What’s on from Friday, October 20 to Thursday, October 26

TODAY

COMEDY

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 8pm. Alfie Moore: Getting Away With Murder. A hilarious journey with the cop-turned-comedian through the art and science of murder investigation. £13.50, concessions £12. thespring.co.uk.

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 7.30pm. Salzburg Connections. Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra performs works by Mozart and Haydn with Berlin Philharmonic cellist Bruno Delepelaire. BSOlive.com.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Creating items for patients from baby hats and jackets to fiddle mitts for dementia patients. 07846 472 423.

PORTSMOUTH: Gunwharf Quays. 6-8pm / 8-10pm. Torment. An immersive walk-through Halloween experience themed as a Victorian manor house. £10. gunwharf-quays.com.

EXHIBITIONS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Making Space: 10 Years of Excellence in Craft. Showcase of eight makers from the community-based craft organisation Making Space. aspex.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 10am-4pm. The Spirit of ’67: Portsmouth’s Summer of Love and its Legacy. Pop historian Dave Allen focusses on Portsmouth in the late 1960s and its legacy. Free. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 12-5pm. Never ever, ever After – First Editions. The book cover designs of fabled writer Kid Freeman. jackhousegallery.co.uk.

GIGS

FAREHAM: Ashcroft Arts Centre, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Flossie Malavialle. French-born/Geordie folk singer. £12, concessions £11. 01329 223 100.

FRATTON: The Rifle Club, Goldsmith Ave. 7.30pm. Mod and Soul Night with The Targets and support from The Estelles. £4. wegottickets.com.

NORTH BOARHUNT: Blues Club, Trampers Ln. 9pm. David Sittineri Band. 07445 861 519 / boarhuntblues.com.

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm. Spike’s Leg-Endary Classic Vinyl Rock Roadshow. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Skunk Funk. Funk rock/sax band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

STAGE

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Curzon Howe Rd. 7.30pm. Private Henry Tandey VC, or Henry and Hitler. The compelling story of the most decorated British Soldier of the First World War. £14, concessions £12. (023) 9273 7370 / groundlings.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

FARLINGTON: Meet in Farlington Marshes 3rd car park. 10.30am. Group walk. Across farmland and exposed footpaths, sturdy shoes recommended. (023) 9268 8390.

saturDAY

BOOKS

ELSON: Library, Chantry Rd. 10am-12pm. Chapter One. Group to read, share, discuss and discover new authors.

GOSPORT: Tourist Information Centre, South St. 10.30am-12.30pm. Memories of Haslar. Signing from compilers Eric Birbeck and David Gary.

DANCING

HILSEA: St Francis Church, Northern Parade. 7.30-10.30pm. Rock ‘n’ Roll Dance. £5, under-14s free. Live music and light refreshments, bring your own alcohol.

wickham: Community Centre, Mill Ln. Social dancing. 50/50 ballroom, Latin American and sequence to music by Chris Stanbury. All standards welcome. £6, bring your own drinks. 07980 058 310 / ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

EVENTS

FAREHAM: Town Centre, West St. 9am-4pm. 999 Day. Meet crews from your local emergency services and see how their emergency vehicles work.

FRATTON: Portsmouth Progressive Spiritualist Church, Vivash Rd. 7.30pm. Evening of Mediumship with Francis Stadden. £4, members £3.

FRATTON: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Rd. 10am. Autumn Fayre. (023) 9281 4444.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 6-11pm. Sausage and Cider Festival. Try tasty sausages and cider from the area, in aid of local charities. Over-18s only. £7.50. ticketsource.co.uk/portchestercommunitycentre.

PORTCHESTER: Parish Hall, Assheton Court. 11am-3pm. The Provincial Transport Fair. Free bus rides, books, model buses and more. £1, society members 50p.provincialsociety.org.

PORTSMOUTH: Spinnaker Tower, Gunwharf Quays. 10am-6pm. Dog and Bone Halloween Trail. Spooky family trail to look for bones, solve puzzles and enter a special prize draw. spinnakertower.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Gunwharf Quays. 6-8pm / 8-10pm. Torment. See today.

southsea: The King Street Tavern, King St. 7.30pm. Murder Mystery Night. Work out who had the motive and opportunity to commit hideous crimes. In aid of Veterans Outreach Support. £25. 07908 627 427.

TITCHFIELD: Parish Rooms, The Square. 2-4pm. Scrap Happy Young Quilters. For children aged six to 16. £2.50, materials provided. yquiltscrap@gmail.com.

EXHIBITIONS

EMSWORTH: Museum, North St. 10.30am-4.30pm. Auntie Pat’s School for Dancing. A selection of pictures of the pupils who attended Pat Barnwell’s Dancing School and took part in the shows that she put on for more than 30 years from the 1950s onwards. emsworthmuseum.org.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Heritage and Arts Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Lost in Time. 1930s billboard advertisements by lithographic artist Lawrence Gleadle. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Making Space: 10 Years of Excellence in Craft. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Action Stations, Historic Dockyard. 10am-5.30pm. Mad Hatter’s Charity Tea Party. Interact and walk through the world of Alice in Wonderland. Free with donation box for local charities.

GIGS

OLD PORTSMOUTH: The Square Tower, Broad St. 7pm. Trafalgar Night with Shep Wooley’s Shanty Friends. A rip-roaring night of shanties to commemorate the 212th anniversary of the Battle of Tragalgar. squaretower.co.uk.

portsmouth: Graham Arms, George St. 7.30pm Kenny Mayes sings 1950s and ’60s. Free.

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm. Jam Night for Rob Waterford. Charity event with art exhibition. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. The Blue Road. Blues/rock covers band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

MARKETS

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church Hall, Hawthorn Crescent. 11am-2pm. Table Top Sale. Refreshments and home-made cakes available. Entry 50p, table hire £5, book in advance. (023) 9238 9278.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Group walk. Flat, paved route along foreshore to Mountbatten Centre and back. (023) 9284 1762.

sunDAY

DANCING

EMSWORTH: Community Centre, North St. 2-4.30pm. Cream Tea Dance. Ballroom, Latin American and sequence dancing. Singles and all standards welcome. £6. 07887 744 419.

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance. £6.50, members £5. Bar and raffle. All welcome. 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

PORTCHESTER: Royal Armouries, Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Rd. 11.30am/2pm/3pm. Battle of Trafalgar commemorations. Experience the power of the restored 12-pounder naval gun to mark Lord Nelson’s famous victory. royalarmouries.org.

PORTSMOUTH: Spinnaker Tower, Gunwharf Quays. 10am-6pm. Dog and Bone Halloween Trail. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: Gunwharf Quays. 6-8pm / 8-10pm. Torment. See today.

EXHIBITIONS

EMSWORTH: Museum, North St. 2.30-4.30pm. Auntie Pat’s School for Dancing. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Making Space: 10 Years of Excellence in Craft. See today.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: Wedgewood Rooms, Albert Rd. 8pm. RATIONALE. In-demand collaborator pushing the boundaries of R&B, pop and soul, with support from Richard Morris. £12. wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

MILTON: Meet at the Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk through uneven footpaths to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

monDAY

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. Pre-school programme for children aged 18 months to four years exploring 16 different dance styles. diddidance.com.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Intermediate line dancing class. £5. 01329 315641 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall. 7.30-9.30pm. Ballroom and Latin dance classes with Instep Dance Club. £5 per session / £6 for two sessions per person/evening. 07722 040 483.

EVENTS

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am-12.45pm / 4-7pm. JCPF Healing Clinic. With qualified spiritual healers. Free, donations welcome. popinclinic@jcpf.co.uk / 07756 852 918.

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Some ability to follow music is helpful. Annual subcription £80 with three concerts per year. portsmouthchorus.org.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Havant Light Opera rehearsal. Sing a variety of musical theatre. Looking new singers and backstage workers. 01243 574 535.

PORTCHESTER: Royal Armouries, Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Rd. 11am/12pm/2pm/3.30pm. Guts, Gore and Gangrene. Festering fun and medical mayhem in the Victorian hospital ward. Suitable for children aged five to 12. £3.50. royalarmouries.org.

PORTSMOUTH: Spinnaker Tower, Gunwharf Quays. 10am-6pm. Dog and Bone Halloween Trail. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: Gunwharf Quays. 6-8pm / 8-10pm. Torment. See today.

SOUTHSEA: Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided.

EXHIBITIONS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Lost in Time. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 10am-4pm. The Spirit of ’67: Portsmouth’s Summer of Love and its Legacy. See today.

STAGE

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Hovercraft Museum, Marine Parade West. 7.30pm. Bouncers. BlackBox Theatre presents the classic play by John Godber about a northern nightclub in 1984 and its colourful inhabitants. swanmorevillagehall.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 6.30pm. Revolution Pro Wrestling: Monday Night Mayhem. The best pro wrestlers from around the world in action. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Rosie’s Vineyard, Elm Grove. 7.45pm. Grace. Goldsmith Productions presents the first staging of a new play by Southsea writer Roger Goldsmith. 07951 750 165 / roger.goldsmith@ntlworld.com.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair-friendly. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 12.15pm. Moderate group walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier group walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at Canoe Lake memorial. 1pm. Group walk. Slow short 30 minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

HILSEA: Howard Road Community Centre, off Northern Parade. 10.30am-12.30pm. Hilsea Social Group. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: The White Horse, Southsea Terrace. 2-4pm. Southsea Seniors. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, Commercial Rd. 6-7pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. High intensity training for all abilities and fitness levels. dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2, includes tea and biscuits.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club. Enjoy a freshly cooked two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234 409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent, 7.30-10pm. Havant Pitchpipers. Join this choir which performs at various events in the area. Seeking new members of any age or ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsal. Try some a capella singing with the chorus. First four weeks free, £1 per week after. 01489 891832 / solentsoundschorus.org.

HAVANT: St Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsal. Seeking new members. (023) 9245 3634 / solentmalevoicechoir.org.

HAVANT: St Francis Church, Riders Ln. 7.30-9.30pm. Staunton Park Genealogy Group meeting. New members welcome. thestauntoninfo.org.

LANDPORT: Community Centre, Charles St. 11am-2pm. Food for One World. Celebrating Childbirth & Early Years. Share stories, health and wellbeing advice. Gift packs, global snacks and activities for young children. Free. 07741 235 508.

PORTCHESTER: Royal Armouries, Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Rd. 11am/12pm/2pm/3.30pm. Guts, Gore and Gangrene. See Monday.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2, includes refreshments.

PORTSMOUTH: Spinnaker Tower, Gunwharf Quays. 10am-6pm. Dog and Bone Halloween Trail. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: Gunwharf Quays. 6-8pm / 8-10pm. Torment. See today.

EXHIBITIONS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Lost in Time. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 10am-4pm. The Spirit of ’67: Portsmouth’s Summer of Love and its Legacy. See today.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 7pm. The Australian Pink Floyd Show – The Best Side Of The Moon. Full tribute performance of one of the most iconic rock albums of all time. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

STAGE

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 7.30pm. Little Shop of Horrors. The Music Theatre Group presents the hilarious 1950s musical sci-fi spoof. £16 adults, concessions £14, children £12. (023) 9283 8370 / groundlings.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Rosie’s Vineyard, Elm Grove. 7.45pm. Grace. See Monday.

WALKS & TALKS

BUCKLAND: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk with views of Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet at Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 1pm. Short park-to-park walk. Take a slow stroll to the café at Milton Community Centre. (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet at Eastney Esplanade Coffee Cup Cafe. 2pm. Moderate walk to Clarence Pier Coffee Cup. (023) 9268 8390.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Methodist Church Hall, High St. 7.30pm. QA Hospital – current issues and what is being done about them? Hear from QA executives and governors and ask questions about the hospital. Free. leeresidents.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime group walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

fareham: Ashcroft Arts Centre, Osborn Rd. 9.30am-4pm. Clay Play Workshop. Decorate a witches cauldron, make slime potions and create a spooky Halloween-themed piece from air dry clay. £25. 01329 223100.

WEDNESDAY

BOOKS

WATERLOOVILLE: Library, The Precinct/London Rd. 3.45pm. An Owl, a Cat and a Pea-Green Boat. Presentation of the nonsense poems of Edward Lear suitable for all ages. Be prepared for audience participation and a limerick challenge. (023) 9225 2608 / hants.gov.uk/shop..

COFFEE

FAREHAM: Frosthole Close Community Lounge, Frosthole Cl. 1.30-3.30pm. Frosthole Close Social Group. Come along for tea, coffee, chat, activities and games. £2.50. gosport.liveathome@mha.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Church of the Holy Spirit, Fawcett Rd. 2-4pm. The Natterjacks. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing beginners class.01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. Singles welcome. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall. 8.30-10pm. Ballroom and Latin social practice night. £6, includes tea/coffee. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

PORTCHESTER: Royal Armouries, Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Rd. 11am/12pm/2pm/3.30pm. Guts, Gore and Gangrene. See Monday.

PORTSMOUTH: Discovery Centre, Bishop Crispian Way. 12-3pm. One World Week Celebration. Bringing families from different backgrounds together to share stories. Food, stalls, entertainment, games and fun for children. Free.

PORTSMOUTH: Land Rover BAR, The Camber, East St. 11am-4pm. Tech Deck Open Day. Get up close and personal to the boats and technologies used by the British team in the 35th America’s Cup. Free. land-rover-bar.americascup.com.

PORTSMOUTH: Spinnaker Tower, Gunwharf Quays. 10am-6pm. Dog and Bone Halloween Trail. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: Gunwharf Quays. 6-8pm / 8-10pm. Torment. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Royal Maritime Club, Queen St. 7pm. Portsmouth Society Design Awards. Celebrating all that is good about Portsmouth’s architectural and environmental projects over the past year. portsmouthsociety.org.uk.

STAMSHAW: Community Centre, Wilson Rd. 10.15-11.45am. New Age Kurling with the Stamshaw Kurlers. £2. (023) 9268 8390 / iwt@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

WIDLEY: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for male members. 07796 136487 / singingportsmouth.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Lost in Time. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 10am-4pm. The Spirit of ’67: Portsmouth’s Summer of Love and its Legacy. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Making Space: 10 Years of Excellence in Craft. See today.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Acoustic singaround in turn format. Piano available.

MARKETS

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 12.30pm-2.30pm. Table Top Sale. Crafts, bric-a-brac, books, toys, plants and more. Free. (023) 9286 4306 / eastneycc@googlemail.com.

STAGE

hayling island: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Fiddler on the Roof. Hayling Musical Society presents this classic musical by Jerry Bock. £12. Call (023) 9246 7545.

HAYLING ISLAND: The Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Home. Hayling Island Amateur Dramatic Society presents a play by David Storey. £10. (023) 9246 6363.

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 7.30pm. Little Shop of Horrors. See Tuesday.

SOUTHSEA: Rosie’s Vineyard, Elm Grove. 7.45pm. Grace. See Monday.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Church Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. One O’Clock From the House. The Phoenix Players present a family-friendly dark comedy directed by Suki Jones and Oliver Thorne. 0845 467 6462.

WALKS & TALKS

COPNOR: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 10.30am. Baffins Pond / Milton Foreshore group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

cosham: Meet at King George V playing fields car park, Northern Rd. 2pm. Route around Hilsea Lido and Wakeboarding Park. (023) 9268 8390

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk with views of the Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helen’s Parade. 10.30am. Canoe Lake / Southsea seafront group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Immanuel Baptist Church, Victoria Road N. 7pm. Rev Colin Chambers, former chaplain to Robben Island, gives a talk about his friendship with Nelson Mandela. Free.

WARBLINGTON: Warblington School Drama Studio, Southleigh Rd. 7.30pm. The Historical Ecology of the Forest of Portchester. HIWWT presents a talk by local historian Roger Clooney. £3, includes refreshments. (023) 9225 8457 / apowling01@btinternet.com.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Ashcroft Arts Centre, Osborn Rd. 9.30am-4pm. The Great Mechanical Make Workshop. Make moving, flying and floating machines with no power at all. £25. 01329 223100.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini Makers. A world of colour and creativity with stories and craft activities for children aged five and below with their parents or carers. £3. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

thursDAY

COFFEE

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon Club. Enjoy a light lunch and tea and cakes with entertainment and activities. £3. 01329 234 409.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

ALVERSTOKE: Alverbank Hotel. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons with Salsa Synergy UK. £6. 07979 800 299.

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 1.30-4pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £3. Lunches from 12pm. (023) 9242 5331.

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts. Street and commercial dance for children aged five to 11 years. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line Dancing combined class. 01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and Latin beginners class. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 9.30-10.30am. New Beginners yoga class. Suitable for all ages and abilities. £3.50. 07766 753 638.

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 7.30pm. The Cantrelle Singers. Join this ladies choir who sing a range of music from Bach to Bacharach. cantrelles.co.uk.

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. A fresh, homemade two-course lunch, tea and coffee, raffle ticket and a game of bingo or entertainment. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

PORTCHESTER: Royal Armouries, Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Rd. 11am/12pm/2pm/3.30pm. Guts, Gore and Gangrene. See Monday.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 2.30-3.30pm. Messy Kitchen. A fun and interactive introduction to cookery for children aged two to five years. £1. (023) 9232 1787.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50 per family, includes refreshments.

PORTSMOUTH: Spinnaker Tower, Gunwharf Quays. 10am-6pm. Dog and Bone Halloween Trail. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: Gunwharf Quays. 6-8pm / 8-10pm. Torment. See today.

SOUTHSEA: St James’ Church Hall, Milton Rd. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

EXHIBITIONS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Lost in Time. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 10am-4pm. The Spirit of ’67: Portsmouth’s Summer of Love and its Legacy. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Making Space: 10 Years of Excellence in Craft. See today.

GIGS

FAREHAM: Ashcroft Arts Centre, Osborn Road, PO16 7DR. 7.30pm. Jim Causley. One of the most well-loved figures of today’s roots and folk music scene. £14, concessions £13. 01329 223100.

SOUTHSEA: Wedgewood Rooms, Albert Rd. 8pm. Steven Page. Former Barenaked Ladies frontman known for his powerful tenor and dynamic stage performance. £25. wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. Bands need to book in advance. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10am-11.30am. Emsworth Country Market. With cakes, savouries, preserves, fresh local meat, eggs, plants and crafts. Refreshments available.

WATERLOOVILLE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market. With home-produced crafts, jewellery, cards, cakes, plants, preserves, honey and eggs.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Oliver! Stage One Youth Theatre presents a musical by Lionel Bart. 01329 231942.

FAREHAM: The Cort Theatre, Henry Cort Community College, Hillson Dr. 7.30pm. Elf The Musical JR. Fareham Musical Society Youth Theatre presents a musical with music by Matthew Sklar.

hayling island: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Fiddler on the Roof. See Wednesday.

HAYLING ISLAND: The Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Home. See Wednesday.

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 7.30pm. Little Shop of Horrors. See Tuesday.

SOUTHSEA: Castle, Clarence Esplanade. 7-10pm. Cure or be Cured. The Front Room presents poetry, performance and a live film. £6. facebook.com/frontroomwordsandmusic.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Church Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. One O’Clock From the House. The Phoenix Players present a family-friendly dark comedy directed by Suki Jones and Oliver Thorne. 0845 467 6462.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Rd. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines / Foxes Forest group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

