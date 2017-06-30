What’s on from Friday, June 30 to Thursday, July 6

What’s on for the week ahead

TODAY

COMEDY

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 8pm. Laughter Live! James Alderson introduces three terrific comedians to the stage. 18+. £12, £10 in advance. 01329 231 942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

DANCING

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 1.30-4pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £3. Lunches from 12pm. (023) 9242 5331.

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. 07979 800 299.

eastney: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty. Creative dance for people aged 50 and above. (023) 9246 8610.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Eileen Stockwell and Devi Sothinanon. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Trawl. A playful celebration of Portsmouth’s long relationship with the sea. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Alien: Covenant (15). The crew of a colony ship discover an uncharted paradise with a threat beyond their imagination. 07435 029 408 / no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

GRAYSHOTT: Social Club, Hill Rd. 7.30pm. Low Lily. Grayshott Folk Club presents the American trio. £14, under-16s £7. 01428 607 096.

SOUTHSEA: Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Spike’s Classic Vinyl rock roadshow. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

MARKETS

STUBBINGTON: Library, Stubbington Ln. 9am-12pm. Country Market. Home-made cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten-free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Prince Caspian. Hayling Island Amateur Dramatic Society present a play adapted from the Narnia book by C S Lewis. £6, children £4. (023) 9246 6363 / stationtheatre.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. HMS Pinafore. Havant Light Opera presents this beloved Gilbert and Sullivan opera. £12, under-18s £6. thespring.co.uk.

HORNDEAN: Merchistoun Hall, Portsmouth Rd. 7.30pm. Labour Pains / Erica and Me / Bloody Actors!. Horndean Amateur Theatrical Society presents a trilogy of one-act comedies. £7. (023) 9278 5800 / horndeanamdram.com.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 7.30pm. The Boy King. The Groundlings Theatre Company presents the first ever dramatisation of the reign of Edward VI. £10-£14. (023) 9273 7370 / groundlings.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. One Night of Rock. Pick up your air guitars for a night of rock music with a sensational live band, Joan of Arc, and electrifying laser show. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk

WALKS & TALKS

FARLINGTON: Meet in third car park at Marshes. 10.30am. Group walk across footpaths and farmland. Sturdy shoes recommended. (023) 9268 8390.

GOSPORT: Elson Library, Vale Grove. 10-11am. Guest Speaker Kay Allen. Talk on the offers of the Tourist Information Centre, including coach booking, travel, theatre, local attractions and more. Free. hants.gov.uk/librariesandarchives.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esp. 10.30am. Seafront group walk. Seafront group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

saturDAY

DANCING

COWPLAIN: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-10pm. Social dancing. Ballroom, latin and sequence. £3.50. (023) 9225 2403.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9am -2.30pm. The Theatre School. Classes in ballet, tap, modern and jazz dancing for children aged two and above. (023) 9287 4777.

EVENTS

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 10am. One Community Showcase. Showcasing local community groups, charities and volunteer organisations in the area with ntertainment, country market and more. Free. 01329 231 942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

GOSPORT: 9 Tukes Ave. 10am-4pm. The Big Match Charity Sale. With great bargains, cakes, clothes and raffle, in aid of the Brain Tumour Charity and Action for Children. Free. 07957 751 033.

ELSON: Library, Vale Grove. 10am-12pm. Colouring for adults. Relax and enjoy an hour or two of colouring away your daily stresses and anxieties. All materials provided.

fratton: Progressive Spiritualist Church, Vivash Rd. 7.30pm. Evening of Mediumship with Francis Stadden. £4, members £3.

GOSPORT: Diving Museum, Stokes Bay Rd. 11.30am-1pm. Red Hat Knitters. Family-friendly event to knit a traditional diver’s red hat. Free materials and refreshments. (023) 9260 2260 / familiesonline.co.uk.

HORNDEAN: Five Heads Park. 11am. The Fourth Jon Hankey Memorial Cup. A fun-filled family day including the stars of Pompey Past, face painting, bouncy castle, rodeo bull, bar, hog roast and more. £5, children free. facebook.com/events/820978661399666.

PORTSMOUTH: Ark Dickens Primary Academy, Turner Rd. 11am-3pm. Summer Fair. Raffle, refreshments, bouncy castles and face painting.

PORTSMOUTH: Bastion 6, Airport Service Rd. 2pm. World War I Remembrance Centre Grand Opening. Music from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Army Cadet Force Band. Free. thegreatwarremembered.com.

PURBROOK: St John’s Church, London Rd. 11am-2pm. Summer Fair. Charity stalls, bric-a-brac, books, cakes, games, superheroes scarecrow competition and more. 50p.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. A Different Light: British Neo-Romanticism. Exploring the personal and artistic journeys taken by Jankel Adler, Prunella Clough and more. 01243 774 557 / pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Paintings by Eileen Stockwell and Devi Sothinanon. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

EMSWORTH: Museum, North St. 10.30am-4.30pm. A Brief History of Local Football 1900-1960. Including memorabilia and pictures from ex-Pompey player Ray Crawford’s own collection. Free. 01243 378 091.

PORTSMOUTH: City Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5.30pm. Paintings by W L Wyllie RA. A small collection of watercolours, etchings and oil sketches by this maritime artist. portsmouthcitymuseums.co.uk.

FILMS

SOUTHSEA: Bandstand. 9.30pm. The Sound of Music. Portsmouth Film Society presents an open-air screening of this classic musical starring Julie Andrews. portsmouthfilmsociety.org.uk/sunset-2017-open-air-screenings.

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. The Red Turtle (PG). A man shipwrecked on a deserted island encounters a turtle which changes his life. 07435 029 408 / no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: The Druid’s Arms, Binsteed Rd. 9-11.30pm. Kenny Mayes sings the 1950s and ’60s. Free.

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Prince Caspian. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 7pm. Fame: The Musical. Giselle Theatre Company presents this musical following a group of friends as they battle the highs and lows, and trials and tribulations of four years at stage school. £14, concessions £11. (023) 9264 9000 / newtheatreroyal.com.

TOURS

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 10.30am. Theatre Tour. Go behind the scenes and see the Kings as you’ve never seen it before. £8, children £5.50. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Group walk. Flat, paved route along foreshore to Mountbatten Centre and back. (023) 9284 1762.

sunDAY

DANCING

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 7-10pm. 50/50 dance. £5.

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion Club, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance. £6.50, members £5. Bar and raffle. 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

EASTNEY: Community Centre. 11am-3pm. Summer Fair. Children’s games, facepainting, tombola, home-made cakes, grand raffle with prizes donated by local businesses and more.

STUBBINGTON: Stubbington Ark, Ranvilles Ln. 11am-4pm. Open Day. Stalls including tombola, bric-a-brac, books, crafts, refreshments and cakes.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 11am-5pm. A Different Light: British Neo-Romanticism. Exploring the personal and artistic journeys taken by Jankel Adler, Prunella Clough and more. 01243 774 557 / pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Paintings by Eileen Stockwell and Devi Sothinanon. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

EMSWORTH: Museum, North St. 2.30-4.30pm. A Brief History of Local Football 1900-1960. Including memorabilia and pictures from ex-Pompey player Ray Crawford’s own collection. Free. 01243 378 091.

STAGE

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 2.30pm. The Scarecrows’ Wedding. A heart-warming adaptation of Julia Donaldson & Axel Scheffler’s bestselling book. £15, concessions £12, family £50. (023) 9264 9000 / newtheatreroyal.com.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Charles Dickens Birthplace Museum, Old Commercial Rd. 3pm. Have a look around the house where Dickens was born and listen to a reading of the author’s work by a member of the Dickens Fellowship. (023) 9266 4205 / dickensmuseum.com.

MILTON: Meet at the Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. A brisk walk through uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

monDAY

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. Pre-school programme for children aged 18 months to four years exploring 16 different dance styles from hip-hop to salsa and Bollywood. 07767 702 444 / diddidance.com.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.30 -6.30pm. The Theatre School. See Saturday.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Intermediate line dancing class. £5. 01329 315641 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Road. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall. Ballroom and latin dance classes with Instep Dance Club. Beginners 7.30-8.30pm; free practice session 8.30-8.45pm, improvers 8.45-9.30pm. £5 per session / £6 for two sessions per person/evening. 07722 040 483.

EVENTS

NORTH END: Baptist Church, Powerscourt Rd. 10am-12pm. Copnor Coffee Club. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 10am-12pm / 2-4pm. Cosham Craft Group. Come along and get creative and meet new people and enjoy a chat and a cup of tea. (023) 9268 8390.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have some tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

FRATTON: Community Centre, Trafalgar Place. 10.30am-12pm. New Age Kurling. A fun way to enjoy gentle exercise whilst meeting new friends. £3. (023) 9289 0500.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1-3pm. Spiritual Healing Clinic. No appointment necessary. Free, donations welcome. popinclinic@jcpf.co.uk / 07586 887 181.

SOUTHSEA: Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Deirdre Coker and Barry Robertson. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

FILMS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 11am. To Catch A Thief (PG). Come along to this Dementia Friendly Film Screening of the classic Hitchcock film by Forget-me-not Cinema. Relaxed atmosphere with lights dimmed rather than switched off and people are free to move around the cinema. Trained emenentia specialists in attendance. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair friendly. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 12.15pm. Group walk. Moderate walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier group walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate their journeys. 1pm. Canoe Lake group walk. Slow short 30 minute walk. Call (023) 9268 8390 for more information.

WORKSHOPS

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre, High St. 10.30-11.30am. Animal Antics – Museums for Beginners workshop. Suitable for children aged from one to five with their parents or carers. Explore animal collections and enjoy games, makes and animal fun. £1 per child, adults and babies free.

tuesDAY

COFFEE

LEE-ON-the-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Pl. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch. In aid of local charities.

DANCING

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, Commercial Rd. 6-7pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. High intensity training for all abilities and fitness levels. dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2, includes tea and biscuits.

EVENTS

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsal. First four weeks free, £1 per week after. solentsoundschorus.org.

FRATTON: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Rd. 12pm. Mass and charity lunch. Enjoy a light lunch and raise money to be used to support a charity. (023) 9281 4444 / vicar@portseaparish.co.uk.

HAVANT: Methodist Church. 7.30-10pm. Spirit of the South Chorus drop-in evening. New musical director required with experience of working with a group of a cappella or four-part harmony singers. (023) 9264 1997 / (023) 9245 1220.

HAVANT: St Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsal. Seeking new members. (023) 9245 3634 / solentmalevoicechoir.org.

HAVANT: The Avenue Lawn Tennis and Squash Club. 7pm. Bridge club. Beginners welcome but some experience necessary. No need to bring a partner. 01243 372 718 / angela.nigel.peake@gmail.com.

HILSEA: Howard Road Community Centre, Howard Rd. 10.30am-12.30pm. Hilsea Social Group. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. Every Tuesday. £2, includes refreshments.

SOUTHSEA: The White Horse Pub, Southsea Terrace. 2-4pm. Southsea Seniors. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. A Different Light: British Neo-Romanticism. Exploring the personal and artistic journeys taken by Jankel Adler, Prunella Clough and more. 01243 774 557 / pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Deirdre Coker and Barry Robertson. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: City Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5.30pm. Paintings by W L Wyllie RA. A small collection of watercolours, etchings and oil sketches by this maritime artist. portsmouthcitymuseums.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

BUCKLAND: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk with views of Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet at Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 1pm. Short park-to-park walk. Take a slow stroll to the café at Milton Community Centre. (023) 9268 8390.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Meet at Elmore Car Park. 10am. Historic Waterfront walk and talk. (023) 9255 1706 / ryhrdng@aol.com.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime group walk. A brisk walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

wednesDAY

COFFEE

BAFFINS: Scout Headquarters, Paignton Ave. 10am. 54th Portsmouth Scout Group coffee morning. Come along for a coffee, and browse the bric-a-brac, books and clothing.

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library, Guildhall Walk. 10am-12noon. Macmillan Coffee Morning. A coffee morning for anyone affected by cancer.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing beginners class.01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. Singles welcome. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and Latin beginners’ dance class. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting.Activities include guest speakers, competitions, and home evenings where members show their photography skills. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Road. 10.30am-12.30pm. Mess at the Museum. A group for ex-service personnel and civilians to promote undrstanding about life in the services, and life for civilians during times of conflict. (023) 9284 1762 / iwt@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Church of the Holy Spirit, Fawcett Rd. 2-4pm. The Natterjacks. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

STAMSHAW: Community Centre, Wilson Rd. 10.15-11.45am. New Age Kurling with the Stamshaw Kurlers. £2. (023) 9268 8390 / iwt@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

WIDLEY: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for male members to join the group. Please contact them first in case the chorus are doing something away from the hall. 07796 136487 / singingportsmouth.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. A Different Light: British Neo-Romanticism. Exploring the personal and artistic journeys taken by Jankel Adler, Prunella Clough and more. 01243 774 557 / pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Deirdre Coker and Barry Robertson. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: City Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5.30pm. Paintings by W L Wyllie RA. A small collection of watercolours, etchings and oil sketches by this maritime artist. portsmouthcitymuseums.co.uk.

FILMS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 1.45pm. La La Land (12A). Charming musical comedy about an aspiring actress and jazz pianist who fall in love while trying to pursue their dreams in LA. £6.50, concessions £5.85. (023) 9247 2700 / the spring.co.uk.

GIGS

Park Gate: Royal British Legion, Brook Ln. 8-10.30pm. The Clive New Big Band. Free. (023) 9269 3988.

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Acoustic singaround in turn format. Piano available.

STAGE

BEAULIEU: Beaulieu Cloisters, New Forest. 7pm. A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Come along to the atmospheric ruins of the Abbey to see this production by the Castle Theatre Company. £12, concessions £10 concessions. 01590 612 888 / beaulieu.co.uk/events.

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Southdown Musical Society presents Sister Act. 01329 231 942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk. Take in the views of the Emirates Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

COSHAM: Meet at King George V Playing Fields car park, Northern Rd. 2pm. Try a new route around Hilsea Lido and Wakeboarding Park, continuing over the footbridge. (023) 9268 8390.

BAFFINS: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 10.30am. Baffins Pond / Milton Foreshore group walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond, long walk to Milton foreshore. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helen’s Parade. 10.30am.Canoe Lake / Southsea seafront group walk. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini Makers. A world of colour and creativity for children aged five and below. Each session starts with a story before the children, along with their parents or carers, are invited to try a range of arts activities. £3. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

thurSDAY

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Rd. 7.30pm. Organ Recital by Brian Moles. £5, (includes glass of wine). In aid of the Organ Project. (023) 9281 4444 / vicar@portseaparish.co.uk.

DANCING

ALVERSTOKE: Alverbank Hotel. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons with Salsa Synergy UK. £6. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts. Street and commercial dance for children aged five to 11 years. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Lane. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line Dancing combined class. 01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm / 8-9pm. Ballroom and latin beginners class. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. A fresh, homemade two-course lunch, tea and coffee, raffle ticket and a game of bingo or entertainment. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50 per family, includes refreshments

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Rd. 10am-12pm. Thursday Chat and Tea Club. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: St. James’ Church Hall, Milton Rd. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. A Different Light: British Neo-Romanticism. Exploring the personal and artistic journeys taken by Jankel Adler, Prunella Clough and more. 01243 774 557 / pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Deirdre Coker and Barry Robertson. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: City Museum, Museum Rd. 10am-5.30pm. Paintings by W L Wyllie RA. A small collection of watercolours, etchings and oil sketches by this maritime artist. portsmouthcitymuseums.co.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. Bands need to book in advance. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10am-11.30am. Emsworth Country Market. With cakes, savouries, preserves, fresh local meat, eggs, plants and crafts. Refreshments available.

WATERLOOVILE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market. With home-produced crafts, jewellery, cards, cakes, plants, preserves, honey and eggs. Tea and coffee available.

STAGE

BEAULIEU: Beaulieu Cloisters, New Forest. 7pm. A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Come along to the atmospheric ruins of the Abbey to see this production by the Castle Theatre Company. £12, concessions £10 concessions. 01590 612 888 / beaulieu.co.uk/events.

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Southdown Musical Society presents Sister Act. 01329 231 942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre , East St. 7.30pm. Twelfth Night. Bench Theatre presents this comic tale of disguise, love lost and won, and mistaken identities happily resolved. £9.50, concessions £7.50. (023) 9247 2700 / the spring.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Rd. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths take you around Foxes Forest where there is an abundance of wildlife. (023) 9268 8390.

HILSEA: Meet at the Mountbatten Centre entrance of Alexandra Park. 6.30pm. Group walk. Flat, paved circular route follows the shore line along the pedestrian footpath up to Hilsea Lido and back. (023) 9284 1762.