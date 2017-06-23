What’s on from Friday, June 23 and Thursday, June 29

What’s on for the week ahead

TODAY

COMEDY

PORTSMOUTH: Spinnaker Tower, Gunwharf Quays. 8pm. Comedy Night with Larry Dean, Ben Norris and Luke Honnoraty. £12.50, includes trip to the top of the tower. 18+ only. (023) 9285 7520 / spinnakertower.co.uk.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. 07979 800 299.

eastney: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty. Creative dance for people aged 50 and above. (023) 9246 8610.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Creating items for patients from baby hats and jackets to fiddle mitts for dementia patients. 07846 472 423.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5.30pm. Victor Pasmore: Towards a New Reality. Exploring the progression of Pasmore’s work between the 1930s and mid-’60s. 01243 774 557 / pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Eileen Stockwell and Devi Sothinanon. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: City Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5.30pm. Edward King: A Life In Art. Paintings highlighting the aftermath of the Blitz in Portsmouth. portsmouthcitymuseums.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Trawl. A playful celebration of Portsmouth’s long relationship with the sea. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Cathedral, High St. 7.45am-6.45pm. They Called it Passchendaele. Commemorating the centenary of this First World War battle. portsmouthcathedral.org.uk.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: Eldon Building Courtyard, Winston Churchill Ave. 9.30pm. A Clockwork Orange. Portsmouth Film Society presents an open-air screening of Stanley Kubrick’s classic film. portsmouthfilmsociety.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. The Levelling (15). 07435 029408 / no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

southsea: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 8pm. China Lake. Rock covers band. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Skunk Funk. Funk/rock band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

MARKETS

STUBBINGTON: Library, Stubbington Ln. 9am-12pm. Country Market. Home-made cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten-free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Touched. HumDrum presents a production of Stephen Lowe’s wartime play. £10, concessions £9. (023) 9247 2700.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 7.30pm. The Boy King. The Groundlings Theatre Company presents the first ever dramatisation of the reign of Edward VI. £10-£14. (023) 9273 7370 / groundlings.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 7pm. The Wizard of Oz. Fareham College’s Purple Trees Performing Arts Company presents the stage version of this classic film. £12.50, concessions £10. (023) 9264 9000 / newtheatreroyal.com.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Grammar School. 7.30-8.45pm. Porn on the Brain. Former editor of Loaded magazine Martin Daubney talks to teenagers and parents about pornography safeguarding. 13+ only. Free, pre-booking essential. (023) 9282 8282 / portsmouthfestivities.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esp. 10.30am. Seafront group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

SATURDAY

COMEDY

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall. 8pm. Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club with Markus Birdman, Steve Bugeja, Ryan McDonnell and MC Tom Glover. £18. 0844 847 2362 / portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

CONCERTS

EMSWORTH: St James’s Church. 7.30pm. Cantemus Choir’s Midsummer Night Concert. £8. cantemushavant.moonfruit.com for more information.

PORTSMOUTH: Cathedral, High St. 8pm. Organ recital with Wayne Marshall. £17, concessions £15. (023) 9268 1390 / portsmouthfestivities.co.uk.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9am -2.30pm. The Theatre School. Classes in ballet, tap, modern and jazz dancing for children aged two and above. (023) 9287 4777.

WATERLOOVILLE: Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 7.30-10.30pm. 50/50 social ballroom, Latin American and sequence dancing. £4.50. 07980 058 310 / ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

EVENTS

CROFTON: St Edmund’s Church, Lychgate Green. 10am-4pm. Open Day. Fun family day with church quiz, games, cream teas, prize draw and singing.

FAREHAM: Rainbow Centre, Cams Alders Recreation Ground. 12-4pm. Family Fun Day and Dog Show. A day of fun includng disco, assault course, laser quest arena, helter skelter, bouncy castle and more. Free. 01329 289 500 / rainbowcentre.org.

FAREHAM: St Columba Church, Hillson Dr . 10am-2pm. Midsummer Fair. With games on the green, plants, books, toys, cakes and more. Free.

GOSPORT: 9 Tukes Ave. 10am-4pm. The Big Match Charity Sale. With great bargains, cakes, clothes and raffle, in aid of the Brain Tumour Charity and Action for Children. Free. 07957 751 033.

FRATTON: Progressive Spiritualist Church, Vivash Rd. 7.30pm. Evening of Mediumship with Andy Wheeler. £4, members £3.

GOSPORT: Diving Museum, Stokes Bay Rd. 11.30am-1pm. Red Hat Knitters. Family-friendly event to knit a traditional diver’s red hat. Free materials and refreshments. (023) 9260 2260 / familiesonline.co.uk.

HAVANT: St Joseph’s Church Hall and Grounds, West St. 12-3pm. Summer Fair. With tombola, cakes, cream teas, plants, books, and more, in aid of Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital and The Rosemary Foundation.

HAVANT: Calvary Chapel, Barncroft School, Park Ln. 6.30pm.Sheer Praise. An hour of praise and worship. 07879 130 499.

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 2pm. Hayling Island Horticultural Society Summer Show. Come and see the roses, sweet peas, summer flowers and more on display. Tombola, plant stall and afternoon tea. £1. hihs.org.uk.

PAULSGROVE: Hempsted Green, Alloway Ave. 10.30am-4pm. Paulsgrove & Wymering 32nd Annual Carnival. Free fun day for the family. (023) 9282 8282 / portsmouthfestivities.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Deaf Centre, Arundel St. 11am-3pm. Mind, Body, Spirit and Craft Summer Fayre. With tarot, healing, reflexology, vintage crafts, face painting and more. 50p entry, table hire £15 in advance. 07775 696 160 / anndevaney40@gmail.com.

PORTSMOUTH: National Museum of the Royal Navy. 10am-5pm. Armed Forces Day. (023) 9282 8282 / portsmouthfestivities.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Temple of Spiritualism, Victoria Rd South. 9.30am-5pm. Mediumship and Talks Open Day. With books, healing, crystals and refreshments. Free entry, private readings £15. (023) 92817588 / portsmouthtempleofspiritualism.co.uk.

TITCHFIELD: Parish Rooms. The Square. 2-4pm. Scrap Happy Young Quilters. For children aged six to 16. £2.50, materials provided. yquiltscrap@gmail.com.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery. 10am-4pm. Victor Pasmore: Towards a New Reality. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Eileen Stockwell and Devi Sothinanon. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

EMSWORTH: Museum, North St. 10.30am-4.30pm. A Brief History of Local Football 1900-1960. Opening of exhibition by ex-Pompey player Ray Crawford. including memorabilia and pictures from his own collection. Free. 01243 378 091.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Trawl. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: City Museum. 10am-5.30pm. Edward King: A Life In Art. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Cathedral, High St. 9am-5.45pm. They Called it Passchendaele. See today.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 4pm. Frantz (12A). 07435 029408 / no6cinema.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Mulholland Drive (15). 07435 029408 / no6cinema.co.uk.

GARDENS

HAYLING ISLAND: 54 West Lane. 5-8pm. Open Garden. With plants available and live music, in aid of British Red Cross. £5, includes a glass of wine. (023) 9246 2875.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: St George’s Church. 8-10pm. Talisk. BBC Radio 2’s Young Folk Award winners. £15.00, concessions £13.50. (023) 9268 1390 / @portsmouthfestivities.co.uk

SOUTHSEA: Bandstand, West Battery Gardens. 1-4pm. Live at the Bandstand with Normanton Street, Fugitive Orchestra and Hang Dai. facebook.com/LiveAtTheBandstand.

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm. ’70s/’80s night. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Halcyon. Rock/pop/mod covers band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Touched. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 7.30pm. The Boy King. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 7pm. The Grunch. The Young Creatives Theatre School presents a toe-tapping musical inspired by The Grinch Who Stole Christmas. £12, family ticket £40. (023) 9264 9000 / newtheatreroyal.com.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. The Greatest Hits of Motown. Have the best Motown experience ever with this 100% live show. From £26. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Blue Lagoon, Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Flat, paved route along foreshore to Mountbatten Centre and back. (023) 9284 1762.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: John Pounds Centre, Queen St. 4-6pm. Come Sing a Sea Shanty. Family-friendly workshop with shanty performers Pete Trui and Anna Cornish. Free, pre-booking essential. (023) 9282 8282 / portsmouthfestivities.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 10.30am-12pm (seven to 11 years); 12-1.30pm (12-20 years). The Art of Auditioning. Masterclass for children showing promising sings of performing in theatre or film, with Children’s Casting Director Jo Hawes. (023) 9273 7370 / groundlings.co.uk.

SUNDAy

DANCING

EMSWORTH: Community Centre, North St. 2-4.30pm. Cream Tea Dance. Ballroom, Latin American and sequence Dancing. All standards, singles welcome. £6. 07887 744 419.

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion Club, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance. £6.50, members £5. Bar and raffle. 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

EASTNEY: Bransbury Park. 2-5pm. Bransbury Park Steam Railway. Ride on a 700ft-long track with miniature steam engines run by the Portsmouth Model Engineering Society. 50p. portsmouthmes.co.uk.

BURSLEDON: Brickworks Museum, Swanwick Ln. 11am-4pm. Country Fair. A fun-filled day for all the family with animal petting farm, beekeeping, hurdle making, classic cars and more. £4, concessions £3. bursledonbrickworks.org.uk.

FAREHAM: Preserved Transport Depot, Cranleigh Rd. 10.30am-4pm. Wicor Depot Open Day. See the restoration work in progress on the vehicles. Access via free bus service from Cosham and the Red Lion bus stop, Portchester. Free. facebook.com/cpptd.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Paintings by Eileen Stockwell and Devi Sothinanon. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

EMSWORTH: Museum. 2.30-4.30pm. A Brief History of Local Football 1900-1960. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: City Museum. 10am-5.30pm. Edward King: A Life In Art. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Cathedral, High St. 7.30am-6.45pm. They Called it Passchendaele. See today.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Bandstand, West Battery Gardens. 1-4pm. Live at the Bandstand with Captain Flatcap, Minque and Wesley Brown. facebook.com/LiveAtTheBandstand.

SOUTHSEA: Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. AlleyCats. Open mic night. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

WALKS & TALKS

MILTON: Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. (023) 9284 1762.

GOSPORT: Meet at the Diving Museum, Stokes Bay. 11.30am. Join guide Terry Hinkley on an entertaining heritage walk around Stokes Bay. Visit thehds.com/museum.

MONDAY

COFFEE

COPNOR: North End Baptist Church, Powerscourt Rd. 10am-12pm. Copnor Coffee Club. Have a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. Pre-school programme for children aged 18 months to four years exploring 16 different dance styles. 07767 702 444.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.30 -6.30pm. The Theatre School. See Saturday.

FAREHAM: Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Intermediate line dancing class. £5. 01329 315641 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Baptist Church Hall, Devonshire Ave. 7.30pm-9.30pm Ballroom and latin dance classes with Instep Dance Club. £5 per session. 07722 040 483.

EVENTS

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Some ability to follow music is helpful. Annual subcription £80 with three concerts per year. portsmouthchorus.org.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 10am-12pm / 2-4pm. Cosham Craft Group. Get creative and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

COWPLAIN: Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Crafty Needles. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have tea and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

FRATTON: Community Centre, Trafalgar Place. 10.30am-12pm. New Age Kurling. Enjoy gentle exercise while meeting new friends. £3. (023) 9289 0500.

SOUTHSEA: Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery. 10am-5.30pm. Victor Pasmore: Towards a New Reality. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Eileen Stockwell and Devi Sothinanon. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: City Museum. 10am-5.30pm. Edward King: A Life In Art. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

CHICHESTER: Park Hotel. 7pm. Puma Helicopter Operations in Afghanistan, in the aftermath of Operation Herrick. Arun & Chichester Air Enthusiasts Society presents a talk by Sqn Ldr James M Hamilton about Afghanistan from a personal viewpoint. £5, members £3. 01243 823 007 / airaces.co.uk.

FRATTON: Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair friendly. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Learning Place, Derby Rd. 12.15pm. Moderate walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake memorial. 1pm. Slow, 30-minute group walk around the lake. (023) 9268 8390.

Tuesday

COFFEE

LEE-ON-the-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Pl. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch. In aid of local charities.

HILSEA: Howard Road Community Centre. 10.30am-12.30pm. Hilsea Social Group. Have a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: The White Horse, Southsea Terrace. 2-4pm. Southsea Seniors. Have a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, Commercial Rd. 6-7pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. High intensity training for all abilities and fitness levels. dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2, includes tea and biscuits.

EVENTS

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsal. First four weeks free, £1 per week after. solentsoundschorus.org.

HAVANT: St Francis Church, Riders Ln. 7.30-9.30pm. Staunton Park Genealogy Group meeting. thestauntoninfo.org.

HAVANT: Avenue Lawn Tennis and Squash Club. 7pm. Bridge club. Beginners welcome but some experience necessary. No need to bring a partner. 01243 372 718.

HAVANT: St Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsal. Seeking new members. (023) 9245 3634 / solentmalevoicechoir.org.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery. 10am-5.30pm. Victor Pasmore: Towards a New Reality. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Eileen Stockwell and Devi Sothinanon. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: City Museum. 10am-5.30pm. Edward King: A Life In Art. See today.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. HMS Pinafore. Havant Light Opera presents this beloved Gilbert and Sullivan opera. £12, under-18s £6. thespring.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk with views of Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 1pm.Park to Park Walk. Slow, short stroll to the cafe at Milton Community Centre. (023) 9268 8390.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Methodist Church Hall, High St. 7.30pm. The Marine Coastguard Agency presents a talk by Phil Norman. £2, members free. leeresidents.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Outside Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime group walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library, Guildhall Walk. 11am-1pm. Healthy Chocolate Truffle Making Workshop. Learn how to make delicious vegan-friendly truffles that use coconut oil, coconut milk and dark chocolate. £10, pre-booking essential. healthychoctruffle.eventbrite.com.

WEDNESDAY

DANCING

COWPLAIN: Social Club. 7.30-10pm. Social Dancing. 50/50 ballroom, Latin American and sequence. £2. 07980 058 310 / ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. Singles welcome. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573 114.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting.Speakers, competitions, and home evenings where members show their photography skills. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

FRATTON: Community Centre, Trafalgar Pl. 10am-12pm. Arts & Craft. A group to share skills. £3, first session free. (023) 9289 0500.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: The Square Tower, Broad St. 6.30pm. Holmes Fest. A night of storytelling, Victorian music hall songs and film celebrating the life of Arther Conan Doyle in Southsea. Prize available for the best dressed Victorian. £7.50. wegottickets.com/event/401304.

SOUTHSEA: Church of the Holy Spirit, Fawcett Rd. 2-4pm. The Natterjacks. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

STAMSHAW: Community Centre, Wilson Rd. 10.15-11.45am. New Age Kurling with the Stamshaw Kurlers. £2. (023) 9268 8390.

WIDLEY: Christ Church Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for male members. 07796 136 487 / singingportsmouth.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery. 10am-5.30pm. Victor Pasmore: Towards a New Reality. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Eileen Stockwell and Devi Sothinanon. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Trawl. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: City Museum. 10am-5.30pm. Edward King: A Life In Art. See today.

GIGS

GOSPORT: Gosport & Fareham Rugby Club, Dolphin Cres. 8-10.30pm. Golden Eagle. £10, Gosport Jazz Club members £7. (023) 9269 3988 / gosportjazz.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Acoustic singaround in turn format. Piano available.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. HMS Pinafore. See Tuesday.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 7.30pm. The Boy King. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk with views of the Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTCHESTER: Royal Armouries, Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Rd, 7-9pm. Talk by author and D-Day collections researcher James Daly, revealing some of the personal stories he uncovered whilst researching Local Heroes of the Second World War. £5, includes refreshments. royalarmouries.org/events.

BAFFINS: Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 10.30am. Baffins Pond / Milton Foreshore walk. Led by volunteer walk leaders. (023) 9268 8390.

PORT SOLENT: Meet outside the Odeon. 2pm. Group walk. Includes areas of uneven ground, sturdy shoes recommended. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helens Parade. 10.30am. Canoe Lake and seafront group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini Makers. A world of colour and creativity for children aged five and below. £3. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

COFFEE

NORTH END: Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts.Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Rd. 10am-12pm. Thursday Chat and Tea Club. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts. Street and commercial dance for children aged five to 11 years. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

ALVERSTOKE: Alverbank Hotel. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons with Salsa Synergy UK. £6. 07979 800 299.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and Latin beginners’ dance class. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

COPNOR: Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. Enjoy a fresh, homemade lunch with tea/coffee, raffle and a game of bingo or entertainment. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

FRATTON: Community Centre, Trafalgar Pl. 10.30am-12pm. Singing for Wellbeing. Enjoy the benefits of singing together in a fun setting. £3. (023) 9289 0500.

FRATTON: Community Centre, Trafalgar Pl. 2-4pm. Friendship Club. Enjoy a different activity each week and an ideal way to meet new friends. £3, first session free. (023) 9289 0500.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2, includes refreshments.

SOUTHSEA: St James’ Church Hall, Milton Rd. 11am. Singercise. A fun fitness session for older and disabled people. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery. 10am-5.30pm. Victor Pasmore: Towards a New Reality. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Eileen Stockwell and Devi Sothinanon. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Trawl. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: City Museum. 10am-5.30pm. Edward King: A Life In Art. See today.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. The Other Side of Hope (12A). no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

southsea: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10-11.30am. Country Market. Cakes, savouries, preserves, local meat, eggs, plants and crafts.

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Prince Caspian. Hayling Island Amateur Dramatic Society present a play adapted from the Narnia book by C S Lewis. £6, children £4. (023) 9246 6363 / stationtheatre.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. HMS Pinafore. See Tuesday.

HORNDEAN: Merchistoun Hall, Portsmouth Rd. 7.30pm. Labour Pains / Erica and Me / Bloody Actors!. Horndean Amateur Theatrical Society presents a trilogy of one-act comedies. £7. (023) 9278 5800 / horndeanamdram.com.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 7.30pm. The Boy King. See today.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. Islands in the Stream. Celebrating the Queen and King of Country, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Scott Road car park. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths around Foxes Forest. (023) 9268 8390.

HILSEA: Mountbatten Centre entrance of Alexandra Park. 6.30pm. Group walk. Flat, circular route up to Hilsea Lido and back. (023) 9284 1762.

ADVERTISE YOUR EVENT

If you’re holding an event between Friday, June 30 and Thursday, July 6 and would like to advertise it free in the Listings Guide, e-mail all details to listings@thenews.co.uk by Tuesday, June 27.