What’s on from Friday, September 29 to Thursday, October 5

FRIDAY

COFFEE

FRATTON: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Rd. 10am. Macmillan Coffee Morning. (023) 9281 4444 / vicar@portseaparish.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: Parish Centre of the Church of Sacred Heart and St Peter the Apostle, London Rd. 9.30am-12pm. Macmillan Coffee Morning. Cakes, jams and craft cards on sale.

COMEDY

HORNDEAN: Barton Hall, Horndean Technical College, Barton Cross. 8.15pm. Comedy All Stars. A night of laughter with The Chase’s Paul Sinha, Fern Brady and Tanyalee Davis, hosted by James Alderson. Over-18s only. £15. (023) 9259 9753.

DANCING

eastney: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty. Creative dance for people aged 50 and above. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Creating items for patients from baby hats and jackets to fiddle mitts for dementia patients. 07846 472 423.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Harvey and Belinda. Free, volunteers wanted. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Platform 2017. An exhibition showcasing creative graduates from universities across the south of England. aspex.org.uk.

FILMS

portsmouth: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. West Side Story (PG). 07435 029 408 / no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

EMSWORTH: The Railway Inn, North St. 8.30pm. Sorted. Playing classic hits through the decades, encompassing soul, blues, jazz, rock ‘n’ roll, funk, pop and reggae. 01243 372351.

GOSPORT: The Carisbrooke Arms, Carisbrooke Rd. 8.30pm. He’s The One. Robbie Williams tribute show starring Lee Pashley. 01329 281893.

SOUTHSEA: The Leopold Arms, Albert Rd. 8.30pm. Terry Stevens. Decades singer performs all your favourite hits, from the 1950s to present day. (023) 9282 9748.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Absolute Zero. Rock covers band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

MARKETS

STUBBINGTON: Library, Stubbington Ln. 9am-12pm. Country Market. Home-made cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten-free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Brimstone and Treacle. HumDrum presents an adaptation of the originally banned play written by Dennis Potter in 1976. £10, concessions £9. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 8pm. Dominion. The Young Quill presents a tale of love where intimacy tries to fight against the morality of war. £10. theyoungquill.uk/dominion.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 7.30pm. Graeme Swann’s Great British Spin Off with Henry Blofeld. England’s greatest ever spin bowler and best-loved commentator are back by popular demand. £28. (023) 9264 9000 / newtheatreroyal.com.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. The Wedding Singer. An evening packed with songs which capture all the fun and energy of the Adam Sandler hit film. From £32. 023 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

FARLINGTON: Meet in Farlington Marshes 3rd car park. 10.30am. Group walk. Across farmland and exposed footpaths, sturdy shoes recommended. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esp. 10.30am. Seafront group walk. Suitable for all. (023) 9268 8390.

SATURDAY

COFFEE

FRATTON: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Rd. 10am. Coffee morning and mini market. Come along for a coffee, chat, cakes and a chance to raise funds and help mark celebrations for St Faith’s Day. (023) 9281 4444 / vicar@portseaparish.co.uk.

CONCERTS

SOUTHSEA: Citadel Salvation Army Church & Community Centre, Albert Rd. 7pm. With Brass and Voice. Two-in-one concert featuring Southampton, Shirley and Southsea bands and songsters. Free. (023) 9282 1164 / southsea.sa.org.uk.

DANCING

WATERLOOVILLE: Community Centre, Maurepas Way. 7.30-10.30pm. Ballroom Dancing. 50/50 ballroom, latin and sequence dancing. £4.50. 07980 058 319 / ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

EVENTS

GOSPORT: Royal Navy Submarine Museum, Haslar Rd. 10am-5pm. Subaquatic Steampunk Weekend. Take a dive and enter a world of nautical wonders, gadgets and gizmos. historicdockyard.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Diving Museum, Stokes Bay Rd. 11.30am-1pm. Red Hat Knitters. Family-friendly event to knit a traditional diver’s red hat. Free materials and refreshments. (023) 9260 2260 / familiesonline.co.uk.

WIDLEY: Christ Church Hall, London Rd. 11am-3pm. British Cactus & Succulent Society Show. Plant sales and light refreshments throughout the day. £1, children free. portsmouth.bcss.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Harvey and Belinda. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

EMSWORTH: Museum, North St. 10.30am-4.30pm. The Warblington Roman Villa Estate: An Update. View the latest results from the excavation of the Roman villa site. 01243 378 091 / emsworthmuseum.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Platform 2017. See today.

FILMS

DENMEAD: Community Centre, School Ln. 7pm. Their Finest (12A). £5. (023) 9225 6132.

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Howard’s End (PG). 07435 029 408 / no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

PAULSGROVE: The Cross Keys, Birdlip Road. 8.30pm. Russell Keith. Performing hits from yesteryear right through to the current chart anthems. gloriamillerentertainment.com.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Trevor John. Rock covers band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 2.30 / 7.30pm. Brimstone and Treacle. See today.

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 8pm. Dominion. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 7.30pm. Ian Waite and Camilla Dallerup: Up Close and Personal. A spectacular evening of dance, singing and stories. £26.50, concessions £24.50. (023) 9264 9000 / newtheatreroyal.com.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. The Wedding Singer. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Group walk. Flat, paved route along foreshore to Mountbatten Centre and back. (023) 9284 1762.

WORKSHOPS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-3pm. Acrylics and the Abstract. Emma Morrissey teaches adults to learn about colour, form and shape to create an abstract composition. £55, concessions £49.50. Advance booking only. thespring.co.uk.

SUNDAY

DANCING

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 7-10pm. 50/50 dance. £5.

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance. £6.50, members £5. Bar and raffle. All welcome. 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

EASTNEY: Bransbury Park. 2-5pm. Bransbury Park Steam Railway. Ride on the 700ft-long track with miniature engines run by the Portsmouth Model Engineering Society. 50p. portsmouthmes.co.uk.

HAVANT: Calvary Chapel, Barncroft Primary School, Park Ln. 10.30am-12.30pm. Worship, The Word and Communion. A service of encouragement and worship. 07879 130 499 / calvaryportsmouth.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

EMSWORTH: Museum, North St. 2.30-4.30pm. The Warblington Roman Villa Estate: An Update. See Saturday.

GIGS

COPNOR: The Stag, New Rd. 4.30pm. Russell Keith. Performing hits from yesteryear through to the current chart anthems. gloriamillerentertainment.com.

NORTH END: The Grapes, London Rd. 7.30pm Debbie Harris Does Debbie Harry. As seen on BBC’s Even Better Than The Real Thing, Debbie sings the best of Blondie and Debbie Harry, and a variety of other artists of the era. Free. (023) 9360 0004.

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

MARKETS

SOUTHSEA: Golf Club, Burrfields Rd. 1-3pm. Baby and Children’s Market Day. Nearly new and local business stalls, raffle and refreshments. 50p, under-12s free.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 5pm. Pam Ayres. Pam presents her funny, warm, and under-stated humour. £24.50. 01329 231 942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

MILTON: Meet at the Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. A brisk walk through uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY

COFFEE

NORTH END: Baptist Church, Powerscourt Rd. 10am-12pm. Copnor Coffee Club. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. Pre-school programme for children aged 18 months to four years exploring 16 different dance styles. diddidance.com.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Intermediate line dancing class. £5. 01329 315641 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and Latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall. Ballroom and Latin dance classes with Instep Dance Club. Beginners 7.30-8.30pm; free practice session 8.30-8.45pm, improvers 8.45-9.30pm. £5 per session / £6 for two sessions per person/evening. 07722 040 483.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 10am-12pm / 2-4pm. Cosham Craft Group. Get creative and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Some ability to follow music is helpful. Annual subcription £80 with three concerts per year. portsmouthchorus.org.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have some tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

fratton: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmoth Festival Choir. Join this mixed choir of all ages to sing beautiful music in a companionable atmosphere. First term free. (023) 9247 0532 / portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk.

HILSEA: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. Fun games, not league standard. £5. (023) 9320 0401.

SOUTHSEA: Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided.

EXHIBITIONS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Lost in Time. An exhibition of 1930s billboard advertisements by lithographic artist Lawrence Gleadle. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 10am-4pm. The Spirit of ’67: Portsmouth’s Summer of Love and its Legacy. Exhibition by pop historian Dave Allen focussing on Portsmouth in the late 1960s and the legacy of those interesting times. Free. portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

TOURS

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 2pm. Guildhall Guided Tour. Go behind the scenes of Portsmouth’s most magnificent building and learn about its history, followed by a cup of tea and slice of cake, included in your ticket price. £8.50. (023) 9387 0200.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair-friendly. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 12.15pm. Group walk. Moderate walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier group walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate their journeys. 1pm. Canoe Lake group walk. Slow short 30 minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

HILSEA: Howard Road Community Centre, off Northern Parade. 10.30am-12.30pm. Hilsea Social Group. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

LEE-ON-the-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Pl. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch. In aid of local charities.

SOUTHSEA: The White Horse, Southsea Terrace. 2-4pm. Southsea Seniors. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, Commercial Rd. 6-7pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. High intensity training for all abilities and fitness levels. dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2, includes tea and biscuits.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club. Enjoy a freshly cooked two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234 409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent, 7.30-10pm. Havant Pitchpipers. Join this choir which performs at various events in the area. New members welcome of any age or singing ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsal. First four weeks free, £1 per week after. solentsoundschorus.org.

HAVANT: St Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsal. Seeking new members. (023) 9245 3634 / solentmalevoicechoir.org.

HAVANT: Methodist Church. 7.30-10pm. Spirit of the South Chorus drop-in evening. New musical director required. (023) 9264 1997 / (023) 9245 1220.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2, includes refreshments.

EXHIBITIONS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Lost in Time. See Monday.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 10am-4pm. The Spirit of ’67: Portsmouth’s Summer of Love and its Legacy. See Monday.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: Wedgewood Rooms, Albert Rd. Cryw***, Chryssa Brown and Joe Booley. £6 in advance, £7 on the door. trasharts.co.uk.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Mata Hari: Female Spy. Company Gavin Robertson presents a play about the most notorious female spy in history…or was she? £12.50, £11.25 concessions. (023) 9247 2700.

WALKS & TALKS

BUCKLAND: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk with views of Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390. EASTNEY: Meet at Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 1pm. Short park-to-park walk. Take a slow stroll to the café at Milton Community Centre. (023) 9268 8390.

FAREHAM: United Reform Church Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Looking at Nature. Solent Fuchsia Club presents a talk by Maurice Pugh. £1. solentfuchsia.co.uk.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Elmore Car Park. 10am. Lee Historic Waterfront Walk and Talk. 90-minute walk along the Lee promenade. (023) 9255 1706 / ryhrdng@aol.com.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime group walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY

COFFEE

SOUTHSEA: The Church of the Holy Spirit, Fawcett Rd. 2-4pm. The Natterjacks. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

BAFFINS: Scout Headquarters, Paignton Ave. 10am. Coffee morning. Coffee, bric-a-brac, books and more. john.penfold2@gmail.com.

PORTSMOUTH: Central Library, Guildhall Walk. 10am-12pm. Macmillan Coffee Morning. A coffee morning for anyone affected by cancer.

CONCERTS

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion, Brook Ln. 8pm-10.30pm. The Clive New Big Band. Free. (023) 9269 3988.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing beginners class.01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. Singles welcome. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall. 8.30-10pm. Ballroom and Latin social practice night. £6, includes tea/coffee. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting.Activities include guest speakers, competitions, and home evenings where members show their photography skills. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 10.30am-12.30pm. Mess at the Museum. A group for ex-service personnel and civilians to promote undrstanding about life in the services, and life for civilians during times of conflict. (023) 9284 1762 / iwt@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

FRATTON: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Rd. 12pm. Charity Lunch. Enjoy a light lunch and raise money which will be used to support a charity. (023) 9281 4444 / vicar@portseaparish.co.uk.

STAMSHAW: Community Centre, Wilson Rd. 10.15-11.45am. New Age Kurling with the Stamshaw Kurlers. £2. (023) 9268 8390 / iwt@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

WIDLEY: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for male members. 07796 136487 / singingportsmouth.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Lost in Time. See Monday.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 10am-4pm. The Spirit of ’67: Portsmouth’s Summer of Love and its Legacy. See Monday.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: Eldon Building, University of Portsmouth, Winston Churchill Ave. 6.15pm. Hidden Figures (PG). Launch of Portsmouth Black History Month Film Festival. portsmouthfilmsociety.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. Ocean Film Festival. This collection of short films celebrates divers, paddlers, surfers and oceanographers who live for the sea’s salt spray. £14, children £12.50. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

GIGS

GOSPORT: Gosport & Fareham Rugby Club, Dolphin Crescent. 8-10.30pm. Gosport Jazz Club presents Ron Rumbole’s Excelsior Vintage. £10, members £7. (023) 9269 3988 / gosportjazz.org.uk

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Acoustic singaround in turn format. Piano available.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Bouncers. BlackBox Theatre presents the classic play by John Godber about a northern nightclub in 1984 and the colourful characters that inhabit its dancefloor. £10. 01329 231942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

COPNOR: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 10.30am. Baffins Pond / Milton Foreshore group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

cosham: Meet at King George V playing fields car park, Northern Rd. 2pm. Route around Hilsea Lido and Wakeboarding Park. (023) 9268 8390

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre, High St. 7.30pm. Planes, Trains, Ships & Tanks. Ashley Morgan of the Farnborough Air Sciences Trust takes an entertaining look at machines designed for military use and public transportation. £5. (023) 9252 3463.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk with views of the Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: City Museum, Museum Road. 2-3pm. D-Day and Southwick House. Talk arranged by the D-Day Museum. £5, concessions £4. Must be booked in advance. (023) 9283 4779.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helen’s Parade. 10.30am. Canoe Lake / Southsea seafront group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini Makers. A world of colour and creativity with stories and craft activities for children aged five and below with their parents or carers. £3. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

COFFEE

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon Club. Enjoy a light lunch and tea and cakes with entertainment and activities. £3. 01329 234 409.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Rd. 10am-12pm. Thursday Chat and Tea Club. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

CONCERTS

fratton: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Rd. 7.30pm. Royal Marines School of Music. (023) 9272 6181.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 7.30pm. Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra: Symphonic Firsts. The BSO play Beethoven Symphony No1, Beethoven Piano Concerto No4 and Bizet Symphony in C. £12-£32. (023) 9387 0211.

DANCING

ALVERSTOKE: Alverbank Hotel. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons with Salsa Synergy UK. £6. 07979 800 299.

BEDHAMPTON: Social Hall, Bedhampton Rd. 2-4pm. Ballroom and sequence tea dance. All welcome. £3, includes tea, cake and raffle. (023) 9248 0654.

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts. Street and commercial dance for children aged five to 11 years. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line Dancing combined class. 01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and Latin beginners class. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 7.30pm. The Cantrelle Singers. Join this ladies choir who sing a range of music from Bach to Bacharach. cantrelles.co.uk.

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. A fresh, homemade two-course lunch, tea and coffee, raffle ticket and a game of bingo or entertainment. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 2.30-3.30pm. Messy Kitchen. A fun and interactive introduction to cookery for children aged two to five years. £1. (023) 9232 1787.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50 per family, includes refreshments.

SOUTHSEA: St James’ Church Hall, Milton Rd. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

EXHIBITIONS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Lost in Time. See Monday.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 10am-4pm. The Spirit of ’67: Portsmouth’s Summer of Love and its Legacy. See Monday.

FILMS

portsmouth: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Hotel Salvation (PG). 07435 029 408 / no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Some Guys Have All The Luck –The Rod Stewart Story. Paul Metcalfe delivers an authentic performance assuming the persona of this legendary singer-writer. £20. 01329 231 942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Rosie’s Vineyard, Elm Grove. 1.30-4pm. Milton James Hot Four. Traditional jazz band. Free. (023) 9285 5944 / rosies-vineyard.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. Bands need to book in advance. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10am-11.30am. Emsworth Country Market. With cakes, savouries, preserves, fresh local meat, eggs, plants and crafts. Refreshments available.

WATERLOOVILLE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market. With home-produced crafts, jewellery, cards, cakes, plants, preserves, honey and eggs.

TOURS

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 1pm / 2.30pm. Theatre Tours. £5. groundlings.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Rd. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths take you around Foxes Forest where there is an abundance of wildlife. (023) 9268 8390.

HILSEA: Meet at the Mountbatten Centre entrance of Alexandra Park. 6.30pm. Group walk. Flat, paved circular route follows the shore line up to Hilsea Lido and back. (023) 9284 8390.

