What’s on from Friday, September 22 to Thursday, September 28

What’s on for the week ahead

FRIDAY

CONCERTS

BUCKLAND: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 7.30pm. Ronnie Scott’s All Stars. A unique evening celebrating Scott’s Soho Songbook, direct from London’s World-famous Jazz Club. £20. (023) 9264 9000 / newtheatreroyal.com.

DANCING

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 1.30-4pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £3. Refreshment bar available. Lunches from 12pm. (023) 9242 5331.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty. Creative dance for people aged 50 and above. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Creating items for patients from baby hats and jackets to fiddle mitts for dementia patients. 07846 472 423.

PORTSMOUTH: Grammar School. 10am-3pm. Solent Guild of Woodcarvers and Sculptors Carve In. Discuss carving, provide help and share ideas. solentguildofwoodcarvers.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. John Minton: A Centenary. A major exhibition celebrating 100 years since the birth of the iconic neo-Romantic British artist. 01243 774 557 / pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Harvey and Belinda. Free, volunteers wanted. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Platform 2017. An exhibition showcasing creative graduates from universities across the south of England. aspex.org.uk.

FILMS

portsmouth: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. A Ghost Story (12A). A white-sheeted ghost returns to his home to try to reconnect with his bereft wife. 07435 029 408 / no6cinema.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Institute of Marine Sciences, Ferry Rd. 6.45-10pm. Chasing Coral (12A). Examining the disappearence of coral reefs around the world, hosted by the Capturing our Coast team. Free.

GIGS

Havant: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 8pm. Wet Wet Wet’s Graeme Clark: An Audience with The Thought Collector. An upfront and personal show, driven by music with anecdotes about life in the band. £20. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Eldon Arms, Eldon St. 8pm. Lauren Stanley. Portsmouth-based singer and performer.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Deep 13. Rock covers band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

MARKETS

STUBBINGTON: Library, Stubbington Ln. 9am-12pm. Country Market. Home-made cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten-free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

STAGE

fareham: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Our House. Fareham Musical Society presents this Olivier Award-winning musical featuring the music of Madness. £14-£15. 01329 231 942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 7.30pm. Richard III. One of Shakespeare’s most chilling portrayals of political tyranny ever seen on stage.

£16, concessions £14. (023) 9273 7370 / groundlings.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Meet at Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esp. 10.30am. Seafront group walk. Suitable for all. (023) 9268 8390.

SATURDAY

COMEDY

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. Stewart Lee: Content Provider. The acclaimed comic’s first new full-length show in four years. From £23. (023) 9264 9000 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

CONCERTS

SOUTHSEA: St Simon’s Church, Waverley Rd. 3.30-5pm. Chords for the Fjords. A concert of popular music with tea and cake, in aid of two Priory School pupils’ expedition to Norway in 2018. £5, children £3. (023) 9287 6050.

DANCING

WICKHAM: Community Centre, Mill Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Dancing to music by Larry Green. 50/50 social ballroom, Latin American and sequence. All standards welcome. £6, bring your own drinks. 07980 058 310 / ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

EVENTS

GOSPORT: Diving Museum, Stokes Bay Rd. 11.30am-1pm. Red Hat Knitters. Family-friendly event to knit a traditional diver’s red hat. Free materials and refreshments. (023) 9260 2260 / familiesonline.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Victoria Park. 10am-11pm. Charmed Life Festival. Portsmouth’s newest summer festival presents a day of music from well-known tribute acts alongside some of the best local live acts.

STAMSHAW: Community Centre, Wilson Rd. 7-10pm. Medium Night. £6. (023) 9269 3221.

PORTSMOUTH: Progressive Spiritualist Church, Vivash Rd. 7pm. Quiz Night. Refreshments and raffle. £5, in aid of the church.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 10am-2pm. Community Health Day. A fun-filled day with exhibitors and demonstrations to show what the community has to offer in order to help you stay healthy. marketing@everettspharmacy.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. John Minton: A Centenary. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Harvey and Belinda. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

EMSWORTH: Museum, North St. 10.30am-4.30pm. The Warblington Roman Villa Estate: An Update. View the latest results and finds from the excavation of the Roman villa site over the last nine years. 01243 378 091 / emsworthmuseum.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Platform 2017. See today..

FILMS

portsmouth: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Odyssey (PG). The story of the French ocean explorer and film-maker Jacques Cousteau. 07435 029 408 / no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Last Echo. Rock covers band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

MARKETS

HAVANT: St Joseph’s Church Hall, West St. 11am-1pm. Jumble Sale. 20p, in aid of Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital and The Rosemary Foundation Petersfield.

PURBROOK: Deverell Hall, London Rd. 10am-12pm. Harvest Market. Cakes, raffle, nearly new sale and more. Organised by the Purbrook and Widley Rowans Support Group in aid of the Rowans Hospice.

WARSASH: Victory Hall, Warsash Rd. 10am-12pm. Warsash Sea Scouts Grand Jumble Sale. 50p.

STAGE

fareham: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 2.30 / 7.30pm. Our House. Fareham Musical Society presents this Olivier Award-winning musical featuring the music of Madness. £14-£15. 01329 231 942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 8pm. Lina. Forged Line Dance Company presents music and dance inspired by astronomers William and Caroline Herscel. £12.50, concessions £11.25. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 7.30pm. Magic of the Musicals. The 3J’s team perform their favourite musical theatre numbers with a twist. £12. (023) 9264 9000 / newtheatreroyal.com.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Group walk. Flat, paved route along foreshore to Mountbatten Centre and back. (023) 9284 1762.

SUNDAY

DANCING

EMSWORTH: Community Centre, North St. 2-4.30pm. Cream tea dance. Ballroom, Latin American and sequence dancing. Singles welcome. £6. 07887 744 419.

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance. £6.50, members £5. Bar and raffle. All welcome. 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

EASTNEY: Bransbury Park. 2-5pm. Bransbury Park Steam Railway. Ride on the 700ft-long track with miniature engines run by the Portsmouth Model Engineering Society. 50p. portsmouthmes.co.uk.

HAVANT: Calvary Chapel, Barncroft Primary School, Park Ln. 10.30am-12.30pm. Worship, The Word and Communion. A service of encouragement and worship. Sunday school and creche available. 07879 130 499 / calvaryportsmouth.co.uk.

PORTCHESTER: Royal Armouries, Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Rd. 11.30am / 2pm / 3pm. 16-Pounder Gun Firing. Witness one of the armouries’ most spectacular guns, fired by detachments from the Portsdown Artillery Volunteers. royalarmouries.org.

titchfield: Parish Rooms, The Square. 2-4pm. Scrap Happy Young Quilters. For children aged six to 16. £2.50, includes materials. yquiltscrap@gmail.com.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 11am-5pm. John Minton: A Centenary. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Harvey and Belinda. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

EMSWORTH: Museum, North St. 2.30-4.30pm. The Warblington Roman Villa Estate: An Update. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Platform 2017. See today.

GIGS

NORTH END: The Grapes, London Rd. 7.30pm Total Madness. Go One Step Beyond with this Madness tribute band. (023) 9360 0004.

NORTH END: Thatchers Bar and Lounge, London Rd. 5.30pm. Lucy in the Sky. Singer performing your favourites from the 1960s to present day.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Alley Cats open mic night. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

MARKETS

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Castle, Clarence Esp. 10.30am-4pm. Makers Market. Artisan market featuring some of Hampshire’s best makers and artists. Free.

WALKS & TALKS

MILTON: Meet at the Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. A brisk walk through uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY

COFFEE

NORTH END: Baptist Church, Powerscourt Rd. 10am-12pm. Copnor Coffee Club. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. Pre-school programme for children aged 18 months to four years exploring 16 different dance styles from hip-hop to Bollywood. 07767 702 444 / diddidance.com.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Intermediate line dancing class. £5. 01329 315641 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and Latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall. Ballroom and Latin dance classes with Instep Dance Club. Beginners 7.30-8.30pm; free practice session 8.30-8.45pm, improvers 8.45-9.30pm. £5 per session / £6 for two sessions per person/evening. 07722 040 483.

EVENTS

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am-12.45pm / 4-7pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. Free, donations welcome. 07756 852 918 / popinclinic@jcpf.co.uk.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 10am-12pm / 2-4pm. Cosham Craft Group. Get creative and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Some ability to follow music is helpful. Annual subcription £80 with three concerts per year. portsmouthchorus.org.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have some tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

FAREHAM: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. Fun games, not league standard. £5. (023) 9320 0401.

fratton: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmoth Festival Choir. Join this mixed choir of all ages to sing beautiful music in a companionable atmosphere. First term free. (023) 9247 0532 / portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk.

HILSEA: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. Fun games, not league standard. £5. (023) 9320 0401.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1-3pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. No appointment necessary. Free, donations welcome. popinclinic@jcpf.co.uk / 07586 887 181.

SOUTHSEA: Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esp. 7pm. New Found Glory. The pop-punk legends celebrate their 20th anniversary by performing their classic albums Sticks & Stones and Not Without A Fight in their entirety. Support from ROAM. Visit pyramids-live.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair-friendly. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 12.15pm. Group walk. Moderate walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier group walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate their journeys. 1pm. Canoe Lake group walk. Slow short 30 minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

HILSEA: Howard Road Community Centre, off Northern Parade. 10.30am-12.30pm. Hilsea Social Group. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

LEE-ON-the-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Pl. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch. In aid of local charities.

SOUTHSEA: The White Horse, Southsea Terrace. 2-4pm. Southsea Seniors. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, Commercial Rd. 6-7pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. High intensity training for all abilities and fitness levels. dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2, includes tea and biscuits.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club. Enjoy a freshly cooked two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234 409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent, 7.30-10pm. Havant Pitchpipers. Join this choir which performs at various events in the area. New members welcome of any age or singing ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsal. First four weeks free, £1 per week after. solentsoundschorus.org.

HAVANT: St Francis Church, Riders Ln. 7.30-9.30pm. Staunton Park Genealogy Group meeting. thestauntoninfo.org.

HAVANT: St Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsal. Seeking new members. (023) 9245 3634 / solentmalevoicechoir.org.

HAVANT: Methodist Church. 7.30-10pm. Spirit of the South Chorus drop-in evening. New musical director required. (023) 9264 1997 / (023) 9245 1220.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2, includes refreshments.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 11am-5pm. John Minton: A Centenary. See today.

STAGE

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 7pm. Rip It Up. Jay McGuiness, Natalie Lowe and Louis Smith swing, bop, jitterbug, lindy hop, jive and ballroom through the best songs of the 1950s. From £23. 0844 847 2362 / portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. The Wedding Singer. An evening packed with songs which capture all the fun and energy of the Adam Sandler hit film. From £32. 023 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

BUCKLAND: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk with views of Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet at Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 1pm. Short park-to-park walk. Take a slow stroll to the café at Milton Community Centre. (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet at Coffee Cup Cafe. 2pm. Walk to Clarence Pier Coffee Cup Cafe. Moderate pace, approx one hour. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime group walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY

COFFEE

SOUTHSEA: The Church of the Holy Spirit, Fawcett Rd. 2-4pm. The Natterjacks. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing beginners class.01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. Singles welcome. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

PORTSEA: Royal Maritime Club, Queen St. 1-3pm. Tea Dance. All types of dancing with music by Andrew Varley. £4.50.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall. 8.30-10pm. Ballroom and Latin social practice night. £6, includes tea/coffee. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting.Activities include guest speakers, competitions, and home evenings where members show their photography skills. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 10.30am-12.30pm. Mess at the Museum. A group for ex-service personnel and civilians to promote undrstanding about life in the services, and life for civilians during times of conflict. (023) 9284 1762 / iwt@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

STAMSHAW: Community Centre, Wilson Rd. 10.15-11.45am. New Age Kurling with the Stamshaw Kurlers. £2. (023) 9268 8390 / iwt@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

WIDLEY: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for male members. 07796 136487 / singingportsmouth.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 11am-5pm. John Minton: A Centenary. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Platform 2017. See today.

FILMS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 1.45pm. Moonlight. Oscar-winning film which follows a young man’s struggle to find himself across three defining life chapters. £6.50, concessions £5.85. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Acoustic singaround in turn format. Piano available.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Brimstone and Treacle. HumDrum presents an adaptation of the originally banned play written by Dennis Potter in 1976. £10, concessions £9. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. The Wedding Singer. See Tuesday.

WALKS & TALKS

CHICHESTER: County Hall, West St. 7.30pm. Airport Railways. RCTS presents this illustrated talk by Andrew Sharpe. 01243 372234 / rcts.org.uk/branches/chichester.

COPNOR: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 10.30am. Baffins Pond / Milton Foreshore group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

cosham: Meet at King George V playing fields car park, Northern Rd. 2pm. Route around Hilsea Lido and Wakeboarding Park. (023) 9268 8390

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre, High St. 7.30pm. Planes, Trains, Ships & Tanks. Ashley Morgan of the Farnborough Air Sciences Trust takes an entertaining look at machines designed for military use and public transportation. £5. (023) 9252 3463.

HAVANT: Warblington School, Southleigh Rd. 7.30pm. Secrets of the Solent. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust presents a talk by Rayner Piper. £3, includes refreshments. (023) 9225 8457.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk with views of the Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: City Museum, Museum Road. 2-3pm. Quakers at War. Talk arranged by the D-Day Museum. £5, concessions £4. Must be booked in advance. (023) 9283 4779.

PORT SOLENT: Meet outside the Odeon. 2pm. Group walk. Suitable for all, sturdy shoes recommended for areas of uneven ground. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helen’s Parade. 10.30am. Canoe Lake / Southsea seafront group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini Makers. A world of colour and creativity with stories and craft activities for children aged five and below with their parents or carers. £3. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

COFFEE

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon Club. Enjoy a light lunch and tea and cakes with entertainment and activities. £3. 01329 234 409.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Rd. 10am-12pm. Thursday Chat and Tea Club. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

ALVERSTOKE: Alverbank Hotel. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons with Salsa Synergy UK. £6. 07979 800 299.

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts. Street and commercial dance for children aged five to 11 years. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line Dancing combined class. 01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and Latin beginners class. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 7.30pm. The Cantrelle Singers. Join this ladies choir who sing a range of music from Bach to Bacharach. cantrelles.co.uk.

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. A fresh, homemade two-course lunch, tea and coffee, raffle ticket and a game of bingo or entertainment. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 2.30-3.30pm. Messy Kitchen. A fun and interactive introduction to cookery for children aged two to five years. £1. (023) 9232 1787.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50 per family, includes refreshments.

SOUTHSEA: St James’ Church Hall, Milton Rd. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 11am-5pm. John Minton: A Centenary. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Harvey and Belinda. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Platform 2017. See today.

FILMS

portsmouth: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. David Lynch : The Art Life (15). The filmmaker David Lynch discusses his early life and the events that shaped his outlook on art and the creative process. 07435 029 408 / no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. The Illegal Eagles. The world’s number one Eagles tribute band. £24.50. 01329 231 942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: The Square Tower, Broad St. 7.15-10pm. Best of British Bluegrass. Music by The Coal Porters. thesquaretower.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 7.30pm. The Rat Pack is Back: 20th Anniversary Tour. £20-£24. (023) 9264 9000 / newtheatreroyal.com.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10am-11.30am. Emsworth Country Market. With cakes, savouries, preserves, fresh local meat, eggs, plants and crafts. Refreshments available.

WATERLOOVILLE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market. With home-produced crafts, jewellery, cards, cakes, plants, preserves, honey and eggs.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Brimstone and Treacle. See Wednesday.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. The Wedding Singer. See Tuesday.

WALKS & TALKS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.45pm. Recuperation and Inspiration: John Keats’ visit in 1819. Talk by Hilary Sloan John Keats’ visit to Chichester to recuperate following the death of his brother. £6. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Rd. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths take you around Foxes Forest where there is an abundance of wildlife. (023) 9268 8390.

HILSEA: Meet at the Mountbatten Centre entrance of Alexandra Park. 6.30pm. Group walk. Flat, paved circular route follows the shore line up to Hilsea Lido and back. (023) 9284 1762.

