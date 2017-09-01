What’s on from Friday, September 1 to Thursday, September 6

Have your say

FRIDAY

DANCING

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty. Creative dance for people aged 50 and above. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Creating items for patients from baby hats and jackets to fiddle mitts for dementia patients. 07846 472 423.

PURBROOK: Deverell Hall, London Rd. 7.30pm. Horndean & District Amateur Radio Club Natter Night and social meeting. Visitors welcome, membership available.hdarc.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. John Minton: A Centenary. A major exhibition celebrating 100 years since the birth of the iconic neo-Romantic British artist. 01243 774 557 / pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Collyer and Irene Usher. Free, volunteers wanted. (023) 9238 7284.

GIGS

SELSEY: The Selsey Centre, Manor Rd. 7pm. An evening with Phil Beer. Selsey Folk Club present an evening with the UK folk singer and master musician. £14, plus booking fee. ticketsource.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Tea Tray, Osborne Rd. 7.30pm. Wreckless Eric. Legendary performer from the 1970s. £10.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Spike’s Classic Vinyl Rock Roadshow. Exactly what it says on the tin: it’s all vinyl and it’s all rock. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

MARKETS

STUBBINGTON: Library, Stubbington Ln. 9am-12pm. Country Market. Home-made cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten-free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Meet at Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esp. 10.30am. Seafront group walk. Suitable for all. (023) 9268 8390.

SATURDAY

DANCING

COWPLAIN: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-10pm. Social dancing. Ballroom, latin and sequence. £3.50. (023) 9225 2403.

WATERLOOVILLE: Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 7.30-10.30pm. Ballroom Dancing. 50/50 social ballroom, latin and sequence dancing. Bar and raffle. £4.50. 07980 058 319 / ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

EVENTS

ELSON: Library, Chantry Rd. 10am-12pm. 10am-12pm. Colouring for adults. Relax and enjoy an hour or two of colouring away your daily stresses and anxieties. All materials are provided, just drop in.

GOSPORT: Diving Museum, Stokes Bay Rd. 11.30am-1pm. Red Hat Knitters. Family-friendly event to knit a traditional diver’s red hat. Free materials and refreshments. (023) 9260 2260 / familiesonline.co.uk.

ROWLANDS CASTLE: Parish Hall, Links Ln. 10am-1pm. Rowlands Castle Craft Fayre. Various stalls including beading, body products, candlemaking, plus knitting clinic. rowlandscsatlecraftfayre@gmail.com.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. John Minton: A Centenary. A major exhibition celebrating 100 years since the birth of the iconic neo-Romantic British artist. 01243 774 557 / pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Paintings by Sue Collyer and Irene Usher. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

EMSWORTH: Museum, North St. 10.30am-4.30pm. The Warblington Roman Villa Estate: An Update. View the latest results and finds from the excavation of the Roman villa site over the last nine years. 01243 378 091 / emsworthmuseum.org.uk.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Dunkirk (12A). Allied soldiers from Belgium, the British Empire and France, surrounded by the German army, are evacuated during a fierce battle in the Second World War. 07435 029 408 / no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

southsea: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 8pm. Non-stop ’70s/’80s. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Blackout (1970s rock covers band). facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

MARKETS

STUBBINGTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 10.30am-2.30pm. Handmakers Market. Crafts for all the family, plus home-made cakes and locally produced products. fromthecraftbox.co.uk.

STAGE

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 8pm-1am. 1920s Gangsters and Molls Murder Mystery. Pick your way through the clues to discover the murderer in an evening of comedy, songs, and a delicious three-course dinner. 10 years and above only. £35 including meal. (023) 9273 7370 / groundlings.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 2.30 / 7.30pm. The Hound of the Baskervilles. Torchlight Mysteries presents a spoof of this classic Conan Doyle novel. £16.50. (023) 9264 9000 / newtheatreroyal.com.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Group walk. Flat, paved route along foreshore to Mountbatten Centre and back. (023) 9284 1762.

SUNDAY

DANCING

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 7-10pm. 50/50 Dance. £5.

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance. £6.50, RBL members £5. Bar and raffle. Every Sunday evening. All welcome. 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

CHICHESTER: Westgate Leisure Centre. 10.30am-4pm. Antique and Collectors Fair. £1.50. 07747 604 541 / 01243 788 596 / emmottpromotions.co.uk.

EASTNEY: Bransbury Park. 2-5pm. Bransbury Park Steam Railway. Ride on the 700ft-long track with miniature steam engines run by the Portsmouth Model Engineering Society. 50p. portsmouthmes.co.uk.

HAVANT: Calvary Chapel, Barncroft Primary School, Park Ln. 10.30am-12.30pm. Worship, The Word and Communion. A service of encouragement and worship. Sunday school and creche available. 07879 130 499 / calvaryportsmouth.co.uk.

twyford: Waterworks, Hazeley Rd. 11am-4pm. The Edwardian Waterworks. See a variety of classic vehicles, miniature steam and working stationary engines. £5, concessions £4, under-16s free. twyfordwaterworis.co.uk / 07516 458 900.

EXHIBITIONS

EMSWORTH: Museum, North St. 2.30-4.30pm. The Warblington Roman Villa Estate: An Update. View the latest results and finds from the excavation of the Roman villa site over the last nine years. 01243 378 091 / emsworthmuseum.org.uk.

STAGE

TITCHFIELD: Festival Theatre, The Great Barn, Mill Ln. 2.30pm. Romeo and Juliet. See this modern take on a classic story, set during the Troubles of Northern Ireland. From £8. titchfieldfestivaltheatre.com.

WALKS & TALKS

MILTON: Meet at the Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. A brisk walk through uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY

COFFEE

NORTH END: Baptist Church, Powerscourt Rd. 10am-12pm. Copnor Coffee Club. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. Pre-school programme for children aged 18 months to four years exploring 16 different dance styles from hip-hop to salsa and Bollywood. 07767 702 444 / diddidance.com.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Intermediate line dancing class. £5. 01329 315641 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall. Ballroom and latin dance classes with Instep Dance Club. Beginners 7.30-8.30pm; free practice session 8.30-8.45pm, improvers 8.45-9.30pm. £5 per session / £6 for two sessions per person/evening. 07722 040 483.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 10am-12pm / 2-4pm. Cosham Craft Group. Get creative and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Some ability to follow music is helpful. Annual subcription £80 with three concerts per year. portsmouthchorus.org.

COWPLAIN: United Reformed Church, Osborn Rd South. Fareham Philharmonic Choir Open Evening. Meet the choir while they rehearse Faure’s Requium. 01329 842 824 / fpchoir.org.

FAREHAM: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. Fun games, not league standard. £5. (023) 9320 0401.

HILSEA: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. Fun games, not league standard. £5. (023) 9320 0401.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1-3pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. No appointment necessary. Free, donations welcome. popinclinic@jcpf.co.uk / 07586 887 181.

SOUTHSEA: Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided.

twyford: Waterworks, Hazeley Rd. 11am-4pm. Open Day. Discover how water was, and still is abstracted from deep beneath the Downs. £5, concessions £4, under-16s free. twyfordwaterworis.co.uk / 07516 458 900.

STAGE

TITCHFIELD: Festival Theatre, The Great Barn, Mill Ln. 7.30pm. Romeo and Juliet. See this modern take on a classic story, set during the Troubles of Northern Ireland. From £8. titchfieldfestivaltheatre.com.

TOURS

portsmouth: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. Guildhall Guided Tour. Go behind the scenes of this magnificent building followed by a cup of tea and slice of cake, included in your ticket price. £8.50. (023) 9387 0200.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair-friendly. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 12.15pm. Group walk. Moderate walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier group walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate their journeys. 1pm. Canoe Lake group walk. Slow short 30 minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

HILSEA: Howard Road Community Centre, off Northern Parade. 10.30am-12.30pm. Hilsea Social Group. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

LEE-ON-the-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Pl. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch. In aid of local charities.

SOUTHSEA: The White Horse, Southsea Terrace. 2-4pm. Southsea Seniors. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, Commercial Rd. 6-7pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. High intensity training for all abilities and fitness levels. dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2, includes tea and biscuits.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club. Enjoy a freshly cooked two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234 409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent, 7.30-10pm. Havant Pitchpipers. Join this choir which performs at various events in the area. New members welcome of any age or singing ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsal. First four weeks free, £1 per week after. solentsoundschorus.org.

HAVANT: Methodist Church. 7.30-10pm. Spirit of the South Chorus drop-in evening for new members. New musical director required with experience of working with a group of singers. (023) 9264 1997 / (023) 9245 1220.

HAVANT: St Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsal. Seeking new members. (023) 9245 3634 / solentmalevoicechoir.org.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2, includes refreshments.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. John Minton: A Centenary. A major exhibition celebrating 100 years since the birth of the iconic neo-Romantic British artist. 01243 774 557 / pallant.org.uk.

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: The Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Carrie: The Musical. A musical presented by CCADS Theatre Group. (023) 9246 6363.

TITCHFIELD: The Great Barn, Mill Ln. 7.30pm. Romeo and Juliet. See this modern take on the classic Shakespeare story, set during the troubles of Northern Ireland. From £8. titchfieldfestivaltheatre.com.

WALKS & TALKS

BUCKLAND: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk with views of Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390. EASTNEY: Meet at Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 1pm. Short park-to-park walk. Take a slow stroll to the café at Milton Community Centre. (023) 9268 8390.

FAREHAM: United Reform Church Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. The Wonderful World of Orchids. Talk presented by Jayne McBride. Visitors welcome. £1. solentfuchsia.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime group walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY

COFFEE

BAFFINS: Scout Headquarters, Paignton Ave. 10am. Coffee morning. Coffee, bric-a-brac, books and more. john.penfold2@gmail.com.

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library, Guildhall Walk. 10am-12pm. Macmillan Coffee Morning. A coffee morning for anyone affected by cancer.

SOUTHSEA: The Church of the Holy Spirit, Fawcett Rd. 2-4pm. The Natterjacks. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing beginners class.01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. Singles welcome. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall. 8.30-10pm. Ballroom and latin social practice night. £6, includes tea/coffee. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting.Activities include guest speakers, competitions, and home evenings where members show their photography skills. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 10.30am-12.30pm. Mess at the Museum. A group for ex-service personnel and civilians to promote undrstanding about life in the services, and life for civilians during times of conflict. (023) 9284 1762 / iwt@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

FRATTON: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Rd. 12pm. Charity Lunch. Enjoy a light lunch and raise money which will be used to support a charity. (023) 9281 4444 / vicar@portseaparish.co.uk.

STAMSHAW: Community Centre, Wilson Rd. 10.15-11.45am. New Age Kurling with the Stamshaw Kurlers. £2. (023) 9268 8390 / iwt@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

WIDLEY: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for male members to join the friendly group. Please contact the chorus first in case the chorus are doing something away from the hall. 07796 136487 / singingportsmouth.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. John Minton: A Centenary. A major exhibition celebrating 100 years since the birth of the iconic neo-Romantic British artist. 01243 774 557 / pallant.org.uk.

GIGS

GOSPORT: Gosport & Fareham Rugby Club, Dolphin Crescent. 8-10.30pm. Gosport Jazz Club presents Jeff Barnhart’s Sweet & Hot. £10, members £7. (023) 9269 3988 / gosportjazz.org.uk

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Acoustic singaround in turn format. Piano available.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 730pm. Daisy Pulls It Off. Dynamo Youth Theatre present this comedy by Denise Deegan. (023) 9247 2700.

HAYLING ISLAND: The Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Carrie: The Musical. A musical presented by CCADS Theatre Group. (023) 9246 6363.

TITCHFIELD: The Great Barn, Mill Ln. 7.30pm. Romeo and Juliet. See this modern take on the classic Shakespeare story, set during the troubles of Northern Ireland. From £8. titchfieldfestivaltheatre.com.

WALKS & TALKS

COPNOR: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 10.30am. Baffins Pond / Milton Foreshore group walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond, long walk to Milton foreshore. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

cosham: Meet at King George V playing fields car park, Northern Rd. 2pm. Try out the new route around Hilsea Lido and Wakeboarding Park, then continuing over the footbridge. (023) 9268 8390

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk. Take in the views of the Emirates Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helen’s Parade. 10.30am.Canoe Lake / Southsea seafront group walk. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini Makers. A world of colour and creativity with stories and craft activities for children aged five and below with their parents or carers. £3. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

COFFEE

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon Club. Enjoy a light lunch and tea and cakes with entertainment and activities. £3. 01329 234 409.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Rd. 10am-12pm. Thursday Chat and Tea Club. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

CONCERTS

FRATTON: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Rd. 7.30pm. Royal Marines School of Music Concert. Tickets available at the door. (023) 9272 6181.

DANCING

ALVERSTOKE: Alverbank Hotel. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons with Salsa Synergy UK. £6. 07979 800 299.

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts. Street and commercial dance for children aged five to 11 years. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line Dancing combined class. 01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin beginners class. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. A fresh, homemade two-course lunch, tea and coffee, raffle ticket and a game of bingo or entertainment. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50 per family, includes refreshments.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 2.30-3.30pm. Messy Kitchen. A fun and interactive introduction to cookery for children aged two to five years. £1. (023) 9232 1787 / portchestercommunitycentre.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: St James’ Church Hall, Milton Rd. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-8pm. John Minton: A Centenary. A major exhibition celebrating 100 years since the birth of the iconic neo-Romantic British artist. 01243 774 557 / pallant.org.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. Bands need to book in advance. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10am-11.30am. Emsworth Country Market. With cakes, savouries, preserves, fresh local meat, eggs, plants and crafts. Refreshments available.

WATERLOOVILLE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market. With home-produced crafts, jewellery, cards, cakes, plants, preserves, honey and eggs.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 730pm. Daisy Pulls It Off. Dynamo Youth Theatre present this comedy by Denise Deegan. (023) 9247 2700.

HAYLING ISLAND: The Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Carrie: The Musical. A musical presented by CCADS Theatre Group. (023) 9246 6363.

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 10am-12pm. Company of Elders Over-60s Drama Group.Discover your love for the theatre. (023) 9273 7370 / groundlings.co.uk

TITCHFIELD: The Great Barn, Mill Ln. 7.30pm. Romeo and Juliet. See this modern take on the classic Shakespeare story, set during the troubles of Northern Ireland. From £8. titchfieldfestivaltheatre.com.

TOURS

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 1pm / 2.30pm. Theatre Tours. £5. groundlings.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Rd. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths take you around Foxes Forest where there is an abundance of wildlife. (023) 9268 8390.

HILSEA: Meet at the Mountbatten Centre entrance of Alexandra Park. 6.30pm. Group walk. Flat, paved circular route follows the shore line up to Hilsea Lido and back. (023) 9284 1762.

