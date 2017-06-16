What’s on from Friday, June 16 to Thursday, June 22

What’s on for the week ahead

TODAY

DANCING

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 1.30-4pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £3. Lunches from 12pm. (023) 9242 5331.

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. 07979 800 299.

eastney: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty. Creative dance for people aged 50 and above. (023) 9246 8610.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Creating items for patients from baby hats and jackets to fiddle mitts for dementia patients. 07846 472 423.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church Hall, Hawthorn Crescent. 11am-2pm. Table Top Sale. Table hire £5, must be booked in advance. Entry 50p. (023) 9238 9278.

WATERLOOVILLE: St George’s Church. 7.30pm. Folk and Ale Night. Music from Jigfoot and Megan Linford. £7. stgeorgesnews.org/wmf.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Eileen Stockwell and Devi Sothinanon. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall. 8.30am-5.30pm. A Summer of Love. Caroline Misselbrook’s illustrations give a new lease of life to the birds from her father’s egg collection. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: City Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5.30pm. Edward King: A Life In Art. Paintings highlighting the aftermath of the Blitz in Portsmouth. portsmouthcitymuseums.co.uk.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Blow Up (15). 07435 029408 / no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 8pm. Richard Digance. Golden anniversary tour, with support from The Broadside Boys. £15, concessions £13.50. Call (023) 9247 2700 / the spring.co.uk.

southsea: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 8pm. Mary Jane. Celtic rock Band. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Road. 7.30pm. Sam Bailey. X Factor winner with her eight-piece band. £28.50. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Absolute Zero. Rock covers band.

MARKETS

STUBBINGTON: Library, Stubbington Ln. 9am-12pm. Country Market. Home-made cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten-free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

TOURS

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 11am. Behind the Curtain Tour. Discover the history of this theatre and secrets behind the scenes. Tours involve walking up and down steep staircases. £6.50. (023) 9264 9000 / newtheatreroyal.com.

WALKS & TALKS

PURBROOK: Deverell Hall, London Rd. 7.30pm. Amateur Astronomy. Horndean & District Amateur Radio Club presents a talk by chairman Ken Lindsay. hdarc.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esp. 10.30am. Seafront group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library, Guildhall Sq. 12-1pm. How to have more money and happiness left, not less! Free workshop with author and inspirational speaker Ann Carver. (023) 9268 8057.

SATURDAY

BOOKS

ELSON: Library, Chantry Rd. 10am-12pm. Chapter One. Read, discuss and discover new authors. Meets on the third Saturday of each month.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: The Book Shop, High S. 11am-1pm. Meet the Author – Peter Broadbent. Signing copies of his new novel Felix Wild – A Foundling on Board HMS Warrior. Free.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9am -2.30pm. The Theatre School. Classes in ballet, tap, modern and jazz dancing for children aged two and above. (023) 9287 4777.

WICKHAM: Community Centre, Mill Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Social dancing. 50/50 ballroom, Latin American and sequence. Music by Andrew Varley. £6. Bring your own drinks. 07980 058 310 / ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

COMEDY

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall. 7.30pm. Sara Pascoe and Tom Houghton Edinburgh Fringe preview show. £12.25. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: St Agatha’s Church, Market Way. 7.30pm. Portsmouth Philharmonia Charity Concert. Featuring Organ Symphony by Saint Saens, Parry and Gilbert & Sullivan. In aid of Samaritans. portsmouthphilharmonia.org.

EVENTS

FAREHAM: St John the Evangelist Church, Upper St Michael’s Grove. Summer Fayre. An afternoon of family fun including bouncy castle and fire engine. 01329 231 226.

GOSPORT: 9 Tukes Ave. 10am-4pm. The Big Match Charity Sale. Bargains, cakes, clothes and raffle in aid of the Brain Tumour Charity and Action for Children. Free entry. 07957 751 033.

GOSPORT: HMS Sultan, Military Rd. 10am. Sultan Show. A fantastic family day out. £8, concessions £6, family tickets £20. royalnavy.mod.uk.

GOSPORT: Walpole Park, Endeavour Cl. 10am-11pm. Music Madness and Family Fun Day. A day of music and entertainment with funfair and children’s stage entertainment. £3, under-12s free. (023) 9258 3077.

HAVANT: Meridian Shopping Centre, Elm Ln. 11am-3pm. Scalextric Challenge. Intense racing competition to win a supercar experience. Free. meridianshoppingcentre.

PORT SOLENT: Boardwalk. 11am-5pm. Comic Con Port Solent 2017. Experience worlds and galaxies from your favourite movies, television shows and comic books. Free entry. portsolent.com/comiccon.

PURBROOK: Masonic Centre, Stakes Rd. 11am-5pm. Freemasons Open Day. Meet a team of freemasons who will help you select the lodge of your choice. 07760 220 890.

ROWLANDS CASTLE: St John’s School, Whichers Gate Rd. 12-3pm. School Summer Fair. A purr-fect animal-themed day out with rides, games, competitions and displays along with the Vintage Bus Ride and stalls and BBQ. stjohnspta.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-4pm. Victor Pasmore: Towards a New Reality. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Eileen Stockwell and Devi Sothinanon. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

EMSWORTH: 10b North St. 10.30am-4.30pm. A Brief History of Local Football 1900-1960. Opening of exhibition by ex-Pompey player Ray Crawford. including memorabilia and pictures from his own collection. Free. 01243 378 091.

PORTSMOUTH: City Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5.30pm. Edward King: A Life In Art. See today.

FILMS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 1.45pm. Tom Jones (PG, 1963). £8.50, concessions £7.65. (023) 9247 2700 / the spring.co.uk.

GIGS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 8pm. The Spitfire Sisters. Singing a range of tracks from their classic 1940s repertoire. £15, concessions £13.50. thespring.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Nelson’s Bar, Southsea Leisure Centre, Melville Rd. 9pm. Kenny Mayes sings 1950s and ’60s. Free.

SOUTHSEA: Bandstand, West Battery Gardens. 1-4pm. Live at the Bandstand with Kingz of Leon and AKA High Flying Birds. facebook.com/LiveAtTheBandstand.

STAGE

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 2 / 6pm. Alice in Wonderland. Ballet Theatre UK presents a show based on Lewis Carroll’s much-loved stories. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church Hall, St Colman’s Ave. 7-10pm. Lime Loving Cacti. British Cactus and Succulent Society Portsmouth Branch presents a talk by John Watmough. Free. portsmouth.bcss.org.uk.

HILSEA: Blue Lagoon, Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Flat, paved route along foreshore to Mountbatten Centre and back. (023) 9284 1762.

WORKSHOPS

FRATTON: Progessive Spiritualist Church, Vivash Rd. 10am-4pm. Cheryl Brennan – Creating the Energy to Change Your Life. £15, includes small buffet, tea and coffee.

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library, Guildhall Sq. 10am-3pm. Self-hypnosis for Personal Development and Problem Solving. Dan Jones will show how hypnosis can be used to manage stress. £10. (023) 9268 5057 / portsmouthselfhypnosis.eventbrite.com.

SUNDAY

CONCERTS

FRATTON: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Rd. 4pm. Zephyr Wind Consort. Free. (023) 9281 4444.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Halls, Bury Rd. 2pm. Theatre Pipe Organ Concert with David Ivory and Bernard Tilley. £6. peter.buckles1@ntlworld.com.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk, 7.30pm. Portsmouth Choral Union. An evening of your favourite operata choruses followed by a performance of Pietro Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana. £15, concessions £12. (023) 9264 9000 / newtheatreroyal.com.

DANCING

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion Club, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance. £6.50, members £5. Bar and raffle. 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

CHALTON: Butser Ancient Farm, Chalton Ln. Weapons & Warriors: Father’s Day Special. Discover ancient weapons and be amazed by the lives of brave Roman warriors. (023) 9259 8838 / butserancientfarm.co.uk.

EASTNEY: Bransbury Park. 2-5pm. Bransbury Park Steam Railway. Ride on a 700ft-long track with miniature steam engines run by the Portsmouth Model Engineering Society. 50p. portsmouthmes.co.uk.

FRATTON: St Mary’s Churchyard, Fratton Rd. 12pm. Big Lunch. Bring a lunch and enjoy music and entertainment. (023) 9281 4444.

FRATTON: Comunity Centre, Trafalgar Pl. 12-4pm. Big Lunch Community Fun Day. Come for an old-fashioned picnic or pop into Chit Chats Cafe. Bouncy castle, games and prizes, football, darts and a petting farm. Free. (023) 9275 1411.

GOSPORT: HMS Sultan, Military Rd. 10am. Sultan Show. See Sunday.

PORTCHESTER: Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Rd. 11.30am / 2pm / 3pm. Sunday Gun Firings – Waterloo Commemoration. British and French Guns fired by uniformed detachments from Ubique and HMS Loire.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12pm-3.30pm. Paintings by Eileen Stockwell and Devi Sothinanon. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

EMSWORTH: 10b North St. 2.30pm-4.30pm. A Brief History of Local Football 1900-1960. See Saturday.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: The Square Tower, Broad St. 11am-4pm. Crafts in the Tower. Original art work by local artists, designers and makers. Free. facebook.com/craftsinthetower.

PORTSMOUTH: City Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5.30pm. Edward King: A Life In Art. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Trawl. A playful celebration of Portsmouth’s long relationship with the sea. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

GARDENS

HAYLING ISLAND: The Homestead, Northney Rd. 2-5.30pm. Open Gardens. View more than an acre of colourful beds and borders including roses, small walled garden and large pond. £3.50. (023) 9246 4888.

GIGS

GOSPORT: Leesland Park, Whitworth Cl. 2pm. My Pop Rocks. Celebrate Father’s Day with an afternoon of music from Shep Woolley and music students from St Vincent’s College. leeslandpark.btck.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Bandstand, West Battery Gardens. 1-4pm. Live at the Bandstand with The Racketeers, Too Much 2Tone and DJ Ray Andrews. facebook.com/LiveAtTheBandstand.

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Rosie’s Vineyard, Elm Grove. 1.30-4pm. Milton James Hot 4. Traditional jazz band. Free. (023) 9275 5944 / rosies-vineyard.co.uk.

MARKETS

SOUTHSEA: Palmerston Road. 10am-2pm. Hampshire Farmers Market. Enjoy the great taste of local food reared, grown, baked, caught and brewed in Hampshire.

WALKS & TALKS

MILTON: Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. (023) 9284 1762.

GOSPORT: Meet at the Diving Museum, Stokes Bay. 11.30am. Join guide Terry Hinkley on an entertaining heritage walk around Stokes Bay. Visit thehds.com/museum.

MONDAY

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. Pre-school programme for children aged 18 months to four years exploring 16 different dance styles. 07767 702 444.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.30 -6.30pm. The Theatre School. See Saturday.

FAREHAM: Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Intermediate line dancing class. £5. 01329 315641 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Road. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £3, includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Baptist Church Hall, Devonshire Ave. 7.30pm-9.30pm Ballroom and latin dance classes with Instep Dance Club. £5 per session. 07722 040 483.

EVENTS

buckland: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am-12.45pm / 4-7pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. Free, donations welcome. 07756 852 918 / popinclinic@jcpf.co.uk.

COPNOR: North End Baptist Church, Powerscourt Rd. 10am-12pm. Copnor Coffee Club. Have a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Some ability to follow music is helpful. Annual subcription £80 with three concerts per year. portsmouthchorus.org.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 10am-12pm / 2-4pm. Cosham Craft Group. Get creative and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

COWPLAIN: Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have tea and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

FRATTON: Community Centre, Trafalgar Place. 10.30am-12pm. New Age Kurling. Enjoy gentle exercise while meeting new friends. £3. (023) 9289 0500.

SOUTHSEA: Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5.30pm. Victor Pasmore: Towards a New Reality. See Friday.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Eileen Stockwell and Devi Sothinanon. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall. 8.30am-5.30pm. A Summer of Love. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: City Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5.30pm. Edward King: A Life In Art. See today.

GIGS

NORTH BOARHUNT: Village Hall & Social Club, Trampers Ln. 7.30pm. Le Vent Du Nord. Forest Folk presents one of the best-loved Quebec folk outfits in the world. £18, members £16. (023) 9226 4288 / forestfolk.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair friendly. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Learning Place, Derby Rd. 12.15pm. Moderate walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake memorial. 1pm. Slow, 30-minute group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: St John’s College, Grove Rd South. 6pm. War with Russia: An Urgent Warning from Senior Military Command. Portsmouth Festivities and Politics Society presents a talk by General Sir Richard Shirreff about his recent book. portsmouthfestivities.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Library, Palmerston Rd. 2pm. Do You Look After Someone? Talk by Natalia and Kay from Portsmouth Carers Centre to show you how to maintain your general wellbeing. (023) 9268 8993.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

LEE-ON-the-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Pl. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch. In aid of local charities.

DANCING

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, Commercial Rd. 6-7pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. High intensity training for all abilities and fitness levels. dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.

EVENTS

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsal. First four weeks free, £1 per week after. solentsoundschorus.org.

HAVANT: Avenue Lawn Tennis and Squash Club. 7pm. Bridge club. Beginners welcome but some experience necessary. No need to bring a partner. 01243 372 718.

HAVANT: St Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsal. Seeking new members. (023) 9245 3634 / solentmalevoicechoir.org.

HILSEA: Howard Road Community Centre. 10.30am-12.30pm. Hilsea Social Group. Have a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: The White Horse, Southsea Terrace. 2-4pm. Southsea Seniors. Have a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Eileen Stockwell and Devi Sothinanon. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

EMSWORTH: 10b North St. 2.30pm-4.30pm. A Brief History of Local Football 1900-1960. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall. 8.30am-5.30pm. A Summer of Love. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: City Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5.30pm. Edward King: A Life In Art. See today.

GIGS

SOUTHWICK: The Golden Lion, High St. 8.15-11pm. The Delta Syncopators. Traditional jazz band. Free. (023) 9221 0437.

WALKS & TALKS

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk with views of Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 1pm.Park to Park Walk. Slow, short stroll to the cafe at Milton Community Centre. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Outside Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime group walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library. 2pm.Crime Writing Workshop with Chris Tutton. Explore the art of storytelling in the crime genre. Free. (023) 9268 5057.

WEDNESDAY

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: Royal Maritime Club, Queen St. 1-3pm. Tea Dance. All types of dancing with music by organist Andrew Varley. £4.50.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. Singles welcome. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573 114.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting.Speakers, competitions, and home evenings where members show their photography skills. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

COSHAM: Conservative Club, Spur Rd. 7.30pm. 55 Social Club. Open to anyone aged 55 and above. £2.

FRATTON: Community Centre, Trafalgar Pl. 10am-12pm. Arts & Craft. A group to share skills. £3, first session free. (023) 9289 0500.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Methodist Church, High St. 9.30am-12.30pm. Table Top and Craft Fayre. Organised by Lee Residents Association.

PORTCHESTER: Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Rd. 11am. Storytime Session: Daring Dogs. For children aged five and below. Free royalarmouries.org.

SOUTHSEA: Church of the Holy Spirit, Fawcett Rd. 2-4pm. The Natterjacks. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

STAMSHAW: Community Centre, Wilson Rd. 10.15-11.45am. New Age Kurling with the Stamshaw Kurlers. £2. (023) 9268 8390.

WIDLEY: Christ Church Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for male members. 07796 136 487 / singingportsmouth.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Eileen Stockwell and Devi Sothinanon. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall. 8.30am-5.30pm. A Summer of Love. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: City Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5.30pm. Edward King: A Life In Art. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Trawl. See Sunday.

GIGS

ROWLANDS CASTLE: Stansted Park. 7pm. Michael Ball and Alfie Boe. Following their collaborative album, listen to Ball and Boe at this spectacular outdoor event. (023) 9241 2265 / stanstedpark.co.uk.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ashcroft Arts Centre, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Luke Wright. A dazzling reading of poems from Luke’s new book The Toll, turning his lyrical gaze onto the trials and tolls facing Brexit-era Britain. 01329 223 100.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Touched. Play presented by Humdrum. £10, concessions £9. (023) 9247 2700.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 7.30pm. The Boy King. The Groundlings Theatre Company presents the first ever dramatisation of the reign of Edward VI. £10-£14. (023) 9273 7370 / groundlings.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

BAFFINS: Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 10.30am. Baffins Pond / Milton Foreshore walk. Led by volunteer walk leaders. (023) 9268 8390.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 7.30pm. 30 Acres to 30 Square Yards. Lee Horticultural Society presents talk by Geoff Hawkins. (023) 9255 1873.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk with views of the Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library. 10am-12pm. Learn to Speak to Ollie. Talk by therapist Barbara Hay for parents and caregivers who want to help their children feel confident. (023) 9268 8057.

PORTSMOUTH: Royal Maritime Club, Queen St. 7pm. Conservation Areas. The Portsmouth Society presents talk from a Historic England member. portsmouthsociety.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helens Parade. 10.30am. Seafront group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini Makers. A world of colour and creativity for children aged five and below. £3. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

DANCING

ALVERSTOKE: Alverbank Hotel. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons with Salsa Synergy UK. £6. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts. Street and commercial dance for children aged five to 11 years. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and Latin beginners’ dance class. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

FRATTON: Community Centre, Trafalgar Pl. 10.30am-12pm. Singing for Wellbeing. Enjoy the benefits of singing together in a fun setting. £3. (023) 9289 0500.

SOUTHSEA: St James’ Church Hall, Milton Rd. 11am. Singercise. A fun fitness session for older and disabled people. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Rd. 10am-12pm. Thursday Chat and Tea Club. (023) 9268 8390.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Eileen Stockwell and Devi Sothinanon. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: City Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5.30pm. Edward King: A Life In Art. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Trawl. See Sunday.

FILMS

WATERLOOVILLE: St George’s Hall, Hambledon Rd. 7.30pm. The Girl on the Train (15). £6. mywaterlooville.co.uk.

GIGS

southsea: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10-11.30am. Country Market. Cakes, savouries, preserves, local meat, eggs, plants and crafts.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Touched. See Thursday.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 7.30pm. The Boy King. See Thursday.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 7pm. The Wizard of Oz. Purple Trees Performing Arts Company of Fareham College present sthe stage version of this classic film. £12.50, concessions £10. (023) 9264 9000/ newtheatreroyal.com.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Scott Road car park. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths around Foxes Forest. (023) 9268 8390.

HILSEA: Mountbatten Centre entrance of Alexandra Park. 6.30pm. Group walk. Flat, circular route up to Hilsea Lido and back. (023) 9284 1762.

SOUTHSEA: St John’s College, Grove Rd South. 4pm. Second World War in the Pacific: Hirohito’s War. Portsmouth Festivities and Politics Society presents a talk by historian Francis Pike about his recent book. portsmouthfestivities.co.uk.

