrstanding about life in the services, and life for civilians during times of conflict. (023) 9284 1762 / iwt@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

FAREHAM: Holly Hill Woodland Park, Barnes Ln. 10am-2pm. National Play Day. Bring a picnic and join in with den building, campfire cooking, arts and crafts and music workshop. Suitable for children aged 11 and below, must be supervised at all times. £2 per child, must be booked in advance. 01329 231 942.

PORTCHESTER: Community Association, New Parade. 7.30pm. Mediumship and healing demonstration featuring clairvoyance. £5. (023) 9269 3169 / newsdesk@jcpf.co.uk.

WIDLEY: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for male members to join the group. Please contact them first in case the chorus are doing something away from the hall. 07796 136487 / singingportsmouth.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Deirdre Coker and Barry Robertson. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 9am-7pm. The Navy at the Time of Jane Austen: Fighting, Flirting and Fortune. Exhibitition with a small handful of events taking place in Hampshire for Jane Austen 200. 0300 555 1387.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 11am-5pm. SUB. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: Anglican Cathedral, High St. 9am-5pm. Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Society Annual Summer Art Exhibition. See Saturday.

GIGS

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion, Brook Ln. 8-10.30pm. The Clive New Big Band. Free. (023) 9269 3988.

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Acoustic singaround in turn format. Piano available.

STAGE

SOUTHSEA: Wedgewood Rooms, Albert Rd. 7pm. Two. Crossfade Amateur Dramatics presents this play by Jim Cartwright sponsored by The Phoenix Players. £10. (023) 9286 3911.

WALKS & TALKS

COPNOR: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 10.30am. Baffins Pond / Milton Foreshore group walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond, long walk to Milton foreshore. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

COSHAM: Meet at King George V Playing Fields car park, Northern Rd. 2pm. Try a new route around Hilsea Lido and Wakeboarding Park, continuing over the footbridge. (023) 9268 8390.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk. Take in the views of the Emirates Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helen’s Parade. 10.30am.Canoe Lake / Southsea seafront group walk. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini Makers. A world of colour and creativity with stories and craft activities for children aged five and below with their parents or carers. £3. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

COFFEE

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon Club. Enjoy a light lunch and tea and cakes with entertainment and activities. £3. 01329 234 409.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Rd. 10am-12pm. Thursday Chat and Tea Club. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

ALVERSTOKE: Alverbank Hotel. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons with Salsa Synergy UK. £6. 07979 800 299.

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts. Street and commercial dance for children aged five to 11 years. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line Dancing combined class. 01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin beginners class. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. A fresh, homemade two-course lunch, tea and coffee, raffle ticket and a game of bingo or entertainment. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50 per family, includes refreshments.

SOUTHSEA: St James’ Church Hall, Milton Rd. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people to help improve fitness. Tea an

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Deirdre Coker and Barry Robertson. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 9am-7pm. The Navy at the Time of Jane Austen: Fighting, Flirting and Fortune. See Wednesday.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 11am-5pm. SUB. See Saturday.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. Bands need to book in advance. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10am-11.30am. Emsworth Country Market. With cakes, savouries, preserves, fresh local meat, eggs, plants and crafts. Refreshments available.

WATERLOOVILLE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market. With home-produced crafts, jewellery, cards, cakes, plants, preserves, honey and eggs.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Rd. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths take you around Foxes Forest where there is an abundance of wildlife. (023) 9268 8390.

HILSEA: Meet at the Mountbatten Centre entrance of Alexandra Park. 6.30pm. Group walk. Flat, paved circular route follows the shore line up to Hilsea Lido and back. (023) 9284 1762.