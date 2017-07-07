What’s on from Friday, July 7 to Thursday, July 13

What’s on for the week ahead

friDAY

DANCING

eastney: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty. Creative dance for people aged 50 and above. (023) 9246 8610.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Creating items for patients from baby hats and jackets to fiddle mitts for dementia patients. 07846 472 423.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Walk. 12-2pm. 50+ Men’s Group. (023) 9268 8390.

purbrook: Deverell Hall, London Rd. 7.30pm. Horndean & District Amateur Radio Club natter night and social evening. Visitors always welcome, membership available. hdarc.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Deirdre Coker and Barry Robertson. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. A Different Light: British Neo-Romanticism. Exploring the personal and artistic journeys taken by Jankel Adler, Prunella Clough and more. 01243 774 557 / pallant.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: City Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5.30pm. Paintings by W L Wyllie RA. A small collection of watercolours, etchings and oil sketches by this maritime artist. portsmouthcitymuseums.co.uk.

FILMS

SOUTHSEA: D-Day Museum car park. Monty Python’s Life of Brian (15). 9.30pm Portsmouth Film Society presents its open-air screening of this classic comedy. portsmouthfilmsociety.org.uk/sunset-2017-open-air-screenings.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: Rosie’s Vineyard, Elm Grove. 8.30-11pm. Milton James Hot 4. Traditional jazz band. Free entry, pre-booking for eating is essential. (023) 9275 5944 / rosies-vineyard.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Blackout. Rock covers band, with support from new band Creep. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

southsea: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 8pm. Non-Stop ’70s/’80s Night. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

MARKETS

STUBBINGTON: Library, Stubbington Ln. 9am-12pm. Country Market. Home-made cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten-free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

STAGE

BEAULIEU: Abbey Cloisters, New Forest. 7pm. A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Come along to the atmospheric ruins of the Abbey to see this production by the Castle Theatre Company. £12, concessions £10 concessions. 01590 612 888 / beaulieu.co.uk/events.

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Sister Act. South Downe Musical Society presents a musical based on the classic comedy movie starring Whoopi Goldberg. 01329 231 942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre , East St. 7.30pm. Twelfth Night (Or, What You Will). Bench Theatre presents Shakespeare’s comic tale of disguise, love lost and won, and mistaken identities happily resolved. £9.50, concessions £7.50. (023) 9247 2700 / the spring.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Pallant Centre. 7.30pm. Goodnight Mr Tom. The Dynamo Youth Theatre presents this wonderfully uplifting play based on the famous novel by Michelle Magorian. (023) 9247 2700 / dynamoyouththeatre.com.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Meet at Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esp. 10.30am. Seafront group walk. Seafront group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

saturDAY

COFFEE

LANDPORT: St Faith’s Church, Crasswell St. 10am. Coffee morning and mini market. Come along for coffee, chat, cakes and a chance to raise funds for St Faith’s. (023) 9281 4444 / vicar@portseaparish.co.uk.

CONCERTS

BUCKLAND: United Reformed Church, Kingston Rd. 7pm. Solent Male Voice Choir. Charity concert in aid of church funds towards a lift to the balcony area. (023) 9269 0251.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9am -2.30pm. The Theatre School. Classes in ballet, tap, modern and jazz dancing for children aged two and above. (023) 9287 4777.

EVENTS

FRATTON: Progressive Spiritualist Church, Vivash Rd. 7.30pm. Evening of Mediumship with Pet Stowell. £4, members £3. (023) 9229 6927.

GOSPORT: Diving Museum, Stokes Bay Rd. 11.30am-1pm. Red Hat Knitters. Family-friendly event to knit a traditional diver’s red hat. Free materials and refreshments. (023) 9260 2260 / familiesonline.co.uk.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 1.30pm. Lee Horticultural Society Summer Show. £1, members free. (023) 9255 1873.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Measuring Reality. Display of paintings and drawings by William Coldstream drawn from the significant collection of Professor Colin St John Wilson. 01243 774 557 / pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Paintings by Deirdre Coker and Barry Robertson. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

EMSWORTH: Museum, North St. 10.30am-4.30pm. A Brief History of Local Football 1900-1960. Including memorabilia and pictures from ex-Pompey player Ray Crawford’s own collection. Free. 01243 378 091.

PORTSMOUTH: City Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5.30pm. The Future of the Past. See the largest single private collection of TV games, home computers and consoles on display in the UK, spanning over 40 years of video gaming. portsmouthcitymuseums.co.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Bifrost. Rock covers band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

southsea: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 8pm. The Steve Young Band. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 2.30pm / 7.30pm. Sister Act. South Downe Musical Society presents a musical based on the classic comedy movie starring Whoopi Goldberg. 01329 231 942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre , East St. 2.30pm / 7.30pm. Twelfth Night (Or, What You Will). Bench Theatre presents Shakespeare’s comic tale of disguise, love lost and won, and mistaken identities happily resolved. £9.50, concessions £7.50. (023) 9247 2700 / the spring.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Pallant Centre. 7.30pm. Goodnight Mr Tom. The Dynamo Youth Theatre presents this wonderfully uplifting play based on the famous novel by Michelle Magorian. (023) 9247 2700 / dynamoyouththeatre.com.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Group walk. Flat, paved route along foreshore to Mountbatten Centre and back. (023) 9284 1762.

WORKSHOPS

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre, High St. 10am-1pm. Rock ’n’ Roll Ukulele Workshop. Friendly introduction to common chords and lead parts in a rock ’n’ roll style. £15. (023) 9252 3463.

sunDAY

DANCING

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion Club, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance. £6.50, members £5. Bar and raffle. 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

EASTNEY: Bransbury Park. 2-5pm. Bransbury Park Steam Railway. Ride on the 700ft-long track with miniature steam engines run by the Portsmouth Model Engineering Society. 50p. portsmouthmes.co.uk.

HAVANT: Calvary Chapel, Barncroft Primary School, Park Ln. 10.30am-12.30pm. Worship, The Word and Communion. A service of encouragement and worship. Sunday school and creche available. 07879 130 499. calvaryportsmouth.co.uk/sunday-mornings.

PORTCHESTER: Royal Armouries, Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Rd. 11.30am / 2pm / 3pm. Sunday Gun Firings. Uniformed detachments from Portsdown Artillery Volunteers will fire one of the two mighty rifled muzzle-loading 64-pounder guns. Visit royalarmouries.org.

GARDENS

BISHOP’S WALTHAM: Hidden Gardens. 11am-5pm. Enjoy twelve contrasting gardens, with guides available from Hazel’s Florists. 01489 892467 / 01489 895614.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 11am-5pm. Measuring Reality. Display of paintings and drawings by William Coldstream drawn from the significant collection of Professor Colin St John Wilson. 01243 774 557 / pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Paintings by Deirdre Coker and Barry Robertson. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

EMSWORTH: Museum, North St. 2.30-4.30pm. A Brief History of Local Football 1900-1960. Including memorabilia and pictures from ex-Pompey player Ray Crawford’s own collection. Free. 01243 378 091.

PORTSMOUTH: City Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5.30pm. The Future of the Past. See the largest single private collection of TV games, home computers and consoles on display in the UK, spanning over 40 years of video gaming. portsmouthcitymuseums.co.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: Auckland Arms, Netley Rd. 8-10.30pm. Milton James Hot Four. Traditional jazz band. Free.

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

MARKETS

BURITON: Village Hall, High St. 10am-4pm. Vintage Fair. Browse 20 stands of vintage clothing, accessories, china, glass and collectables. Stall hire £20. Entry £1. 01798 343 344 / sara-hughes@btconnect.com.

HAYLING ISLAND: Eaststoke Community Hall, Wheatlands Ave. 10am-3pm. Market and car boot. Free entry, table hire £8, £6 if you bring your own. (023) 9246 5263.

WALKS & TALKS

MILTON: Meet at the Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. A brisk walk through uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

monDAY

COFFEE

NORTH END: Baptist Church, Powerscourt Rd. 10am-12pm. Copnor Coffee Club. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. Pre-school programme for children aged 18 months to four years exploring 16 different dance styles from hip-hop to salsa and Bollywood. 07767 702 444 / diddidance.com.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.30 -6.30pm. Classes in ballet, tap, modern and jazz dancing for children aged two and above. (023) 9287 4777.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Intermediate line dancing class. £5. 01329 315641 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Road. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall. Ballroom and latin dance classes with Instep Dance Club. Beginners 7.30-8.30pm; free practice session 8.30-8.45pm, improvers 8.45-9.30pm. £5 per session / £6 for two sessions per person/evening. 07722 040 483.

EVENTS

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am-12.45pm / 4-7pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. Free, donations welcome. 07756 852 918 / popinclinic@jcpf.co.uk.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have some tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Some ability to follow music is helpful. Annual subcription £80 with three concerts per year. portsmouthchorus.org.

FRATTON: Community Centre, Trafalgar Place. 10.30am-12pm. New Age Kurling. A fun way to enjoy gentle exercise whilst meeting new friends. £3. (023) 9289 0500.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1-3pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. No appointment necessary. Free, donations welcome. popinclinic@jcpf.co.uk / 07586 887 181.

SOUTHSEA: Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Deirdre Coker and Barry Robertson. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair friendly. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 12.15pm. Group walk. Moderate walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

PETERSFIELD: Community Centre, Love Ln. 2.30pm. Kitty Fisher. U3A Petersfield welcomes Bob France to talk about the Scandalous Superstar of 1760s London, and her rise to fame. Free, donations from non-U3A members welcome. u3asites.org.uk/petersfield.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier group walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate their journeys. 1pm. Canoe Lake group walk. Slow short 30 minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

tuesDAY

COFFEE

HILSEA: Howard Road Community Centre, Howard Rd. 10.30am-12.30pm. Hilsea Social Group. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

LEE-ON-the-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Pl. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch. In aid of local charities.

SOUTHSEA: The White Horse Pub, Southsea Terrace. 2-4pm. Southsea Seniors. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

CONCERTS

COSHAM: Baptist Church, Havant Rd. 7.15pm. Cosham Keyboard and Music Club. Listen to club members playing easy listening music on various keyboards. £5, members free. (023) 9237 6313.

DANCING

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, Commercial Rd. 6-7pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. High intensity training for all abilities and fitness levels. dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2, includes tea and biscuits.

EVENTS

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent, 7.30-10pm. Havant Pitchpipers. Join this choir which performs at various events in the area. New members welcome of any age or singing ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsal. First four weeks free, £1 per week after. solentsoundschorus.org.

HAVANT: St Francis Church, Riders Ln. 7.30-9.30pm. Staunton Park Genealogy Group meeting. thestauntoninfo.org.

HAVANT: The Avenue Lawn Tennis and Squash Club. 7pm. Bridge club. Beginners welcome but some experience necessary. No need to bring a partner. 01243 372 718 / angela.nigel.peake@gmail.com.

HAVANT: St Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsal. Seeking new members. (023) 9245 3634 / solentmalevoicechoir.org.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2, includes refreshments.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 9.30am. Titchfield Abbey WI meeting. Find out about the WI’s activities including book club, gardening club and crafts as well as occasional trips to the theatre and places of interest.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Measuring Reality. Display of paintings and drawings by William Coldstream drawn from the significant collection of Professor Colin St John Wilson. 01243 774 557 / pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Deirdre Coker and Barry Robertson. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: City Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5.30pm. The Future of the Past. See the largest single private collection of TV games, home computers and consoles on display in the UK, spanning over 40 years of video gaming. portsmouthcitymuseums.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

BUCKLAND: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk with views of Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet at Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 1pm. Short park-to-park walk. Take a slow stroll to the café at Milton Community Centre. (023) 9268 8390.

GOSPORT: Brodrick Hall, Clayhall Rd. 7.30-9.30pm. Take A White Cotton Sheet. Scrap Happy Quilters presents a talk by Moira Neal. Non-members £3.50. 01329 231 790.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime group walk. A brisk walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WINCHESTER: St Cross Road. 11am. Campaign to Protect Rural England with guided tour of The Hospital of St Cross and Almshouse of Noble Poverty. cprehampshire.org.uk.

wednesDAY

COFFEE

SOUTHSEA: The Church of the Holy Spirit, Fawcett Rd. 2-4pm. The Natterjacks. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing beginners class.01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. Singles welcome. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

PORTSMOUTH: Royal Maritime Club, Queen St. 1pm-3pm. Tea Dance. An afternoon of all types of dancing with music provided by Andrew Varley. £4.50.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting.Activities include guest speakers, competitions, and home evenings where members show their photography skills. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

STAMSHAW: Community Centre, Wilson Rd. 10.15-11.45am. New Age Kurling with the Stamshaw Kurlers. £2. (023) 9268 8390 / iwt@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Hall. 7.30pm. Crofton WI meeting. Enjoy outings, theatre trips and book club. 01329 845 619.

WIDLEY: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for male members to join the group. Please contact them first in case the chorus are doing something away from the hall. 07796 136487 / singingportsmouth.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Measuring Reality. Display of paintings and drawings by William Coldstream drawn from the significant collection of Professor Colin St John Wilson. 01243 774 557 / pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Deirdre Coker and Barry Robertson. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: City Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5.30pm. The Future of the Past. See the largest single private collection of TV games, home computers and consoles on display in the UK, spanning over 40 years of video gaming. portsmouthcitymuseums.co.uk.

GIGS

GOSPORT: Gosport & Fareham Rugby Club, Dolphin Crescent. 8-10.30pm. Gosport Jazz Club presents Cuff Billett’s New Europa Band. £10, members £7. (023) 9269 3988 / gosportjazz.org.uk.

HAMBLEDON: The Youth Hut, West St. 8.30pm. Dan McKinnon. Hambledon Folk Club presents an evening of music from this performer from the Canadian Maritimes . (023) 9263 2719 / folkclubhambledon@hotmail.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Acoustic singaround in turn format. Piano available.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre , East St. 2.30pm / 7.30pm. Twelfth Night (Or, What You Will). Bench Theatre presents Shakespeare’s comic tale of disguise, love lost and won, and mistaken identities happily resolved. £9.50, concessions £7.50. (023) 9247 2700 / the spring.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

COPNOR: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 10.30am. Baffins Pond / Milton Foreshore group walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond, long walk to Milton foreshore. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

COSHAM: Meet at King George V Playing Fields car park, Northern Rd. 2pm. Try a new route around Hilsea Lido and Wakeboarding Park, continuing over the footbridge. (023) 9268 8390.

GOSPORT: The Scout Hut, Clayhall Rd. 7.30-9.30pm. Ancestors from Victorian London. Hampshire Genealogical Society, Gosport Group presents a talk by Geoff and Jane Piper. Free for the first three visits. (023) 9258 5194.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk. Take in the views of the Emirates Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTCHESTER: Meet at main Portchester Castle car park. 2pm. Group walk. Suitable for all. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helen’s Parade. 10.30am.Canoe Lake / Southsea seafront group walk. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini Makers. A world of colour and creativity for children aged five and below. Each session starts with a story before the children, along with their parents or carers, are invited to try a range of arts activities. £3. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

thurSDAY

COFFEE

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Rd. 10am-12pm. Thursday Chat and Tea Club. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

ALVERSTOKE: Alverbank Hotel. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons with Salsa Synergy UK. £6. 07979 800 299.

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts. Street and commercial dance for children aged five to 11 years. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Lane. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line Dancing combined class. 01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm / 8-9pm. Ballroom and latin beginners class. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. A fresh, homemade two-course lunch, tea and coffee, raffle ticket and a game of bingo or entertainment. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50 per family, includes refreshments.

SOUTHSEA: St James’ Church Hall, Milton Rd. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Measuring Reality. Display of paintings and drawings by William Coldstream drawn from the significant collection of Professor Colin St John Wilson. 01243 774 557 / pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Deirdre Coker and Barry Robertson. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: City Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5.30pm. The Future of the Past. See the largest single private collection of TV games, home computers and consoles on display in the UK, spanning over 40 years of video gaming. portsmouthcitymuseums.co.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. Bands need to book in advance. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10am-11.30am. Emsworth Country Market. With cakes, savouries, preserves, fresh local meat, eggs, plants and crafts. Refreshments available.

WATERLOOVILE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market. With home-produced crafts, jewellery, cards, cakes, plants, preserves, honey and eggs. Tea and coffee available.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre , East St. 2.30pm / 7.30pm. Twelfth Night (Or, What You Will). Bench Theatre presents Shakespeare’s comic tale of disguise, love lost and won, and mistaken identities happily resolved. £9.50, concessions £7.50. (023) 9247 2700 / the spring.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

BEDHAMPTON: St Nicholas Church Centre. 2pm. The Adventures of an Artist in Calabria. Portsdown Decorative and Fine Arts Society presentS a talk by Richard Whincop. portsdowndfas.org.uk.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre, High St. 7.30pm. Flying the Vulcan. Squadron Leader Jo Marsden gives a prersonal insight into aspects of military aviation not normally considered. £5. (023) 9252 3463.

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Rd. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths take you around Foxes Forest where there is an abundance of wildlife. (023) 9268 8390.

HILSEA: Meet at the Mountbatten Centre entrance of Alexandra Park. 6.30pm. Group walk. Flat, paved circular route follows the shore line along the pedestrian footpath up to Hilsea Lido and back. (023) 9284 1762.

ADVERTISE YOUR EVENT

If you’re holding an event between Friday, July 14 and Thursday, July 20 and would like to advertise it free in the Listings Guide, e-mail all details to listings@thenews.co.uk by Tuesday, July 11.