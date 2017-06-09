What’s on from Friday, June 9 to Thursday, June 15

What’s on for the week ahead

FRIDAY

COMEDY

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 8.15pm. Comedy All Stars. An evening of laughter hosted by James Alderson, featuring Ed Gamble, Gary Delaney and Tanyalee Davis. £16. (023) 9264 9000.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. 07979 800 299.

eastney: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty. Creative dance for people aged 50 and above. (023) 9246 8610.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Creating items for patients. 07846 472 423.

GOSPORT: 9 Tukes Ave. 10am-4pm. The Big Match Charity Sale. Great bargains, cakes, clothes, raffle. All proceeds to the Brain Tumour Charity and Action for Children. Free entry. 07957 751 033.

ROWLANDS CASTLE: Stansted Park. 10am-5pm. The Garden Show. A family day to find all you need to make your garden and home grow. £9, concessions £7. 01243 538 456 / thegardenshowonline.com.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Eileen Stockwell and Devi Sothinanon. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall. 8.30am-5.30pm. A Summer of Love. Caroline Misselbrook’s illustrations give a new lease of life to the birds from her father’s egg collection. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Lady Macbeth (15). 07435 029 408 / no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 8pm. Mary Jane. Celtic rock band. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

MARKETS

STUBBINGTON: Library, Stubbington Ln. 9am-12pm. Country Market. Home-made cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten-free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables.STAGE

crofton: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7.30pm. Holiday at Home. A humourous production by Crofton Amateur Dramatics Society. £9, includes tea/coffee. 01329 661 143.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esp. 10.30am. Seafront group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

SATURDAY

BOOKS

PORTSMOUTH: Boathouse No5, Historic Dockyard. 2-4pm. Meet the Author – Peter Broadbent. Peter will be signing copies of his new historical novel Felix Wild: A Foundling on Board HMS Warrior. Free.

COFFEE

PORTSMOUTH: St Wilfrid’s Church, George St. 10.30am. Coffee Morning for Father’s Day. A morning of refreshments and competitions to raise funds. (023) 9281 4444 / vicar@portseaparish.co.uk.

CONCERTS

DRAYTON: Church of the Resurrection Hall, Brecon Ave. 7.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir. With the Sussex Gruffs Male Voice Choir. £8. (023) 9242 1849.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. Elvis – The King in Concert. Mark Anthony takes the Elvis experience to a whole new level. (023) 9282 8282.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9am -2.30pm. The Theatre School. Classes in ballet, tap, modern and jazz dancing for children aged two and above. (023) 9287 4777.

EVENTS

DRAYTON: Church of the Resurrection Hall, Brecon Ave. 2-4pm. Build@Church. Free and fun activity for families to creatively respond to bible stories using Lego and Duplo bricks. (023) 9242 1849 / communications@farlingtonparish.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Diving Museum, Stokes Bay Rd. 11.30am-1pm. Red Hat Knitters. Family-friendly event to knit a traditional diver’s red hat. Free materials and refreshments. (023) 9260 2260 / familiesonline.co.uk.

ROWLANDS CASTLE: Stansted Park. 10am-5pm. The Garden Show. See today.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12pm-3.30pm. Paintings by Eileen Stockwell and Devi Sothinanon. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

EMSWORTH: Museum, North St. 10.30am-4.30pm. The Emsworth Show: Then and Now. Telling the story of how the show started via photos, artefacts and memories. Free. emsworthhorticulturalsociety.org.uk.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Mindhorn (15). 07435 029 408 / no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 8pm. Kast Off Kinks. Featuring former members of The Kinks back together to re-live the good times. £20, concessions £18. thespring.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Simple Men. Rock covers band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

SOUTHSEA: Bandstand, West Battery Gardens. 1-4pm. Live at the Bandstand with Indiana Quiet Cats, The Great Sultans and Sweetener. facebook.com/LiveAtTheBandstand.

MARKETS

HAYLING ISLAND: United Reformed Church, Hollow Ln. 10am-1pm. Crafty J Sisters Handmade & Vintage Spring Market. Free market with 30 stalls, tombola and refreshments in aid of local charities.

STAGE

COSHAM: St Philip’s Hall, Hawthorn Cres. 7.45pm. Village Fete with The Highbury Players. £8, concessions £5. (023) 9238 7329.

crofton: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7.30pm. Holiday at Home. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Blue Lagoon, Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Flat, paved route along foreshore to Mountbatten Centre and back. (023) 9284 1762.

WYMERING: Manor, Old Wymering Ln. 10am / 1pm / 3pm. Celebrate Civic Day with the Portsmouth Society. Guided walk around the Old Wymering conservation area. £3.70, booking essential. portsmouthsociety.org.uk.

WORKSHOPS

HAVANT: Making Space, Bishopstoke Rd. 10am-3pm. Creative Embroidered Jewellery Making. A one-day course for unique jewellery design. Participants should bring with them a sewing machine, basic sewing kit and an embroidery hoop. All other materials provided. £75, booking essential. (023) 9247 2491 / makingspace.org.

SUNDAY

DANCING

WICKHAM: Wickham Centre, Mill Ln. 1.30-4pm. Tea Dance. 50/50 ballroom, Latin American and sequence dancing. £3, includes tea/coffee and biscuits. 07980 058 310 / ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion Club, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance. £6.50, members £5. Bar and raffle. 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

CHALTON: Butser Ancient Farm, Chalton Ln. 2pm. Fairy Festival. Celebrate all things fairy at the roundhouse enclosure. (023) 9259 8838 / butserancientfarm.co.uk.

EASTNEY: Bransbury Park. 2-5pm. Bransbury Park Steam Railway. Ride on a 700ft-long track with miniature steam engines run by the Portsmouth Model Engineering Society. 50p. portsmouthmes.co.uk.

HAVANT: Calvary Chapel, Barncroft Primary School. 10.30am-12.30pm. Worship, The Word and Communion. Sunday school and creche available. 07879 130 499 / calvaryportsmouth.co.uk.

PORTCHESTER: Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Rd. 11.30am / 2pm / 3pm. Sunday Gun Firings – 7-inch Armstrong RBL. Authentic gun drills by uniformed detachments from Portsdown Artillery Volunteers. royalarmouries.org.

PORTSMOUTH: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Rd. 4pm. Dickens Fellowship Service. Celebrating the anniversary of Dickens’ death at the Church where he was baptised. (023) 9281 4444 / vicar@portseaparish.co.uk.

ROWLANDS CASTLE: Stansted Park. 10am-5pm. The Garden Show. See today.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12pm-3.30pm. Paintings by Eileen Stockwell and Devi Sothinanon. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

EMSWORTH: Museum, North St. 2.30-4.30pm. The Emsworth Show: Then and Now. See Saturday.

GIGS

southsea: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896.

SOUTHSEA: The Auckland Arms, Netley Rd. 8-10.30pm. Milton James Hot Four. Traditional jazz band. Free.

SOUTHSEA: Bandstand, West Battery Gardens. 1-4pm. Live at the Bandstand with Mojo Dollar and The Bootlegs. facebook.com/LiveAtTheBandstand.

MARKETS

HAYLING ISLAND: Eaststoke Community Hall, Wheatlands Ave. 10am-3pm. Market and car boot. Free. Table hire £8. £6 if you bring your own. (023) 9246 5263.

WALKS & TALKS

GOSPORT: Meet at the Diving Museum, Stokes Bay. 11.30am. Join guide Terry Hinkley on an entertaining heritage walk around Stokes Bay. Visit thehds.com/museum.

MILTON: Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY

COFFEE

COPNOR: North End Baptist Church, Powerscourt Rd. 10am-12pm. Copnor Coffee Club. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. Pre-school programme for children aged 18 months to four years exploring 16 different dance styles. 07767 702 444.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.30 -6.30pm. The Theatre School. See Saturday.

FAREHAM: Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Intermediate line dancing class. £5. 01329 315641 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Road. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £3, includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Baptist Church Hall, Devonshire Ave. 7.30pm-9.30pm Ballroom and latin dance classes with Instep Dance Club. £5 per session. 07722 040 483.

EVENTS

buckland: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am-12.45pm / 4-7pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. Free, donations welcome. 07756 852 918 / popinclinic@jcpf.co.uk.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 10am-12pm / 2-4pm. Cosham Craft Group. Get creative and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Some ability to follow music is helpful. Annual subcription £80 with three concerts per year. portsmouthchorus.org.

COWPLAIN: Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have tea and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

FRATTON: Community Centre, Trafalgar Place. 10.30am-12pm. New Age Kurling. Enjoy gentle exercise while meeting new friends. £3. (023) 9289 0500.

PORTCHESTER: Methodist Church Hall, Castle St. 7.30-9.30pm. Portchester Evening Townswomen’s Guild. Guest speaker Tessa Daines talks about A Corn Dolly. (023) 9238 3281.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, New Parade. 1-3pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. Free, donations welcome. 07586 887 181 / popinclinic@jcpf.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Eileen Stockwell and Devi Sothinanon. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall. 8.30am-5.30pm. A Summer of Love. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair friendly. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Learning Place, Derby Rd. 12.15pm. Moderate walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake memorial. 1pm. Slow, 30-minute group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

BOOKS

PORTSMOUTH: Boathouse No5, Historic Dockyard. 11.30am-2.30pm. Meet the Author – Peter Broadbent. Peter will be signing copies of his new historical novel Felix Wild: A Foundling on Board HMS Warrior. Free.

COFFEE

HILSEA: Howard Road Community Centre. 10.30am-12.30pm. Hilsea Social Group. (023) 9268 8390.

LEE-ON-the-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Pl. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch. In aid of local charities.

SOUTHSEA: The White Horse, Southsea Terrace. 2-4pm. Southsea Seniors. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, Commercial Rd. 6-7pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. High intensity training for all abilities and fitness levels. dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.

EVENTS

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsal. First four weeks free, £1 per week after. solentsoundschorus.org.

HAVANT: St Francis Church, Riders Ln. 7.30-9.30pm. Staunton Park Genealogy Group meeting. thestauntoninfo.org.

HAVANT: Avenue Lawn Tennis and Squash Club. 7pm. Bridge club. Beginners welcome but some experience necessary. No need to bring a partner. 01243 372 718.

HAVANT: St Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsal. Seeking new members. (023) 9245 3634 / solentmalevoicechoir.org.

SOUTHSEA: St Swithun’s Church Hall, Waverley Rd. 2.30-4.30pm. Dickens Fellowship meeting. Bring and buy sale in aid of local charities. £1. (023) 9266 4205.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 930a.m. Titchfield Abbey WI meeting. Find out about activities including book club, gardening club, crafts and theatre trips.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Eileen Stockwell and Devi Sothinanon. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall. 8.30am-5.30pm. A Summer of Love. See today.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. While We’re Here. Starring Tessa Peake-Jones. £12.50, concessions £11.25. (023) 9247 2700.

WALKS & TALKS

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk with views of Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 1pm.Park to Park Walk. Slow, short stroll to the cafe at Milton Community Centre. (023) 9268 8390.

GOSPORT: Brodrick Hall, Clayhall Rd. 7.30-9.30pm. Scrap Happy Quilters. Talk by Jenny Carter – Fabric Threads and Inspiration. Non-members £3.50. 01329 231 790.

PORTSMOUTH: Outside Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime group walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY

Comedy

FAREHAM: Ashcroft Arts Centre, Osborn Rd. 8pm. Katy Brand: I Was a Teenage Christian. A fascinating and funny exploration of Katy’s immersion in evangelical Christianity. 01329 223 100.

DANCING

COWPLAIN: Social Club. 7.30-10pm. Social Dancing. 50/50 ballroom, Latin American and sequence. £2. 07980 058 310 / ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: Royal Maritime Club, Queen St. 1-3.30pm. Tea Dance. All types of dancing with music by organist Andrew Varley. £4.50.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. Singles welcome. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573 114.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting.Speakers, competitions, and home evenings where members show their photography skills. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

COSHAM: Conservative Club, Spur Rd. 7.30pm. 55 Social Club. Open to anyone aged 55 and above. £2.

FRATTON: Community Centre, Trafalgar Pl. 10am-12pm. Arts & Craft. A group to share skills. £3, first session free. (023) 9289 0500.

GOSPORT: Scout Hut, Clayhall Rd. 7.30-9.30pm. Hampshire Genealogical Society, Gosport Group evening. First three visits free. (023) 9258 5194.

WIDLEY: Christ Church Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for male members. 07796 136 487 / singingportsmouth.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Church of the Holy Spirit, Fawcett Rd. 2-4pm. The Natterjacks. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Hall. 7.30pm. Crofton WI. Enjoy outings, theatre trips and book club. 01329 845 619.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Eileen Stockwell and Devi Sothinanon. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall. 8.30am-5.30pm. A Summer of Love. See today.

GIGS

GOSPORT: Rugby Club, Dolphin Crescent. 8-10.30pm. Old Green River. £10, members £7. (023) 9269 3988 / gosportjazz.org.uk.

HAMBLEDON: Youth Hut, West St. 8.30pm. Ninebarrow. An evening of traditionalmusic from an incredible duo. (023) 9263 2719 / folkclubhambledon@hotmail.co.uk.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, East St. 1.45 / 7.30pm. While We’re Here. See Tuesday.

WALKS & TALKS

BAFFINS: Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 10.30am. Baffins Pond / Milton Foreshore walk. Led by volunteer walk leaders. (023) 9268 8390.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk with views of the Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTCHESTER: Castle main car park. Group walk. 2pm. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helens Parade. 10.30am. Seafront group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini Makers. A world of colour and creativity for children aged five and below. £3. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library. 11am-12pm. Emotions: Friend or Foe? Free workshop by Carolyn Barber of the Good Mental Health Co-operative. (023) 9268 8057 / libraries@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

THURSDAY

DANCING

ALVERSTOKE: Alverbank Hotel. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons with Salsa Synergy UK. £6. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts. Street and commercial dance for children aged five to 11 years. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and Latin beginners’ dance class. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

FRATTON: Community Centre, Trafalgar Pl. 10.30am-12pm. Singing for Wellbeing. Enjoy the benefits of singing together in a fun setting. £3. (023) 9289 0500.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2, includes refreshments.

SOUTHSEA: St James’ Church Hall, Milton Rd. 11am. Singercise. A fun fitness session for older and disabled people. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Rd. 10am-12pm. Thursday Chat and Tea Club. (023) 9268 8390.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Eileen Stockwell and Devi Sothinanon. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall. 8.30am-5.30pm. A Summer of Love. See today.

FILMS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre, East St. 8pm. Michelangelo – Love and Death. Film from the ground-breaking Exhibition on Screen series. £8.50. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Citizen Jane: Battle for the City (PG). 07435 029 408 / no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

southsea: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10-11.30am. Country Market. Cakes, savouries, preserves, local meat, eggs, plants and crafts.

STAGE

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. Soul Legends. An all-star cast of talented singers and musicians. kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Scott Road car park. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths around Foxes Forest. (023) 9268 8390.

HILSEA: Mountbatten Centre entrance of Alexandra Park. 6.30pm. Group walk. Flat, circular route up to Hilsea Lido and back. (023) 9284 1762.