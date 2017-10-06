What’s on from Friday, October 6 to Thursday, October 12

Have your say

TODAY

COMEDY

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Laughter Live! With Pete Firman, Nathan Caton, Tanyalee Davis and James Alderson. £12. fernehamhall.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Wedgewood Rooms, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. Wedge Comedy Club. featuring Tom Ward and more, with compére Dinga. Comedy until 11pm, disco until 2.30am. £8, concessions £6. wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.

DANCING

eastney: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty. Creative dance for people aged 50 and above. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

buckland: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 1.30-4pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £3, refreshments and lunches from 12pm. (023) 9242 5331.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Creating items for patients from baby hats and jackets to fiddle mitts for dementia patients. 07846 472 423.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 12-2pm. 50+ Men’s Group. (023) 9268 8390.

PURBROOK: Deverell Hall, London Rd. 7.30pm. Horndean & District Amateur Radio Club natter night and social evening. hdarc.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 10am-4pm. The Spirit of ’67: Portsmouth’s Summer of Love and its Legacy. Exhibition by pop historian Dave Allen focussing on Portsmouth in the late 1960s and the legacy of those interesting times. Free. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

FILMS

portsmouth: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Logan Lucky (12A). no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Loft, Albert Rd. 8pm. Thomas Truax. Experimental steampunk stalwart from New York, with support from The Machete, Moss and Fugitive Orchestra. £6. trasharts.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Rosie’s Vineyard, Elm Grove. 8.30-11pm. Milton James Hot Four. Traditional jazz band. Free. (023) 9285 5944 / rosies-vineyard.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Spike’s Classic Vinyl Rock Roadshow. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

MARKETS

STUBBINGTON: Library, Stubbington Ln. 9am-12pm. Country Market. Home-made cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten-free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

STAGE

CATISFIELD: Memorial Hall, Catisfield Ln. 7.30pm. Bouncers. BlackBox Theatre presents John Godber’s classic play about a northern nightclub in 1984 and the characters that inhabit its dancefloor. catisfield.com/catisfld/memorial.

saturDAY

COFFEE

PORTSMOUTH: St Wilfrids Church, George St. 10.30am. Coffee Morning. (023) 9282 2687.

WATERLOOVILLE: Patrick Howard Dobson Court, off Coleridge Gardens. 10am-1pm. Royal British Legion Women’s Section coffee morning. Cake stall, tombola and raffle in aid of the Poppy Appeal.

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: Admiral Lord Nelson School, Dundas Ln. 7.30-9.45pm. Portsmouth Light Orchestra Autumn Concert. In aid of the Southsea Street Pastors and orchestra expenses. (023) 9237 1135 / valloft103@btinternet.com.

DANCING

COWPLAIN: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-10pm. Social dancing. Ballroom, latin and sequence. £3.50. (023) 9225 2403.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 7.30-11pm. 78 Club 50-50 Dance. £7, non-members £6.

EVENTS

ELSON: Library, Chantry Rd. 10am-12pm. Colouring for adults. Relax and colour away your daily stresses and anxieties. All materials provided.

GOSPORT: Diving Museum, Stokes Bay Rd. 11.30am-1pm. Red Hat Knitters. Family-friendly event to knit a traditional diver’s red hat. Free materials and refreshments. (023) 9260 2260 / familiesonline.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

EMSWORTH: Museum, North St. 10.30am-4.30pm. Auntie Pat’s School for Dancing. A selection of pictures of the pupils who attended Pat Barnwell’s Dancing School and took part in the shows that she put on for more than 30 years from the 1950s onwards. emsworthmuseum.org.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Lost in Time. An exhibition of 1930s billboard advertisements by lithographic artist Lawrence Gleadle. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Detroit (15). 07435 029 408 / no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 7pm. Dr Hook starring Dennis Locorriere. £31.55. 0844 847 2362 / portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Alligator Smile. Punk originals & covers. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

STAGE

TITCHFIELD: Parish Rooms, Southampton Hill. 7.30pm. Cox & Box – A Victorian Melodrama. Supper-Theatre production, bring your own supper and make up a table with friends. £10, in aid of the Rowans Hospice. 01329 315893.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Group walk. Flat, paved route along foreshore to Mountbatten Centre and back. (023) 9284 1762.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Meet at Elmore Car Park. 10am. Historic Waterfront walk and talk. (023) 9255 1706 / ryhrdng@aol.com.

sunDAY

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 3pm. Milton Glee Choir Autumn Concert. The MGC and Royal Marines Association Concert Band play songs from musicals, movies and band numbers. £7-14.70, under-16s £1 when accompanied by an adult. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Salvation Army, Albert Rd. 6pm. Sunday Night Live. An evening of music by the Portsmouth Grammar Senior School Band and Salvationist Musicians. southsea@salvationarmy.org.uk.

DANCING

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance. £6.50, members £5. Bar and raffle. All welcome. 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

EASTNEY: Bransbury Park. 2-5pm. Bransbury Park Steam Railway. Ride on the 700ft-long track with miniature engines run by the Portsmouth Model Engineering Society. 50p. portsmouthmes.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

EMSWORTH: Museum, North St. 2.30-4.30pm. Auntie Pat’s School for Dancing. See Saturday.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: Wedgewood Rooms, Albert Rd. 8pm. The Skints. The reggae-dub-punk fusion band from London return to Portsmouth on their Nice Time tour, with support from New Kingston. £16. wedgewood-rooms.co.uk

SOUTHSEA: The Auckland Arms, Netley Rd. 8-10.30pm. Milton James Hot Four. Traditional Jazz Band. Free.

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

MARKETS

EASTOKE: Community Hall, Wheatlands Ave. 10am-3pm. Market and car boot. Free entry, table hire £8 or £6 if you bring your own. Hot drinks and food available. (023) 9246 5263.

PORT SOLENT: Waterside. 11am-5pm. Waterside Market. Browse a wonderful selection of stalls from unique hand-crafted items to delicious cakes.

WALKS & TALKS

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Meet at Elmore Car Park. 10am. Historic Waterfront walk and talk. (023) 9255 1706 / ryhrdng@aol.com.

MILTON: Meet at the Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk through uneven footpaths to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

monDAY

COFFEE

NORTH END: Baptist Church, Powerscourt Rd. 10am-12pm. Copnor Coffee Club. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 10.30am. ABC Baby Concert. Go on a rich, stimulating, engaging and fun journey through the world of music in an environment that is built around your needs, and those of your baby. Saxophone and piano by Sophie Lawson. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. Pre-school programme for children aged 18 months to four years exploring 16 different dance styles. diddidance.com.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Intermediate line dancing class. £5. 01329 315641 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall. Ballroom and Latin dance classes with Instep Dance Club. Beginners 7.30-8.30pm; free practice session 8.30-8.45pm, improvers 8.45-9.30pm. £5 per session / £6 for two sessions per person/evening. 07722 040 483.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 10am-12pm / 2-4pm. Cosham Craft Group. Get creative and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Some ability to follow music is helpful. Annual subcription £80 with three concerts per year. portsmouthchorus.org.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have some tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

fratton: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmoth Festival Choir. Join this mixed choir of all ages to sing beautiful music in a companionable atmosphere. First term free. (023) 9247 0532 / portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Havant Light Opera rehearsal. Sing a variety of musical theatre from Gilbert and Sullivan to Rogers and Hammerstein and all things between. Looking new singers and backstage workers. 01243 574 535.

HILSEA: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. Fun games, not league standard. £5. (023) 9320 0401.

SOUTHSEA: Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided.

EXHIBITIONS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Lost in Time. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 10am-4pm. The Spirit of ’67: Portsmouth’s Summer of Love and its Legacy. See today.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: Wedgewood Rooms, Albert Rd. 8pm. The Dears. Art-rock stalwarts of the early-2000s Canadian indie renaissance, with support from Temples of Youth and Percival Elliot. £15. wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.

STAGE

EMSWORTH: Library, High St. 4pm. Storyteller, Storyteller. A family theatre show with clowning and silliness and storytelling without words. Suitable for children aged three and above. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

fareham: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. That’ll be the Day. Hear the hits from the 1950s, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s perfomed live with comic sketches. £24.50. 01329 231942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair-friendly. (023) 9268 8390.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Meet at Elmore Car Park. 10am. Historic Waterfront walk and talk. (023) 9255 1706 / ryhrdng@aol.com.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 12.15pm. Group walk. Moderate walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier group walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate their journeys. 1pm. Group walk. Slow short 30 minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

HILSEA: Howard Road Community Centre, off Northern Parade. 10.30am-12.30pm. Hilsea Social Group. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: The White Horse, Southsea Terrace. 2-4pm. Southsea Seniors. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

CONCERTS

COSHAM: Baptist Church, Havant Rd. 7.15pm. Cosham Keyboard and Music Club Concert. Some of the club’s talented members play music for all to enjoy. £5, members free. (023) 9237 6313.

DANCING

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, Commercial Rd. 6-7pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. High intensity training for all abilities and fitness levels. dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2, includes tea and biscuits.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club. Enjoy a freshly cooked two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234 409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent, 7.30-10pm. Havant Pitchpipers. Join this choir which performs at various events in the area. Seeking new members of any age or ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsal. Try some a capella singing with the chorus. First four weeks free, £1 per week after. 01489 891832 / solentsoundschorus.org.

HAVANT: St Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsal. Seeking new members. (023) 9245 3634 / solentmalevoicechoir.org.

HAVANT: St Francis Church, Riders Ln. 7.30-9.30pm. Staunton Park Genealogy Group meeting. thestauntoninfo.org.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2, includes refreshments.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 9.30am. Titchfield Abbey WI meeting. Come along for tea and biscuits and meet other members to find out about activities including book club, gardening club, crafts, theatre trips and more.

EXHIBITIONS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Lost in Time. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 10am-4pm. The Spirit of ’67: Portsmouth’s Summer of Love and its Legacy. See today.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 2.30pm. The Armchair Traveller. A big screen journey featuring Portofino and Italy’s Cinque Terre and more. £4.50, includes refreshments, in aid of Lord Mayor’s Appeal and Naomi House. (023) 9238 1634.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: Edge of the Wedge, Albert Rd. 7pm. Austerity. Anarchic dance-punk band from Brighton, with support from Man Reads, BSE and The Soofsayer. £4. wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.

STAGE

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. The Wizard of Oz. The Portsmouth Players present their version of this famous musical. From £16. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: Library, The Precinct/London Rd. 4pm. Storyteller, Storyteller. See Monday.

WALKS & TALKS

BUCKLAND: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk with views of Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet at Coffee Cup Cafe. 2pm. Moderate walk to Clarence Pier Coffee Cup. Approximate one hour. (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet at Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 1pm. Short park-to-park walk. Take a slow stroll to the café at Milton Community Centre. (023) 9268 8390.

GOSPORT: Brodrick Hall, Clayhall Rd. 7.30-9.30pm. On Being Not a Championship Quilter. Scrap Happy Quilters presents a talk by Judi Mendelssohn. £3.50. 01329 231 790 .

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Meet at Elmore Car Park. 10am. Historic Waterfront walk and talk. (023) 9255 1706 / ryhrdng@aol.com.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime group walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Park Building, King Henry I St. 7-8.30pm. Operation Tadpole. Historical Association Portsmouth presents a talk by diver and author Dr John Bevan. £1. udewise1@googlemail.com.

WEDNESDAY

COFFEE

SOUTHSEA: The Church of the Holy Spirit, Fawcett Rd. 2-4pm. The Natterjacks. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

FAREHAM: Frosthole Close Community Lounge. 1.30-3.30pm. Frosthole Close Social Group – Musical Reminiscence. Come along for tea, coffee and biscuits and a friendly chat with a variety of activities and games. Admission £2.50. E mail Gosport.LiveatHome@mha.org.uk for more information.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Hall. 7.30pm. Crofton WI meeting. Includes a fashion show hosted by Bonmarché.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing beginners class.01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. Singles welcome. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall. 8.30-10pm. Ballroom and Latin social practice night. £6, includes tea/coffee. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting.Activities include guest speakers, competitions, and home evenings where members show their photography skills. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

FRATTON: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Rd. 12pm. Charity Lunch. Enjoy a light lunch and raise money which will be used to support a charity. (023) 9281 4444 / vicar@portseaparish.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library, Guildhall Square. 11am-3pm. Wellbeing Day. A range of health and wellbeing workshops. (023) 9268 8259.

STAMSHAW: Community Centre, Wilson Rd. 10.15-11.45am. New Age Kurling with the Stamshaw Kurlers. £2. (023) 9268 8390 / iwt@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

WIDLEY: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for male members. 07796 136487 / singingportsmouth.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Lost in Time. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 10am-4pm. The Spirit of ’67: Portsmouth’s Summer of Love and its Legacy. See today.

FILMS

portsmouth: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. RSC Live: Coriolanus. no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

HAMBLEDON: The Youth Hut, West St. 8pm. Dovetail Trio. Thoughtful and imaginative arrangements of mostly traditional material. £10, members £8, under-18s/students £5. (023) 9263 2719 / folkclubhambledon@hotmail.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Acoustic singaround in turn format. Piano available.

STAGE

WYMERING: Manor, Old Wymering Ln. 7.30pm. Murder at Martindale Manor. Torchlight Mysteries presents a clever whodunnit mystery in the atmospheric Great Hall. £15. torchlightmysteries.com.

HAVANT: 50 Park Parade. 4pm. Storyteller, Storyteller. See Monday.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. The Wizard of Oz. See Tuesday.

WALKS & TALKS

COPNOR: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 10.30am. Baffins Pond / Milton Foreshore group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

cosham: Meet at King George V playing fields car park, Northern Rd. 2pm. Route around Hilsea Lido and Wakeboarding Park. (023) 9268 8390

GOSPORT: The Scout Hut, Clayhall Rd. 7.30-9.30pm. Seafaring Ancestors on Camera. Hampshire Genealogical Society presents a talk by Dr Simon Wills. Free for the first three visits. (023) 9258 5194.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk with views of the Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTCHESTER: Meet at Portchester Castle car park. 2pm. Group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Richmond Building, Portland St. 7pm. I Want To Believe: An Astronomer’s View of Aliens. Talk by University of Oxford’s Chris Lintott. £1.50, students free. (023) 9284 2417 / port.ac.uk/physsoc.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helen’s Parade. 10.30am. Canoe Lake / Southsea seafront group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini Makers. A world of colour and creativity with stories and craft activities for children aged five and below with their parents or carers. £3. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

thursDAY

COFFEE

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon Club. Enjoy a light lunch and tea and cakes with entertainment and activities. £3. 01329 234 409.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Rd. 10am-12pm. Thursday Chat and Tea Club. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

COMEDY

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Jethro – The Bull and Bonkers Tour. A memorable evening of hysterical nonsense. Over-16S only. £19.50. 01329 231 942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

DANCING

ALVERSTOKE: Alverbank Hotel. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons with Salsa Synergy UK. £6. 07979 800 299.

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts. Street and commercial dance for children aged five to 11 years. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line Dancing combined class. 01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and Latin beginners class. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 7.30pm. The Cantrelle Singers. Join this ladies choir who sing a range of music from Bach to Bacharach. cantrelles.co.uk.

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. A fresh, homemade two-course lunch, tea and coffee, raffle ticket and a game of bingo or entertainment. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 2.30-3.30pm. Messy Kitchen. A fun and interactive introduction to cookery for children aged two to five years. £1. (023) 9232 1787.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50 per family, includes refreshments.

SOUTHSEA: St James’ Church Hall, Milton Rd. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

EXHIBITIONS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Lost in Time. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 10am-4pm. The Spirit of ’67: Portsmouth’s Summer of Love and its Legacy. See today.

FILMS

Portsmouth: Eldon Building, Winston Churchill Ave. 7pm. Loving (12A). Part of Portsmouth Black History Month Film Festival. portsmouthfilmsociety.org.uk.

portsmouth: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. The Graduate (12A). no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

portsmouth: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 7pm. Marc Almond – Shadows and Reflections Tour. One of Britain’s most gifted and unique vocal talents. From £28.44. 0844 847 2362 / portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. Bands need to book in advance. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10am-11.30am. Emsworth Country Market. With cakes, savouries, preserves, fresh local meat, eggs, plants and crafts. Refreshments available.

WATERLOOVILLE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market. With home-produced crafts, jewellery, cards, cakes, plants, preserves, honey and eggs.

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: Elm Grove. 4pm. Storyteller, Storyteller. See Monday.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. The Wizard of Oz. See Tuesday.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Rd. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths take you around Foxes Forest where there is an abundance of wildlife. (023) 9268 8390.

HILSEA: Meet at the Mountbatten Centre entrance of Alexandra Park. 6.30pm. Group walk. Flat, paved circular route follows the shore line up to Hilsea Lido and back. (023) 9284 8390.

