What’s on from Friday, October 13 to Thursday, October 19

FRIDAY

DANCING

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty. Creative dance for people aged 50 and above. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Creating items for patients from baby hats and jackets to fiddle mitts for dementia patients. 07846 472 423.

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Curzon Howe Rd. 12-4pm / 6-11pm. The 7th Portsea Island Beer Festival. 50 cask ales from all round the UK, locally produced ciders and perries. Prices vary. (023) 9273 7370 / groundlings.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Grammar School. 10am-3pm. Solent Guild of Woodcarvers and Sculptors Carve In. Discuss carving, provide help and share ideas. solentguildofwoodcarvers.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Paula Rego: The Sketchbooks. A rare opportunity to see the preparatory drawings for Dame Paula’s paintings. 01243 774557 / pallant.org.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Heritage and Arts Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Lost in Time. 1930s billboard advertisements by lithographic artist Lawrence Gleadle. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 10am-4pm. The Spirit of ’67: Portsmouth’s Summer of Love and its Legacy. Exhibition by pop historian Dave Allen focussing on Portsmouth in the late 1960s and the legacy of those interesting times. Free. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 12-5pm. Never ever, ever After – First Editions. The book cover designs of fabled writer Kid Freeman. jackhousegallery.co.uk.

FILMS

portsmouth: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. The Limehouse Golem (15). Gothic melodrama starring Bill Nighy. no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. One Night of Queen. Performed by Stars In Their Eyes champion Gary Mullen and his band The Works. £20. 01329 231942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

GRAYSHOTT: Village Hall, Headley Rd. 7.30pm. Hope & Social. Grayshott Folk Club presents a life-affirming experience with the folk-pop eight-piece band, with support from Martha Paton. £16. grayshottfolkclub.co.uk / 01428 607096.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 9pm-2am. Mutiny Reunion. Headline DJ set from Chase & Status and MC Rage. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

portsmouth: The Royal Maritime Club, Queen St. 7pm. Jersey Boys Tribute Act. In aid of QA Hospital’s renal department. £28, includes DJ, hot supper and raffle. (023) 9228 6000 (ext 6846).

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Halcyon. Mod/rock covers band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

MARKETS

STUBBINGTON: Library, Stubbington Ln. 9am-12pm. Country Market. Home-made cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten-free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

STAGE

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. The Wizard of Oz. The Portsmouth Players present their version of this famous musical. From £16. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

FARLINGTON: Meet in Farlington Marshes 3rd car park. 10.30am. Group walk. Across farmland and exposed footpaths, sturdy shoes recommended. (023) 9268 8390.

SATURDAY

CONCERTS

BUCKLAND: United Reformed Church, Kingston Rd. 7.30pm. Cosham Community Choir. £5, includes light refreshments.

fareham: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Havant Chamber Orchestra. An evening of various works from Elgar, Schubert and Strauss. From £8. 01329 231942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

EVENTS

GOSPORT: Diving Museum, Stokes Bay Rd. 11.30am-1pm. Red Hat Knitters. Family-friendly event to knit a traditional diver’s red hat. Free materials and refreshments. (023) 9260 2260 / familiesonline.co.uk.

FRATTON: Angel Clothing, Fratton Rd. 12-5pm. Hampshire Alternative Steampunk Gothic and Metal Fayre. Traders and spooky stuff galore. facebook.com/AngelClothingUK

PORTCHESTER: Community School, White Hart Ln. 11.30am-4.30pm. Wessex Orchid Society autumn show. Lots of plants to see and buy, potting demonstrations and free advice. £2, children free.

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Curzon Howe Rd. 12-4pm / 6-11pm. The 7th Portsea Island Beer Festival. See today.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Paula Rego: The Sketchbooks. See today.

EMSWORTH: Museum, North St. 10.30am-4.30pm. Auntie Pat’s School for Dancing. A selection of pictures of the pupils who attended Pat Barnwell’s Dancing School and took part in the shows that she put on for more than 30 years from the 1950s onwards. emsworthmuseum.org.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Heritage and Arts Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Lost in Time. See today.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. God’s Own Country (15). A young sheep farmer in Yorkshire has his life turned upside down by the arrival of a Romanian migrant worker. 07435 029 408 / no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

NORTH END: St Mark’s Church, Derby Rd. 7pm. Wish We Were Pink Floyd. An evening of classic Pink Floyd in aid of St Mark’s Every Square Inch appeal. £8, includes light refreshments. (023) 9267 8538.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 7pm. The Pretenders. Rock legends tour in support of new album Alone. £44.75. 0844 847 2362 / portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. P2. Police covers band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

STAGE

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 2.30 / 7.30pm. The Wizard of Oz. See today

WALKS & TALKS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 2pm. Nicholas Kilburn – Elgar’s Unregarded Muse. The Elgar Society’s Southern Branch presents a talk by Richard Westwood-Brookes about Kilburn’s crucial role he played in Elgar’s life. Free. 01590 626516 / elgar.org.

HILSEA: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Group walk. Flat, paved route along foreshore to Mountbatten Centre and back. (023) 9284 1762.

PORTSMOUTH: The Royal Naval Club & Royal Albert Yacht Club, Pembroke Rd. 2pm. Current Developments and the New Aircraft Carriers. The Society forNautical Research presents a talk by the Royal Navy Presentation Team. (023) 9283 1461.

SUNDAY

DANCING

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance. £6.50, members £5. Bar and raffle. All welcome. 01329 519 765.

WICKHAM: Community Centre, Mill Ln. 1.30-4.30pm. Sunday Tea Dance. 50/50 ballroom, Latin American and sequence dancing. All standards welcome. £3, includes tea and coffee. 07980 058310 / ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

EVENTS

DRAYTON: Church of the Resurrection, Penrhyn Ave. 4-6pm. Cre8tive Prayer. Explore different ways of praying. (023) 9242 1849 / julie@farlingtonparish.co.uk.

EASTNEY: Bransbury Park. 2-5pm. Bransbury Park Steam Railway. Ride on the 700ft-long track with miniature engines run by the Portsmouth Model Engineering Society. 50p. portsmouthmes.co.uk.

HAVANT: Calvary Chapel, Barncroft Primary School, Park Ln. 10.30am-12.30pm. Worship, The Word and Communion. A service of encouragement and worship. Sunday school and creche available. 07879 130 499 / calvaryportsmouth.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 11am-5pm. Paula Rego: The Sketchbooks. See today.

EMSWORTH: Museum, North St. 2.30-4.30pm. Auntie Pat’s School for Dancing. See Saturday.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Square Tower, Broad St. 11am-4pm. Crafts in the Tower. A full house of artists and craftspeople with amazing and seasonal creations on display. craftsinthetower.wordpress.com.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

MARKETS

SOUTHSEA: Palmerston Road. 10am-5pm. Hampshire Farmers Market. Enjoy food grown, baked, caught and brewed locally. hampshirefarmersmarkets.co.uk

WALKS & TALKS

MILTON: Meet at the Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk through uneven footpaths to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY

COFFEE

NORTH END: Baptist Church, Powerscourt Rd. 10am-12pm. Copnor Coffee Club. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. Pre-school programme for children aged 18 months to four years exploring 16 different dance styles. diddidance.com.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Intermediate line dancing class. £5. 01329 315641 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall. Ballroom and Latin dance classes with Instep Dance Club. Beginners 7.30-8.30pm; free practice session 8.30-8.45pm, improvers 8.45-9.30pm. £5 per session / £6 for two sessions per person/evening. 07722 040 483.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 10am-12pm / 2-4pm. Cosham Craft Group. Get creative and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Some ability to follow music is helpful. Annual subcription £80 with three concerts per year. portsmouthchorus.org.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Crafty Needles. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have some tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

fratton: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmouth Festival Choir. Join this mixed choir of all ages to sing beautiful music in a companionable atmosphere. First term free. (023) 9247 0532 / portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Havant Light Opera rehearsal. Sing a variety of musical theatre from Gilbert and Sullivan to Rogers and Hammerstein and all things between. Looking new singers and backstage workers. 01243 574 535.

HILSEA: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. Fun games, not league standard. £5. (023) 9320 0401.

SOUTHSEA: Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided.

EXHIBITIONS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Lost in Time. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 10am-4pm. The Spirit of ’67: Portsmouth’s Summer of Love and its Legacy. See today.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 7pm. Placebo. 20th anniversary tour, with support from Husky Loops. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

TOURS

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 2pm. Guildhall Tours. Discover the unique history of the Guildhall in an informative one-hour guided tour. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

EMSWORTH: Museum, North St. 7.30pm. The Infamous Ford Grey, Earl of Tankerville. Illustrated talk by Dr Bob France about the story of Uppark’s most notorious owner. £4, members £3. emsworthmuseum.org.uk / 01243 378091.

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair-friendly. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 12.15pm. Group walk. Moderate walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier group walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate their journeys. 1pm. Group walk. Slow short 30 minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

GOSPORT: The White Hart Pub, Stoke Rd. 10am-12pm. Rowans Hospice Support Group coffee morning. Home-made cakes, hot drinks and raffle. £2.50.

HILSEA: Howard Road Community Centre, off Northern Parade. 10.30am-12.30pm. Hilsea Social Group. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Pl. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch. In aid of local charities.

SOUTHSEA: The White Horse, Southsea Terrace. 2-4pm. Southsea Seniors. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, Commercial Rd. 6-7pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. High intensity training for all abilities and fitness levels. dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2, includes tea and biscuits.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club. Enjoy a freshly cooked two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234 409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent, 7.30-10pm. Havant Pitchpipers. Join this choir which performs at various events in the area. Seeking new members of any age or ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsal. Try some a capella singing with the chorus. First four weeks free, £1 per week after. 01489 891832 / solentsoundschorus.org.

HAVANT: St Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsal. Seeking new members. (023) 9245 3634 / solentmalevoicechoir.org.

HAVANT: United Reformed Church, North St. 2.30pm. Women in Hebron. Palestinian Women’s Co-operative presents a talk by founder Nawal Slemiah, with hand-made embroidery on sale. flintoftjenifer@yahoo.co.uk.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2, includes refreshments.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Paula Rego: The Sketchbooks. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Lost in Time. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 10am-4pm. The Spirit of ’67: Portsmouth’s Summer of Love and its Legacy. See today.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 7pm. Shane Filan. Ex-Westlife singer performs songs from his new album Love Always, with support from Guy Sebastian. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

SOUTHWICK: The Golden Lion, High St. 8.15-11pm. The Delta Syncopators. Free. (023) 9221 0437 / goldenliongreg@googlemail.com.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Dirty Dusting. Three cleaning ladies set up a telephone sex line to boost their failing incomes. £21. 01329 231 942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

BUCKLAND: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk with views of Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet at Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 1pm. Short park-to-park walk. Take a slow stroll to the café at Milton Community Centre. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime group walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY

BOOKS

PORTCHESTER: Royal Armouries, Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Rd. 11am. Storytime: Inspirational India. Includes two engaging tales and a mixture of toys designed to provide hands on fun for young children. Free. royalarmouries.org.

COFFEE

SOUTHSEA: The Church of the Holy Spirit, Fawcett Rd. 2-4pm. The Natterjacks. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

COMEDY

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 7.30pm. Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club. With Brian & Krysstal, Paul Ricketts and Craig Deeley, plus MC Tom Houghton. £17.80. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

CONCERTS

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Royal Marines Association Band 10th Anniversary Concert. Hear an evening of traditional music and songs from the big band era and West End shows. £15. 01329 231942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

DANCING

COWPLAIN: Social Club. 7.30-10pm. Social dancing. 50/50 ballroom, Latin American and sequence. £2. All standards welcome. 07980 058 310 / ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing beginners class.01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. Singles welcome. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall. 8.30-10pm. Ballroom and Latin social practice night. £6, includes tea/coffee. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

BEDHAMPTON: Social Hall. 7.30-9.30pm. South East Hants Tinnitus Support Group meeting. Meet others living with Tinnitus. Guest speaker Beccy Read of Key Changes Music Therapy. £3, refreshments included. 01243 786135.

CATHERINGTON: Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting.Activities include guest speakers, competitions, and home evenings where members show their photography skills. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

PORTCHESTER: Royal Armouries, Fort Nelson. 11am. Interactive Story Time. Drop-in session for children aged five and below. Free. 01329 233 734.

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library, Guildhall Square. 11am-3pm. Wellbeing Day. A range of health and wellbeing workshops. (023) 9268 8259.

STAMSHAW: Community Centre, Wilson Rd. 10.15-11.45am. New Age Kurling with the Stamshaw Kurlers. £2. (023) 9268 8390 / iwt@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

WIDLEY: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for male members. 07796 136487 / singingportsmouth.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Paula Rego: The Sketchbooks. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Lost in Time. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 10am-4pm. The Spirit of ’67: Portsmouth’s Summer of Love and its Legacy. See today.

FILMS

Portsmouth: Eldon Building, Winston Churchill Ave. 7pm. I Am Not Your Negro (12A). Part of Portsmouth Black History Month Film Festival. portsmouthfilmsociety.org.uk.

GIGS

GOSPORT: Rugby Club, Dolphin Crescent. 8-10.30pm. Gosport Jazz Club presents New Orleans Heat. £10, members £7. (023) 9269 3988 / gosportjazz.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Acoustic singaround in turn format. Piano available.

MARKETS

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Methodist Church Hall, High St. 9am-12.30pm. Community table top and craft sale. Meet local groups and community organisations. Table hire from £5. (023) 9255 1706 / leeresidents.org.uk.

TOURS

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 1pm / 2.30pm. Theatre Tours. £5. groundlings.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

COPNOR: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 10.30am. Baffins Pond / Milton Foreshore group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

cosham: Meet at King George V playing fields car park, Northern Rd. 2pm. Route around Hilsea Lido and Wakeboarding Park. (023) 9268 8390

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. An Evening with Pippa. Hayling Island Horticultural Society presents a talk by British plant pathologist Pippa Greenwood. £5, members £4. (023) 9246 1942

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk with views of the Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helen’s Parade. 10.30am. Canoe Lake / Southsea seafront group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini Makers. A world of colour and creativity with stories and craft activities for children aged five and below with their parents or carers. £3. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

COFFEE

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon Club. Enjoy a light lunch and tea and cakes with entertainment and activities. £3. 01329 234 409.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Rd. 10am-12pm. Thursday Chat and Tea Club. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

CONCERTS

SOUTHSEA: Royal Marines Museum, Eastney Esplanade. 6.30-9.30pm. Royal Marines Association Band. A one-off performance of traditional marches and big band music. £15. historicdockyard.co.uk/events.

DANCING

ALVERSTOKE: Alverbank Hotel. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons with Salsa Synergy UK. £6. 07979 800 299.

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 1.30-4pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £3. Lunches from 12pm. (023) 9242 5331.

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts. Street and commercial dance for children aged five to 11 years. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line Dancing combined class. 01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and Latin beginners class. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 9.30-10.30am. Beginners yoga class. Suitable for all ages and abilities. £3.50. 07766 753 638.

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 7.30pm. The Cantrelle Singers. Join this ladies choir who sing a range of music from Bach to Bacharach. cantrelles.co.uk.

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. A fresh, homemade two-course lunch, tea and coffee, raffle ticket and a game of bingo or entertainment. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 2.30-3.30pm. Messy Kitchen. A fun and interactive introduction to cookery for children aged two to five years. £1. (023) 9232 1787.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50 per family, includes refreshments.

PORTSMOUTH: Dennis Sciama Building, Burnaby Rd. 7pm. Food for One World. Find out how you can fix our food system, meet local groups and see how you can get involved. Free. (023) 9225 0267.

PORTSMOUTH: St Wilfrid’s Church, George St. 12pm. Charity Lunch. In aid of a charity chosen by the church. £2.30. (023) 9282 2687.

SOUTHSEA: St James’ Church Hall, Milton Rd. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-8pm. Paula Rego: The Sketchbooks. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Lost in Time. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 10am-4pm. The Spirit of ’67: Portsmouth’s Summer of Love and its Legacy. See today.

FILMS

portsmouth: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 4.15pm. Alone In Berlin (12A). A German couple lose their son in World War II, prompting them to become secretly anti-Nazi. no6cinema.co.uk.

portsmouth: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Insyriated (15). Exploring the reality of life as a civilian in modern-day Damascus. no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. Bands need to book in advance. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10am-11.30am. Emsworth Country Market. With cakes, savouries, preserves, fresh local meat, eggs, plants and crafts. Refreshments available.

WATERLOOVILLE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market. With home-produced crafts, jewellery, cards, cakes, plants, preserves, honey and eggs.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Rd. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths take you around Foxes Forest where there is an abundance of wildlife. (023) 9268 8390.

HILSEA: Meet at the Mountbatten Centre entrance of Alexandra Park. 6.30pm. Group walk. Flat, paved circular route follows the shore line up to Hilsea Lido and back. (023) 9284 8390.

