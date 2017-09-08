What’s on from Friday, September 8 to Thursday, September 14

Have your say

TODAY

DANCING

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 1.30-4pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £3. Refreshment bar available. Lunches from 12pm. (023) 9242 5331.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty. Creative dance for people aged 50 and above. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Creating items for patients from baby hats and jackets to fiddle mitts for dementia patients. 07846 472 423.

PORTSMOUTH: Grammar School. 10am-3pm. Solent Guild of Woodcarvers and Sculptors Carve In. Discuss carving, provide help and share ideas. solentguildofwoodcarvers.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Harvey and Belinda. Free, volunteers wanted. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. The Navy at the Time of Jane Austen: Fighting, Flirting and Fortune. Looking at the danger and drama aboard ship, through Austen’s novels and letters. Free. janeausten200.co.uk.

GIGS

GOSPORT: Walpole Park. The Hapi Festival. New family-friendly music festival, with bands playing all genres of music for everyone. £10. hapifestival.co.uk.

lavant: Memorial Hall, Pook Ln. 8-11.15pm. Chichester Country Music Club 43rd Anniversary Concert. Music by the Michael Muldoon Duo. £6. 01243 527439 / tonybleach@talktalk.net.

SOUTHSEA: The RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm. Spike’s Leg-Endary Classic Vinyl Rock Roadshow. Exactly what it says on the tin, it’s all vinyl and all rock. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Bemis. Acoustic/rock band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

MARKETS

STUBBINGTON: Library, Stubbington Ln. 9am-12pm. Country Market. Home-made cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten-free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Daisy Pulls It Off. Dynamo Youth Theatre present this comedy by Denise Deegan. (023) 9247 2700.

HAYLING ISLAND: The Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Carrie: The Musical. A musical presented by CCADS Theatre Group. (023) 9246 6363.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. The Counterfeit Stones. See this fantastic tribute to The Rolling Stones in their latest ‘shakedown’. From £24.50. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

TOURS

PORTCHESTER: Castle St. 2.30pm. Heritage Open Day Tour. Come along for this special tour of St Mary’s Parish Church and the exterior of Portchester Castle. heritageopendays.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 10am / 2pm. Heritage Open Day Tour. Go behind the scenes and see the theatre as you have never seen it before. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Meet at Elmore Car Park. 10am. Historic Waterfront walk and talk. (023) 9255 1706 / ryhrdng@aol.com.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esp. 10.30am. Seafront group walk. Suitable for all. (023) 9268 8390.

SATURDAY

COFFEE

PORTSMOUTH: St Wilfrid’s Church, George St. 10.30am. Coffee Morning. (023) 9282 2687.

CONCERTS

DRAYTON: Church of the Resurrection Hall, Brecon Ave. 7.30pm. Dragonfly in Concert. In aid of the Samaritans’ Portsmouth Branch. £7.50. diallen39@me.com / (023) 9242 1849.

EVENTS

BEDHAMPTON: Social Hall Centre, Bedhampton Rd. 10.30am-12.30pm. South East Hants Tinnitus Support Group Meeting. Guest speaker Janet Cox will demonstrate dance and rhythm therapies. All welcome. Small admission charge to cover hall hire. 01243 786135.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church Hall, Hawthorn Cres. 11am-2pm. Table Top Sale. Table hire £5 in advance. Entry 50p. (023) 9237 9278.

fratton: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Rd. 10am-12pm. Nearly New Sale and Open Day. Visit this historic Church and climb the tower for panoramic views of the city, and pick through the bargains at the nearly new sale. (023) 9281 4444 / vicar@portseaparish.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Diving Museum, Stokes Bay Rd. 11.30am-1pm. Red Hat Knitters. Family-friendly event to knit a traditional diver’s red hat. Free materials and refreshments. (023) 9260 2260 / familiesonline.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Discovery Centre, High St. 10am-12pm. Meet the Authors. Have a chat to local authors and preview the forthcoming book Memories of Haslar. Free. gosportheritage.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Explosion Museum, Priddy’s Hard. 10am-4pm. Solent Art Group 45th Annual Art and Craft Show. A collection of works contributed by members of the Lee-on-the-Solent Art Group. historicdockyard.co.uk.

HAVANT: Hobbycraft, Solent Retail Park, Solent Rd. 9.30am-4.15pm. Pink Craft Bus. Hop aboard the bus and learn to sew or brush up on your sewing machine skills with craft expert Libby Rose. £10 per session. hobbycraft.co.uk.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 1.30pm. Lee Horticultural Society Autumn Show. £1, members free. Refreshments available. (023) 9255 1873.

SOUTHSEA: Temple of Spiritualism, Victoria Rd S. 10am-12pm. Healing Awareness Day. Short talk followed by spiritual healing, mini readings, tea and coffee. Donations to chosen charities. portsmouthtempleofspiritualism.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Harvey and Belinda. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

EMSWORTH: Museum, North St. 10.30am-4.30pm. The Warblington Roman Villa Estate: An Update. View the latest results and finds from the excavation of the Roman villa site over the last nine years. 01243 378 091 / emsworthmuseum.org.uk.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. The Navy at the Time of Jane Austen: Fighting, Flirting and Fortune. See today.

GIGS

GOSPORT: Walpole Park. The Hapi Festival. New family-friendly music festival, with bands playing all genres of music for everyone. £10. hapifestival.co.uk.

NORTH END: The Grapes, London Rd. 8pm. The Dancing Machine. Michael Jackson tribute act starring Britain’s Got Talent’s Rory Jackson. (023) 9360 0004.

PORTSMOUTH: The George and Dragon, Kingston Rd. 9-11.30pm. Kenny Mayes sings 1950s and ’60s. Free.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Road, PO5 2QJ. 7.30pm. Thank ABBA for the Music. Capturing all of the magic and excitement of one of pop history’s most entertaining live bands. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Gwyn Ashton. Blues/rock. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Daisy Pulls It Off. Dynamo Youth Theatre present this comedy by Denise Deegan. (023) 9247 2700.

HAYLING ISLAND: The Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Carrie: The Musical. A musical presented by CCADS Theatre Group. (023) 9246 6363.

TOURS

PORTSMOUTH: HMS Excellent, Whale Island. 10am-4pm. Whale Island Guided Tour. Includes visit to the Victorian drill shed, the Quarterdeck and the Church of St Barbara. heritageopendays.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 10am and 2pm. Heritage Open Day Tour. Go behind the scenes and see the theatre as you have never seen it before. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 2pm. The Dream of Mammon – Elgar’s Earnings. John Drysdale looks into how much Elgar earned in his lifetime. Free. Visitors welcome. 01590 626516 / elgar.org.

HILSEA: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Group walk. Flat, paved route along foreshore to Mountbatten Centre and back. (023) 9284 1762.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Meet at Elmore Car Park. 10am. Historic Waterfront walk and talk. (023) 9255 1706 / ryhrdng@aol.com.

PORTCHESTER: Royal Armouries, Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Rd. 11am / 3pm. Insight: Marine Salvage. Matthew Hancock discusses the 17th century Marine Salvage Project focusing on three recovered guns. Free. royalarmouries.org.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 2-4pm. Senior Drama Class. Professional training in all aspects of theatre for children aged 12-16. First trial lesson free. (023) 9273 7370 / groundlings.co.uk.

SUNDAY

CONCERTS

FRATTON: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Rd. 4pm. Annual Music Foundation Concert. The children from the foundation demonstrate their progress on their instruments and the choristers sing with the full choir. (023) 9281 4444.

DANCING

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance. £6.50, members £5. Bar and raffle. All welcome. 01329 519 765.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 7.30-11pm. 78 Club 50/50 dance. £7, members £6. All welcome.

WICKHAM: Community Centre, Mill Ln. 1.30-4.30pm. Sunday Tea Dance. 50/50 ballroom, Latin American and sequence dancing. All standards welcome. £3, includes tea and coffee. 07980 058310 / ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

EVENTS

EASTNEY: Bransbury Park. 2-5pm. Bransbury Park Steam Railway. Ride on the 700ft-long track with miniature engines run by the Portsmouth Model Engineering Society. 50p. portsmouthmes.co.uk.

FRATTON: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Rd. 12pm. BBQ Lunch. Catch up with friends old and new and enjoy a lunch following the 10am service. £2. (023) 9281 4444.

GOSPORT: Explosion Museum, Priddy’s Hard. 10am-4pm. Solent Art Group 45th Annual Art and Craft Show. See Saturday.

PORTCHESTER: Royal Armouries, Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Rd. 11.30am / 2pm / 3pm. 16-Pounder Gun Firing. Witness one of the armouries’ most spectacular guns, fired by detachments from the Portsdown Artillery Volunteers. royalarmouries.org.

WESTBOURNE: St John the Baptist, Westbourne Rd. 10.45am-12pm. Bell ringing and church tower visit. See the bells and hear demonstrations of ringing. Free. heritageopendays.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

EMSWORTH: Museum, North St. 2.30-4.30pm. The Warblington Roman Villa Estate: An Update. See Saturday.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Harvey and Belinda. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GIGS

NORTH END: The Grapes, London Rd. 7.30pm. Gemma Anderson. (023) 9360 0004.

PORTSMOUTH: The Stag, New Rd. 4.30pm. Sorted. Playing hits through the decades. (023) 9266 4755.

MARKETS

HAYLING ISLAND: Eastoke Community Hall, Wheatlands Ave. 10am-3pm. Market and car boot sale. Free entry, table hire £8 or £6 if you bring your own. (023) 9246 5263.

STAGE

SOUTHSEA: Wedgewood Rooms, Albert Rd. 2.30pm / 6pm. The Twits. Omniarts Performing School presents this comedy written by Roald Dahl. 07584 662 225 / omniartsps.co.uk.

TOURS

PORTCHESTER: Castle St. 2.30pm. Heritage Open Day Tour. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: HMS Excellent, Whale Island. 10am-4pm. Whale Island Guided Tour. See Saturday.

WALKS & TALKS

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Meet at Elmore Car Park. 10am. Historic Waterfront walk and talk. (023) 9255 1706 / ryhrdng@aol.com.

MILTON: Meet at the Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. A brisk walk through uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

PORTCHESTER: Royal Armouries, Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Rd. 11am / 3pm. Insight: Marine Salvage. See Saturday.

MONDAY

COFFEE

NORTH END: Baptist Church, Powerscourt Rd. 10am-12pm. Copnor Coffee Club. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. Pre-school programme for children aged 18 months to four years exploring 16 different dance styles from hip-hop to Bollywood. 07767 702 444 / diddidance.com.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Intermediate line dancing class. £5. 01329 315641 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall. Ballroom and latin dance classes with Instep Dance Club. Beginners 7.30-8.30pm; free practice session 8.30-8.45pm, improvers 8.45-9.30pm. £5 per session / £6 for two sessions per person/evening. 07722 040 483.

EVENTS

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am-12.45pm / 4-7pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. Free, donations welcome. 07756 852 918 / popinclinic@jcpf.co.uk.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 10am-12pm / 2-4pm. Cosham Craft Group. Get creative and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Some ability to follow music is helpful. Annual subcription £80 with three concerts per year. portsmouthchorus.org.

FAREHAM: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. Fun games, not league standard. £5. (023) 9320 0401.

fratton: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmoth Festival Choir. Join this mixed choir of all ages to sing beautiful music in a companionable atmosphere. First term free. (023) 9247 0532 / portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk.

HILSEA: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. Fun games, not league standard. £5. (023) 9320 0401.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1-3pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. No appointment necessary. Free, donations welcome. popinclinic@jcpf.co.uk / 07586 887 181.

SOUTHSEA: Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Harvey and Belinda. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. The Navy at the Time of Jane Austen: Fighting, Flirting and Fortune. See today.

FILMS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 11am. Forget-Me-Not Cinema presents North by Northwest. A relaxed and friendly screening of this classic film catered for people living with dementia. £6.50, concessions £5.85. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Attila Vural. Experimental acoustic. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair-friendly. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 12.15pm. Group walk. Moderate walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier group walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate their journeys. 1pm. Canoe Lake group walk. Slow short 30 minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

HILSEA: Howard Road Community Centre, off Northern Parade. 10.30am-12.30pm. Hilsea Social Group. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

LEE-ON-the-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Pl. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch. In aid of local charities.

SOUTHSEA: The White Horse, Southsea Terrace. 2-4pm. Southsea Seniors. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 9.30am. Titchfield Abbey WI meeting. Come for tea and biscuits and meet WI members to find out about our activities including book and gardening clubs, crafts and trips.

CONCERTS

COSHAM: Baptist Church, Havant Rd. 7.15pm. Cosham Keyboard and Music Club presents Elizabeth Harrison. £5. (023) 9237 6313.

DANCING

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, Commercial Rd. 6-7pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. High intensity training for all abilities and fitness levels. dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2, includes tea and biscuits.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club. Enjoy a freshly cooked two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234 409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent, 7.30-10pm. Havant Pitchpipers. Join this choir which performs at various events in the area. New members welcome of any age or singing ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsal. First four weeks free, £1 per week after. solentsoundschorus.org.

HAVANT: St Francis Church, Riders Ln. 7.30-9.30pm. Staunton Park Genealogy Group meeting. thestauntoninfo.org.

HAVANT: St Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsal. Seeking new members. (023) 9245 3634 / solentmalevoicechoir.org.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2, includes refreshments.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Harvey and Belinda. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. The Navy at the Time of Jane Austen: Fighting, Flirting and Fortune. See today.

WALKS & TALKS

BUCKLAND: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk with views of Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390. EASTNEY: Meet at Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 1pm. Short park-to-park walk. Take a slow stroll to the café at Milton Community Centre. (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet at Coffee Cup Cafe. 2pm. Walk to Clarence Pier Coffee Cup Cafe. Moderate pace, approx one hour. (023) 9268 8390.

GOSPORT: Brodrick Hall, Clayhall Rd. 7.30-9.30pm. Scrap Happy Quilters presents Know your Onions, a talk by Linda Onions. £3.50. 01329 231790.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime group walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 5-7pm. Musical Theatre Junior Class. Professional training in all aspects of theatre for children aged six to nine. First trial lesson free. (023) 9273 7370 / groundlings.co.uk.

WEDNESDAY

COFFEE

SOUTHSEA: The Church of the Holy Spirit, Fawcett Rd. 2-4pm. The Natterjacks. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing beginners class.01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. Singles welcome. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall. 8.30-10pm. Ballroom and latin social practice night. £6, includes tea/coffee. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Hall. 7.30pm. Crofton WI meeting. Enjoy outings, theatre trips and book club. 01329 845619.

gosport: Discovery Centre, High St. 3.30-5.30pm. Roald Dahl Day. Drop-in family event to meet some of Dahl’s characters and enjoy activities using real museum collections. Suitable for children aged four and above, must be accompanied by an adult. Free. (023) 9252 3463.

STAMSHAW: Community Centre, Wilson Rd. 10.15-11.45am. New Age Kurling with the Stamshaw Kurlers. £2. (023) 9268 8390 / iwt@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

WIDLEY: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for male members. 07796 136487 / singingportsmouth.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Harvey and Belinda. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. The Navy at the Time of Jane Austen: Fighting, Flirting and Fortune. See today.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Acoustic singaround in turn format. Piano available.

SOUTHSEA: Wedgewood Rooms, Albert Rd. 8pm. Lucy Spraggan : Acoustic Tour 2017. £14.50. (023) 9286 3911 / wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Mark My Words. Bench Theatre presents an exciting collection of new one-act comedies. £9.50, concessions £7.50. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

COPNOR: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 10.30am. Baffins Pond / Milton Foreshore group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

cosham: Meet at King George V playing fields car park, Northern Rd. 2pm. Route around Hilsea Lido and Wakeboarding Park. (023) 9268 8390

GOSPORT: The Scout Hut, Clayhall Rd. 7.30-9.30pm. Gosport Masonic Roll of Honour. Presented by Hampshire Genealogical Society’s Gosport Group. Free for first three visits. (023) 9258 5194.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk with views of the Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helen’s Parade. 10.30am. Canoe Lake / Southsea seafront group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini Makers. A world of colour and creativity with stories and craft activities for children aged five and below with their parents or carers. £3. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

COFFEE

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon Club. Enjoy a light lunch and tea and cakes with entertainment and activities. £3. 01329 234 409.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Rd. 10am-12pm. Thursday Chat and Tea Club. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

CONCERTS

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall. 7pm. Paul Lews. Piano works by Beethoven and Schubert. From £18, concessions £16. 0844 847 2362 / portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

DANCING

ALVERSTOKE: Alverbank Hotel. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons with Salsa Synergy UK. £6. 07979 800 299.

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts. Street and commercial dance for children aged five to 11 years. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line Dancing combined class. 01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin beginners class. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 7.30pm. The Cantrelle Singers. Join this ladies choir who sing a wide range of music from Bach to Bacharach. cantrelles.co.uk.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 2.30-3.30pm. Messy Kitchen. A fun and interactive introduction to cookery for children aged two to five years. £1. (023) 9232 1787 / portchestercommunitycentre.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Harvey and Belinda. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. The Navy at the Time of Jane Austen: Fighting, Flirting and Fortune. See today.

GIGS

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. Chas & Dave. £26.50-£29.50. 01329 231942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10am-11.30am. Emsworth Country Market. With cakes, savouries, preserves, fresh local meat, eggs, plants and crafts. Refreshments available.

STAGE

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Mark My Words.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall. 7.30pm. A Night of Dirty Dancing. Experience all your favourite songs from the cult classic. £22.75-£28.25. 0844 847 2362 / portsmouthguildhall.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal. 7.30pm. Let’s Hang On. Award-winning musical journey through the career of Frankie Vallie and The Four Seasons. From £22. (023) 9264 9000 / newtheatreroyal.com.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. The Russian State Opera presents Madama Butterfly. (023) 9264 9000 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

